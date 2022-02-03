OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Cision

Organic Growth Powers Record Q2 Revenues, Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) and Cloud Revenues

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency $876.8 $878.8

$699.8 $700.4

$364.9 $365.0 +2.5% +2.7%

+2.2% +2.3%

+4.1% +4.2% Annual Recurring Revenues represent 80% of Total Revenues

Record Q2 results reflective of our Cloud-first strategy to drive organic growth

Continued investments in talent, innovation, digital marketing and global sales coverage

Operating cash flows were $216.6 million and free cash flows were $206.0 million

GAAP-based net income of $88.3 million, up 234.9% Y/Y, margin of 10.1%, up 1,780 basis points Y/Y

Adjusted EBITDA of $343.5 million, margin of 39.2%

GAAP-based diluted EPS of $0.32, up 233.3% Y/Y

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.89, down 6.3% Y/Y

Strengthened Security offering with acquisition of Zix Corporation for $896.0 million and Bricata Inc.

Issued $1.5 billion of senior notes to refinance existing debt and provide $650 million of incremental capital

During the quarter, the company repurchased and cancelled 1.8 million shares for $91.0 million under our share repurchase plans

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"We delivered another robust quarter of organic growth driven by demand for OpenText Cloud Editions, closed the Zix acquisition and we are raising our Fiscal 2022 target model to include cloud growth of up to 10% and total revenue growth of up to 4%. The first half of Fiscal 2022 provides demonstrable progress towards our Fiscal 2024 Aspirations to include up to 4% organic growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Total revenues of $876.8 million grew 2.5% year-over-year and were led by Cloud revenues of $364.9 million, up 4.1% year-over-year. Total Annual Recurring Revenues of $699.8 million grew 2.2% year-over-year, representing 80% of our total revenues."

"OpenText brings a complete and integrated suite of Information Management solutions to customers of all sizes, while providing the layers of defense needed to help organizations secure their users, end points, and networks in the face of ever-increasing cyber threats and ransomware. With the addition of Zix to our Security & Protection Cloud, OpenText leads the market in cyber resiliency with a powerhouse SMB platform for data protection, threat management, email security and compliance solutions," said Mr. Barrenechea.

"I am very pleased with OpenText's performance in Q2. We delivered $343.5 million of adjusted EBITDA and $206.0 million in free cash flows while purchasing Zix Corporation for $896.0 million," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "With our recent refinancing of outstanding debt, we have approximately $1.5 billion of cash as of December 31, 2021, and a net leverage ratio of 2.0x. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong as we continue to focus on investments that advance our products and systems to drive our organic growth, while supporting the integration and profitability of current and future acquisitions."

Financial Highlights for Q2 Fiscal 2022 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q2 FY'22 Q2 FY'21 $ Change % Change

Q2 FY'22 in

CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $364.9 $350.5 $14.4 4.1%

$365.0 4.2%

Customer support 334.9 334.5 0.4 0.1%

335.4 0.3%

Total annual recurring revenues** $699.8 $684.9 $14.8 2.2%

$700.4 2.3%

License 109.5 107.3 2.1 2.0%

110.5 3.0%

Professional service and other 67.5 63.4 4.2 6.6%

67.8 7.0%

Total revenues $876.8 $855.6 $21.2 2.5%

$878.8 2.7%

GAAP-based operating income $192.9 $234.5 ($41.6) (17.7)%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $321.8 $340.5 ($18.7) (5.5)%

$326.1 (4.2)%

GAAP-based net income (loss) attributable to OpenText $88.3 ($65.5) $153.8 234.9 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share (EPS), diluted $0.32 ($0.24) $0.56 233.3%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.89 $0.95 ($0.06) (6.3)%

$0.90 (5.3)%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $343.5 $360.8 ($17.2) (4.8)%

$347.8 (3.6)%

Operating cash flows $216.6 $282.5 ($65.8) (23.3)%

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $206.0 $274.8 ($68.8) (25.0)%

N/A N/A





Summary of YTD Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'22 YTD FY'21 YTD $ Change % Change

FY'22 YTD

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $721.5 $691.4 $30.0 4.3%

$718.2 3.9%

Customer support 670.1 663.9 6.2 0.9%

663.9 —%

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,391.6 $1,355.3 $36.3 2.7%

$1,382.1 2.0%

License 183.0 175.9 7.2 4.1%

183.0 4.1%

Professional service and other 134.5 128.5 6.0 4.7%

133.4 3.9%

Total revenues $1,709.1 $1,659.7 $49.5 3.0%

$1,698.5 2.3%

GAAP-based operating income $375.6 $416.8 ($41.3) (9.9)%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $623.8 $660.9 ($37.1) (5.6)%

$625.9 (5.3)%

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $220.2 $37.9 $182.3 481.1%

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.81 $0.14 $0.67 478.6%

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $1.72 $1.84 ($0.12) (6.5)%

$1.73 (6.0)%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $666.9 $703.1 ($36.2) (5.2)%

$668.8 (4.9)%

Operating cash flows $406.3 $516.4 ($110.0) (21.3)%

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $369.0 $493.4 ($124.4) (25.2)%

N/A N/A





(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue. • Organic revenue growth is calculated by removing the revenue contribution from newly acquired companies for the first year post acquisition.





