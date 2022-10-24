U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

OpenText Named a Leader on the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for E-Discovery Solutions

·4 min read

High scores for flexibility, scalability, support, and ease of use underscore the company's commitment to customer success

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced it was named amongst the highest ranked leaders in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for E-Discovery Solutions. The industry report recognizes the company as having one of the most comprehensive e-discovery solutions on the market, outperforming Relativity, Microsoft, and the other 16 vendors evaluated. OpenText received the highest possible scores for flexibility, scalability, support and ease of use, with the report noting that "OpenText is strong across the board, and it is still innovating despite being a very well-established vendor.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)
OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

The GigaOm Radar report highlights and identifies major e-discovery vendors and products that excel. The report describes key features and metrics used to evaluate vendors and provides an overview of the category and its underlying technology, identifies leading e-discovery offerings, and helps decision-makers evaluate these platforms and make a more informed investment decision. The GigaOm Radar report offers a forward-looking assessment, plotting each solution's current and projected position over a 12-to-18-month window.

"OpenText is honored to receive a leadership ranking from a highly regarded research firm like GigaOm," said Sandy Ono, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText. "OpenText is constantly looking for ways to innovate in e-discovery to meet the always evolving needs of our diverse customers and understand the value to our customers in consistently strengthening and scaling our solutions."

GigaOm recognized unique OpenText offerings, such as information governance solutions, in comparison to its competitors like IBM, Microsoft and Veritas. Capabilities in recursive data parsing and its ability to call on technology from elsewhere in its portfolio also stood out to GigaOm.

"The GigaOm Radar Report was created to allow a customer to generate a custom shortlist of vendors that align to their maturity and desires in the space quickly and efficiently," said Don MacVittie, Vice President of Research at GigaOm. "Providing them with targeted insights and rankings that showcase innovative companies such as OpenText and how they can benefit their organization is something we strive for and are proud to promote."

The OpenText e-discovery portfolio comprises OpenText Axcelerate, OpenText EnCase Information Assurance, OpenText Insight, OpenText Legal Hold, with a comprehensive suite of supporting services including digital forensics and collectionsmanaged document review, breach response analysis and reporting, Recon Investigations support and software consulting and implementation.

Find out more about OpenText e-discovery solutions here.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-named-a-leader-on-the-2022-gigaom-radar-report-for-e-discovery-solutions-301656429.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c2489.html

