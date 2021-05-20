U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,104.00
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,763.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,197.50
    -36.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.80
    -5.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.53
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.30
    -15.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    27.53
    -0.49 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    +0.0410 (+2.50%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +0.84 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4105
    -0.0008 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1700
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,540.68
    -5,178.00 (-12.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.20
    -204.27 (-18.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,025.39
    -19.06 (-0.07%)
     

OpenText Drives Cloud Growth across the Asia Pacific Region

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OpenText World Asia Pacific Showcases OpenText Cloud Editions

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today kicks off OpenText World Asia Pacific, its flagship conference for customers, partners and prospects in the Asia Pacific region, headlined by OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, and a fireside chat with best-selling author and renowned optimist Simon Sinek.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)
OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

The two-day event brings together OpenText leadership and experts, guest speakers, strategic partners and industry professionals to discuss market trends, explore the opportunities within the Asia Pacific market, and highlight how OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.2 support customers across the region on their journey to the cloud.

"Asia Pacific is an incredibly important market for us, and we continue to increase our investments in innovation, customer success and go-to-market programs across the region," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "OpenText World Asia Pacific provides us an amazing opportunity to connect with our customers, and demonstrate how OpenText Cloud Editions enables modern work, connected global commerce and provides for modern experiences and improved cyber resiliency. The innovations in CE 21.2 enable customers to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the competition."

Driving growth across the region

The Asia Pacific region accounted for 8.5 percent of OpenText revenue in fiscal year 2020, totaling $263.8 million. This growth has continued through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2021, with overall revenue increasing 2.1 percent and cloud revenues growing 17.3 percent compared with the previous year. Overall, OpenText has more than 14,000 customers across the region and is pleased to welcome Huhtamäki, MSIG and Tata Power to speak at OpenText World Asia Pacific.

Continuing to invest in talent

OpenText has invested significantly in the Asia Pacific Region, with 4,900 employees located in Australia, China, India, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and South Korea, and plans to continue growing our employee base further. OpenText also has an extensive partner network that augments and extends the companies reach through the entire region.

OpenText Cloud Editions 21.2

OpenText CE empowers customers with choice, enabling them to run their software anywhere – off-cloud, in the private cloud, in the public cloud platform of choice, or through cloud API services. CE can be paired with expert managed services to ensure success at each stage of the Information Management journey, and new features, use-cases and enhancements are delivered quarterly.

With the release of CE 21.2, each of the OpenText clouds continues to demonstrate value to customers across the Asia Pacific region:

  • The OpenText Content Cloud empowers modern work by improving user productivity, process stability, and providing solutions to assist with regulatory compliance.

  • The OpenText Business Network Cloud connects business to global commerce and trading networks through a unified platform for streamlined connectivity, secure collaboration, and real-time business intelligence.

  • The OpenText Experience Cloud provides a single platform to deliver modern engagements across the customer journey.

  • The OpenText Security & Protection Cloud strengthens cyber resilience by helping organizations to secure critical and sensitive information at scale, find evidence faster, reduce risk, and detect and respond to cyberthreats.

  • The OpenText Developer Cloud is a single source of Cloud API services that lets developers quickly bring their ideas to life faster using powerful, developer-trusted APIs.

With regional expertise in financial services, public sector, life sciences, supply chain, utilities, and natural resources, OpenText is digitally empowering many of the most innovative organizations in the Asia Pacific region.

"Organizations across Asia Pacific need to transform digitally to meet the productivity and governance needs of changing work styles and evolving operational models," said Albert Nel, Vice President, Asia Pacific at OpenText. "I am excited to bring our customers together at OpenText World Asia Pacific to show them how our innovative information management solutions can help them meet the challenges of an evolving market and workforce."

Registration for OpenText World Asia Pacific is open here. Members of the press interested in attending OpenText World Asia Pacific should contact publicrelations@opentext.com to request media accreditation.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-drives-cloud-growth-across-the-asia-pacific-region-301294871.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/19/c3802.html

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Could Be Setting Up for Closing Price Reversal Top

    The direction of the June Comex gold futures contract into the close on Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to $1868.00.

  • U.S. Stocks Mixed; Yields Rise on Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed and Treasury yields rose as minutes showed Federal Reserve officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. recovery at their April meeting, with some signaling they’d be open “at some point” to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases.The S&P 500 fell for a third day, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped to session highs following the release. Energy and raw-material stocks fell the most as commodities prices tumbled amid mounting concern about inflation and potential curbs on monetary stimulus. The Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. “We saw 10-year yields rise pretty sharply, clearly an upward move after the minutes were released -- it looks like it all comes down to minor changes in wording on tapering,” said Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research. “There might be a few participants who are getting a little eager to start the discussion, which might be more than the markets were expecting. For anyone waiting for the taper, this could be a hint it’s coming sooner rather than later.”Cryptocurrency-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. each fell more than 5% after Bitcoin touched its lowest level since January before bouncing back. Tesla Inc. fell to a two-month low after data showed a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. rallied to a record high after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared.At its worst moment, Bitcoin dropped about 30% to within a whisker of $30,000. It pared that decline to about 8% by 4 p.m. New York time. Other cryptocurrencies held double-digit percentage losses, pressured in part by a Tuesday statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse the Fed’s minutes for clues about the outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which touched a nine-year high last week, fell for a second day as oil, copper, soybeans and almost every other futures contract linked to industrial and agricultural staples retreated.Read More: Some Fed Officials Favored Taper Talk at ‘Upcoming Meetings’Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4:04 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2176The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.4118The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.22 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.68%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,871 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian National Railway shareholder urges board to amend Kansas City deal

