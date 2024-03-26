OpenSys (M) Berhad (KLSE:OPENSYS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at OpenSys (M) Berhad (KLSE:OPENSYS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for OpenSys (M) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM16m ÷ (RM118m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, OpenSys (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.5% generated by the Tech industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for OpenSys (M) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how OpenSys (M) Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of OpenSys (M) Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at OpenSys (M) Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 16% from 20% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, OpenSys (M) Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 14% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From OpenSys (M) Berhad's ROCE

In summary, OpenSys (M) Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 112% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for OpenSys (M) Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

