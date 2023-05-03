OpenSys (M) Berhad (KLSE:OPENSYS) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over OpenSys (M) Berhad's (KLSE:OPENSYS) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for OpenSys (M) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM15m ÷ (RM107m - RM15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, OpenSys (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Tech industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for OpenSys (M) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating OpenSys (M) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 38% more capital into its operations. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that OpenSys (M) Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, OpenSys (M) Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 14% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

Our Take On OpenSys (M) Berhad's ROCE

In the end, OpenSys (M) Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 117% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing OpenSys (M) Berhad that you might find interesting.

