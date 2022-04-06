U.S. markets closed

OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

·2 min read
In this article:
  • OTEX

WATERLOO, ON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)
OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning May 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8697 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: https://investors.opentext.com/events-and-presentations.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

OTEX-F

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-wednesday-may-4-2022-301519352.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

