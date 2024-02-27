Do OpenSys (M) Berhad's (KLSE:OPENSYS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like OpenSys (M) Berhad (KLSE:OPENSYS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide OpenSys (M) Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

OpenSys (M) Berhad's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Over the last year, OpenSys (M) Berhad increased its EPS from RM0.026 to RM0.028. That's a modest gain of 5.5%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. OpenSys (M) Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.4% to RM88m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

OpenSys (M) Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM165m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are OpenSys (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that OpenSys (M) Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 41% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Of course, OpenSys (M) Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM165m. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to RM67m. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Should You Add OpenSys (M) Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of OpenSys (M) Berhad is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for OpenSys (M) Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