    Hohn's TCI Fund Management, which has a 2.93% stake in Canadian National (CN), said the company should not go ahead with its plan to create a voting trust structure for the takeover. CN and Canadian Pacific Railway are seeking to buy U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern to create a North American railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

  • Indonesian Travel Startup Considers $2 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian online travel company Tiket.com is exploring going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company as it seeks to expand its business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The startup is in talks with COVA Acquisition Corp. for a deal that would value the combined entity at about $2 billion, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is advising Jakarta-based Tiket, which is valued at more than $1 billion and owned by diversified Indonesian conglomerate Djarum Group, they said.The startup may also pursue a traditional initial public offering, a merger or an acquisition to expand, the people said. Negotiations between the two firms aren’t finalized and it’s possible discussions may not result in a deal, they said.Tiket joins a slew of Southeast Asian internet companies considering SPAC listings or initial public offerings to fuel growth as online commerce gains popularity in the region. Indonesian rival Traveloka is in advanced talks to go public through merging with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Richard Li and Peter Thiel.As part of the deal, Tiket could raise about $200 million in a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that often accompanies a SPAC merger, the people said. Representatives of Tiket, Goldman and COVA Acquisition declined to comment.Tiket.com was founded in 2011, a year before Traveloka. Djarum acquired Tiket in 2017 and put it under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer George Hendrata, previously Djarum’s director of business development and diversification. Tiket’s platform lets consumers buy tickets for flights, trains as well as concerts and other events. Users can also book hotel and rental cars in Indonesia. It has a network of more than 90 airlines, 2.8 million hotels and other lodgings, and more than 400 corporate partners.Tiket’s sales of plane tickets and hotel bookings surged more than 300% in the first three months of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020, when business was hurt by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company’s press release in April.Djarum is led by Michael Bambang Hartono and his younger brother Robert Budi Hartono, who inherited a clove cigarette manufacturing business from their father Oei Wie Gwan upon his death in 1963. They grew the business into a diversified conglomerate including PT Bank Central Asia, whose market capitalization of about $55 billion makes it Indonesia’s most valuable company. Budi Hartono is the richest Indonesian with a net worth of $16 billion, while Michael has a net worth of $15 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Luminar Backer’s $300 Million SPAC Seeks Southeast Asia TargetCOVA Acquisition is led by Jun Hong Heng, the founder of San Francisco-based Crescent Cove Advisors LP, which backs high-growth technology, media and telecommunications ventures in the U.S. and Southeast Asia. Crescent Cove was one of the earliest and largest investors in Luminar, a driverless-car startup founded by entrepreneur Austin Russell.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Snuff Out Classic Rate Bets as Commodities Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The surge in commodities prices is failing to trigger some of the traditional responses in bonds and currencies.Unlike recent commodities rallies in 2008 and 2011, yields on Treasuries and currencies of major exporters like Australia have barely budged. Likewise, the Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation expectations has disconnected from moves in raw materials.The biggest buffer: Central bank credibility. Led by the Federal Reserve, policy makers have consistently doubled down on lower-for-longer rates and projections for “transitory” inflation. That’s left investors wary to bet against commitments to keep policy loose for the foreseeable future.“The big change this time around is central bank policy,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. Ultra-easy monetary policy is now “weighing down currencies that would have naturally risen a lot more during a cycle where commodity prices are rising.”The Australian and New Zealand dollars -- two major currencies whose fates usually rely heavily on trends in commodities consumed by China’s booming economy -- are indisputable laggards. Each has increased less than 0.5% over the past three months.The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, has surged more than 5% as the central bank signaled it may dial back stimulus. The loonie’s rapid rise could give way to pressure on officials to slow development and curb capital inflows, as is usually the case during commodities booms in Canada.Last week, both the U.S. consumer and producer price index reports surprised to the upside, adding fuel to the global inflation debate on the heels of strong Chinese producer price data. Yet the market reaction was relatively muted after the PPI figures -- with 5-year and 10-year yields easing alongside a weaker greenback.The Fed’s own new “common inflation expectations” quarterly gauge, which aggregates a range of such measures, is hovering around 2%, a level that officials want to see overshot for some time.Meanwhile, prices have accelerated for materials as disparate as copper, cotton, rubber and lumber, as well as semiconductors, amid supply disruptions and surging demand.The disparity is a sign of the times amid an evolution -- perhaps revolution -- of central banking. The Fed’s commitment to run the economy hot has rattled markets in part because it means abandoning what has long been a core of their strategy: to act preemptively to curb inflation.In this brave new world, market participants are still grappling with whether to trust that officials will act before price surges get out of control and do more harm than good -- balanced against the full-employment mandate.That message is getting through to traders of the Australian and New Zealand currencies, while for others, hints of monetary policy tightening are giving reason to pile in.“The Bank of Canada and Norges Bank are the only central banks in the developed world to give an unambiguous signal that they’re contemplating withdrawing monetary accommodation,” said Stephen Miller, Sydney-based investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp. “The RBA has been so aggressively beating the drum on keeping the pedal to the metal that it’s worked in terms of keeping the Aussie lower despite iron ore prices soaring.”A closer look at breakeven rates offers further evidence that investors largely aren’t acting on any inflation worries. The U.S. 10-year breakeven, which has jumped to an eight-year high, isn’t sending a clear runaway-inflation message when viewed against long-term trends.If potential for runaway inflation were the trigger, the spot and forward breakeven curves would be upward-sloping, Cornerstone Macro analysts, led by ex-Fed official Roberto Perli, said in a May 11 report. Yet both are inverted, implying a market bet that inflation is temporary.To be sure, some of the usual correlations have broken down due to other pandemic-related worries.The Philippine peso, which usually moves in inverse with oil prices, is relatively stable given that inflation is damped by weak economic growth -- rising more than 1% over the past three months, the most across a dozen Asia currencies. That relationship underscores the central banking mantra these days that growth and employment should remain a greater focus than prices.Looking ahead, persistence in materials prices and further hints of wage gains could start to sway the Fed’s message -- and build momentum for investors to respond.“Recent record highs in metal prices are probably just the beginning,” Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said in a May 11 report. Chinese demand and green-economy investment should keep iron ore and copper, especially, on the upswing, he said.(Updates currency data in fifth, third-to-last paragraphs, and second chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • As bitcoin and dogecoin plummet, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Why China crypto crackdown sparked a bitcoin crash — and could feed a backlash