Dividend Program

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on February 2, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.2209 per common share. The record date for this dividend is March 4, 2022 and the payment date is March 25, 2022. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

OpenText buys Zix Corporation

OpenText announces significant expansion in partner relationship with Google

Key customer wins in the quarter include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Kimberly-Clark, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, CNX Resources Corporation, Becton Dickinson, The Auto Club Group, Lids Sports Group, B. Braun, PillPack, Inc., Aspen Dental Management, Hawaiian Electric Company, US Army Corps of Engineers and National Food Industries

OpenText announces executive appointments

OpenText named one of Canada's most admired corporate cultures for 2021

OpenText strengthens Security & Protection Cloud with Network Detection & Response

OpenText empowers companies to Be Digital at OpenText World

OpenText extends leadership in Global Digital Commerce with Business Network Cloud

OpenText announces pricing of senior unsecured fixed rate notes to redeem outstanding 2026 notes

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q2 FY'22 Q1 FY'22 Q2 FY'21 % Change (Q2 FY'22 vs Q1

FY'22)

% Change (Q2 FY'22 vs Q2

FY'21)

Revenue (millions) $876.8 $832.3 $855.6 5.3%

2.5%

GAAP-based gross margin 70.2% 69.0% 70.5% 120 bps (30) bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.4% 75.7% 77.1% 70 bps (70) bps GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted $0.32 $0.48 ($0.24) (33.3)%

233.3%

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.89 $0.83 $0.95 7.2%

(6.3)%



(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted a quarterly shareholder letter and investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations .

A replay of the call will be available beginning February 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8296 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to Non-GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 (Fiscal 2022) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, Fiscal 2024 Aspirations, declaration of quarterly dividends, potential share repurchases pursuant to its Repurchase Plan, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2022 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgences, as well as our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations

Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825

investors@opentext.com

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $1,511,792

$1,607,306 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,849 as of December 31, 2021 and $22,151 as of June 30, 2021 427,020

438,547 Contract assets 22,336

25,344 Income taxes recoverable 19,855

32,312 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 118,353

98,551 Total current assets 2,099,356

2,202,060 Property and equipment 243,850

233,595 Operating lease right of use assets 230,973

234,532 Long-term contract assets 22,920

19,222 Goodwill 5,195,078

4,691,673 Acquired intangible assets 1,355,003

1,187,260 Deferred tax assets 747,780

796,738 Other assets 228,142

208,894 Long-term income taxes recoverable 41,428

35,362 Total assets $10,164,530

$9,609,336 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $364,739

$423,592 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000

10,000 Operating lease liabilities 62,910

58,315 Deferred revenues 848,977

852,629 Income taxes payable 16,219

17,368 Total current liabilities 1,302,845

1,361,904 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 16,401

28,830 Pension liability 75,055

74,511 Long-term debt 4,211,488

3,578,859 Long-term operating lease liabilities 214,824

224,453 Long-term deferred revenues 90,669

98,989 Long-term income taxes payable 34,133

34,113 Deferred tax liabilities 89,290

108,224 Total long-term liabilities 4,731,860

4,147,979 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





271,006,308 and 271,540,755 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 1,990,913

1,947,764 Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,349

66,238 Retained earnings 2,174,467

2,153,326 Treasury stock, at cost (1,476,420 and 1,567,664 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (67,966)

(69,386) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,128,763

4,097,942 Non-controlling interests 1,062

1,511 Total shareholders' equity 4,129,825

4,099,453 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $10,164,530

$9,609,336

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions $364,886

$350,454

$721,475

$691,440 Customer support 334,875

334,492

670,112

663,891 License 109,493

107,348

183,022

175,871 Professional service and other 67,545

63,350

134,498

128,455 Total revenues 876,799

855,644

1,709,107

1,659,657 Cost of revenues:













Cloud services and subscriptions 122,129

117,882

241,908

230,506 Customer support 29,668

29,668

59,151

58,862 License 3,741

4,302

7,710

6,791 Professional service and other 53,041

46,619

104,766

93,200 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 52,602

54,091

105,769

112,128 Total cost of revenues 261,181

252,562

519,304

501,487 Gross profit 615,618

603,082

1,189,803

1,158,170 Operating expenses:













Research and development 103,622

100,238

203,787

194,141 Sales and marketing 163,938

147,897

310,178

280,297 General and administrative 71,513

62,765

142,990

118,954 Depreciation 21,779

20,280

43,165

42,283 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,665

54,926

104,549

109,919 Special charges (recoveries) 9,217

(17,494)

9,561

(4,250) Total operating expenses 422,734

368,612

814,230

741,344 Income from operations 192,884

234,470

375,573

416,826 Other income (expense), net (25,037)

5,251

4,745

8,134 Interest and other related expense, net (40,245)

(37,595)

(77,300)

(76,684) Income before income taxes 127,602

202,126

303,018

348,276 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 39,266

267,559

82,716

310,303 Net income (loss) for the period $88,336

$(65,433)

$220,302

$37,973 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (38)

(44)

(89)

(74) Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText $88,298

$(65,477)

$220,213

$37,899 Earnings (loss) per share—basic attributable to OpenText $0.32

$(0.24)

$0.81

$0.14 Earnings (loss) per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $0.32

$(0.24)

$0.81

$0.14 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) ...

272,112





272,433





272,078





272,210

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 272,931

272,433

273,074

273,019