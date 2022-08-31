U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,988.76
    +2.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,772.27
    -18.60 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,904.87
    +21.73 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.72
    +1.13 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.32
    -0.32 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.60
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    -0.32 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0064
    +0.0045 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0150 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1643
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6850
    -0.0640 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,126.70
    +308.38 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.43
    -9.27 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

OpenSky Finance: The first integrated peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol launched on Ethereum

Open sky finance
·1 min read

OpenSky Finance launched on Ethereum mainnet. NFT holders can stake their BAYC, CryptoPunks, or MAYC NFTs to take out an Instant loan for up to 40% of the floor price.

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSky Finance launched on Ethereum mainnet. NFT holders can stake their BAYC, CryptoPunks, or MAYC NFTs to take out an Instant loan for up to 40% of the floor price. OpenSky borrowers can also pledge their BAYC, CryptoPunks, MAYC, Moonbirds, Doodles, Azuki, and 11 additional whitelisted NFT collections to make a peer-to-peer loan offer.

OpenSky Finance is the first integrated peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer NFT lending protocol built on top of Aave, the leading DeFi money market. OpenSky Finance has received grants from AAVE Grants DAO, Rarible Protocol and Alchemy and has raised VC capital from MetaCartel Ventures, Alpha_nonce, FBG Capital, and SNZ Holding and other leading VCs.

OpenSky Finance has undergone extensive smart contract audits from the two leaders in Web3 audits (PeckShield and CertiK).

Community & Social Media:

Website: www.opensky.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OpenSkyFinance

Discord: https://discord.gg/uDj5zGGU

Telegram: https://t.me/OpenSkyLabs

Medium: https://medium.com/@openskyfinance

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Robbie

Contact email: info@opensky.finance

Company : Open sky finance

Location : DUBAI, UAE

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • Nasdaq outperforms, Meta stock gains, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.

  • Top 10 Stocks Under $15

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy under $15. The article also provides a detailed analysis of the global economy in 2022. If you want to skip that, you can go directly to Top 5 Stocks Under $15. The first half of 2022 was a tough time for the U.S economy […]

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Intel: Will Fortune Favor the Bold?

    Shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are going through a stressful time; shares have fallen to a five-year low despite the company's role as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The stock's plunge stems from Wall Street's concerns over Intel's aggressive manufacturing plans at a time when the economy is shaky and the industry could hit a downturn. Intel is just getting underway with a massive plan to invest billions of dollars over the next several years to revamp its fabrication (semiconductor manufacturing) operations.

  • Broadcom Q3 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Continue?

    Broadcom has been on a jaw-dropping earnings streak; the company hasn't reported quarterly EPS under the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate dating all the way back to 2012.

  • Snap stock falls premarket as execs depart for Netflix

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Snap stock under pressure after a report hinted that the company could cut 20% of its workforce and news that two executives at the company have been poached by Netflix.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Generating Heaps of Passive Income

    How would you like to have heaps of passive income deposited into your brokerage account on a reliable schedule? It almost seems too good to be true, but income investors of all sizes regularly receive steady payments from the businesses they own shares of. All three of these special stocks have to return nearly all of their profits to investors in the form of dividends.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • 10 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 rebounding Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Rebounding Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. On August 25, the Hang Seng index rose 3.6% to close at 19,968.38, reporting its largest gain since late April. Similarly, the blue chip […]

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks under $50 according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historic returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds. As global financial markets suffered heavy losses this year, institutional and individual […]

  • Eight Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $94,116 In 8 Months

    Making money in the S&P 500 got tougher again in August. But not impossible. All told, had you invested $10,000 in January and reinvested your money into the top stock currently in the S&P 500 each month this year, including EPAM Systems in August, you'd have $94,116 now, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Chewy stock falls on wider than expected Q2 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chewy.

  • Investors Heavily Search Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Occidental (OXY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.