    China's move to restrict crypto activity may have helped spark a broad selloff for digital assets. But the move, which appears aimed at bolstering the country's own digital yuan efforts, could backfire, says one analyst.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.

  • China Bond Rally Takes Yields to January Low as Peers Sell Off

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s benchmark bond yield is heading for the lowest close since January, another indicator of how the nation’s sovereign debt is outperforming emerging-market peers.The 10-year yield has dropped about 17 basis points since the year’s peak in mid-February, bolstered by ample liquidity conditions amid an unexpected slowdown in municipal debt issuance. Even as central banks in Brazil, Turkey and Russia have hiked, tightening fears in China have yet to turn into higher rates.China’s debt market emerged as an alternative haven to Treasuries and other major assets last year, while its loose correlation with the U.S. bonds meant it has largely escaped reflation concerns that have plagued emerging-market peers in 2021. Though global funds were net sellers of Chinese sovereign debt in March, they increased their holdings again the next month, according to data from ChinaBond.“While most emerging-market debt are sensitive to U.S. rates, China has maintained a fairly independent monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and foreign participation in renminbi bonds remains low,” said Winson Phoon, head of fixed income research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Ltd. “China also continues to benefit from the tailwind of the opening up of its onshore bond market.”China’s 10-year yield dropped two basis points to 3.12% as at 4:41 p.m. in Beijing on Wednesday. It has fallen about three basis points from the start of the year, compared with increases of almost 500 basis points for Turkey, and more than 250 basis points for Brazil.On a total return basis, Chinese debt has provided a 3.7% gain to dollar-based investors so far in 2021, second only to South Africa’s 7.5% among major emerging markets. In Asia, India has returned just 0.1% while Taiwan has seen a loss of 0.1%.Traders had been bracing for pressure to build in China’s debt market as local governments geared up to sell as much as 3.65 trillion yuan ($568 billion) of special bonds this year. Instead, authorities have been drawing on leftover funds and a closely-watched April tax period had passed without causing a liquidity crunch.New restrictions on projects have also curbed fund-raising activities, said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. “It’s likely no local government will fully utilize their quota this year.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • Bitcoin plunges: A bust or a buy?

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies that seemed to be defying gravity just weeks ago came back down to earth with a bump on Wednesday after a roller-coaster ride which could undermine their potential as mainstream investments. The two main digital currencies, bitcoin and ether, fell as much as 30% and 45% respectively, but significantly pared losses after two of their biggest backers - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk and Ark Invest's Chief Executive Cathie Wood - indicated their support for bitcoin. While many analysts thought the explosion in crypto interest this year was not sustainable, the trigger for the shake-out was China's move on Tuesday to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • What crypto analysts say investors should do as bitcoin market hit by ‘extreme fear’

    Crypto markets are in the midst of a substantial selloff that has shaken the conviction of some new investors in the nascent sector. Here's what some market participants say investors should do.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

  • What Bank of America’s new $25 minimum wage means for everyone else

    The competitive wage pressure at the lowest-paying employers may be hitting workers on the next rung up the ladder.

  • The IRS backlog of 2019 tax returns keeps shrinking — but now for the bad news

    It might take 60 days more to process returns left over from last year, according to the IRS commissioner's 'conservative estimate'