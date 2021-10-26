U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

OpenText Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms for Seventeenth Consecutive Year

·4 min read
In this article:
WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms for the seventeenth successive year. In a work from anywhere world, the OpenText Content Cloud continues to deliver the comprehensive solution that enterprises need in a content services platform.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)
"As organizations adapt to a distributed environment, connecting the critical systems and applications that drive their business is more important than ever," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "The OpenText Content Cloud provides the most complete and comprehensive offering in the market, providing deep integrations with line-of-business applications, enabling organizations to streamline processes, reduce risks, and increase productivity in any environment. We are committed to our vision of providing OpenText customers with agile content services solutions and are honored to once again be recognized as a Leader by Gartner."

The OpenText Content Cloud connects information from across the enterprise with the people and systems that need it. From capture to content management, e-signature and archiving, the Content Cloud provides the tools necessary to support a distributed workforce, integrated into the business applications employees use every day.

According to Gartner, "Organizations are increasingly looking to consolidate their content services portfolio using cloud-based services that are simple to deploy, configure and operate. Vendors are responding with increasing SaaS capabilities. Application leaders should use this report to select the right CSP for their content services strategy." *

OpenText recently announced the expansion of OpenText™ Core Content, an agile SaaS content services platform that empowers employees to manage, access and share the documents they need within the applications that they use every day.

"What historically took months to complete, now takes weeks. The automated move of the documents into the production taxonomy is completed within four hours," said Kim Scharf, senior vice president, IT Enterprise Services, SITE Centers Inc. "On the day of the acquisition close, the departments needing the acquisition documents to perform their job functions are a single-click away from that content. Through our use of OpenText Content Suite, we have expedited the timeline to lease and manage the acquired property."

Access the report
Click here to download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant report and read our blog.

*2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, 18 October 2021. This report was previously titled the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Content Management.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2021 OpenText. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of OpenText. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of OpenText or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-named-a-leader-in-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-content-services-platforms-for-seventeenth-consecutive-year-301407882.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

