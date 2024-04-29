OpenSys (M) Berhad's (KLSE:OPENSYS) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

OpenSys (M) Berhad's (KLSE:OPENSYS) stock is up by 4.2% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study OpenSys (M) Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for OpenSys (M) Berhad is:

14% = RM12m ÷ RM88m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.14.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of OpenSys (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, OpenSys (M) Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.5% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Despite this, OpenSys (M) Berhad's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 3.7%. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that OpenSys (M) Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 12% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Is OpenSys (M) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 42% (implying that the company retains the remaining 58% of its income), OpenSys (M) Berhad's earnings growth was quite low. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, OpenSys (M) Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that OpenSys (M) Berhad has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for OpenSys (M) Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

