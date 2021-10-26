U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

OpenSlate Expands Sales Footprint to France to Meet Global Client Demand

·2 min read

Seasoned Video Executive Florian Mosquet Joins Sales Team as Country Manager

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSlate, the leading independent provider of content ratings across the world's largest digital platforms, today announced that Florian Mosquet has joined the company as Country Director for France, increasing support for its growing global business. Mosquet is responsible for driving regional business development efforts, and the greater adoption of the OpenSlate industry-leading content ratings across French markets. He is based at the company's office in Paris, France.

(PRNewsfoto/OpenSlate)
(PRNewsfoto/OpenSlate)

"As we continue to build our global footprint and offer marketers industry-standard metrics that assess the nature and quality of ad-supported content, we need a powerful sales team to deliver regional impact," said Brian Quinn, President of OpenSlate. "This is an exciting time of continued growth for OpenSlate. We are thrilled that Florian is joining the team and we are confident that his experience and passion will help drive success in the French market."

Globally, OpenSlate provides advertisers with a consistent means of classifying content, measuring quality and assessing brand suitability. OpenSlate's content ratings are in use across 37 international markets. The company currently measures and scores more than 800 million ad-supported videos.

Mosquet has spent the past decade focused on programmatic advertising and digital video, working with brands and agencies on their ad tech and media buying strategies. Coming from Dailymotion, he joined TubeMogul in the early days of its French office. TubeMogul was acquired by Adobe in 2017, where Florian was in charge of the Advertising Cloud development, leading the sales team for France, Belgium, and Italy.

"The boom of video content across social networks has meant advertisers need to have added controls on where their ad is being placed," said Mosquet. "I am thrilled to be joining OpenSlate during this time of international growth, bringing its great set of products to the French market and helping agencies and advertisers professionalize and automatize their inventory management across social video platforms."

ABOUT OPENSLATE

OpenSlate is a global, content-focused measurement and analytics company. The company's technology and independent ratings system provides insight into the nature and quality of content on the world's largest digital platforms. OpenSlate provides marketers with holistic, comprehensive solutions for brand safety, suitability and subject matter. Learn more at www.openslate.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openslate-expands-sales-footprint-to-france-to-meet-global-client-demand-301407767.html

SOURCE OpenSlate

    Entain had already rejected a roughly $11 billion takeover approach from U.S. casino operator MGM in January. "After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time," DraftKings Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said in a statement. Entain, home to Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as the bwin and partypoker online brands, said in response its board "strongly believes" in its future prospects as an independent company.