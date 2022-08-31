OpenSky Finance: The first integrated peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol launched on Ethereum

OpenSky Finance launched on Ethereum mainnet. NFT holders can stake their BAYC, CryptoPunks, or MAYC NFTs to take out an Instant loan for up to 40% of the floor price.

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSky Finance launched on Ethereum mainnet. NFT holders can stake their BAYC, CryptoPunks, or MAYC NFTs to take out an Instant loan for up to 40% of the floor price. OpenSky borrowers can also pledge their BAYC, CryptoPunks, MAYC, Moonbirds, Doodles, Azuki, and 11 additional whitelisted NFT collections to make a peer-to-peer loan offer.

OpenSky Finance is the first integrated peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol built on top of Aave, the leading DeFi money market. OpenSky Finance has received grants from AAVE Grants DAO, Rarible Protocol and Alchemy and has raised VC capital from MetaCartel Ventures, Alpha_nonce, FBG Capital, and SNZ Holding and other leading VCs.

OpenSky Finance has undergone extensive smart contract audits from the two leaders in Web3 audits (PeckShield and CertiK).

