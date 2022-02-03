U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,477.44
    -111.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.16
    -518.17 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.82
    -538.73 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.03
    -38.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.97
    +1.71 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.31 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0135 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9730
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,868.41
    -553.64 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.36
    -3.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Cision

Organic Growth Powers Record Q2 Revenues, Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) and Cloud Revenues

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

Total Revenues

(in millions)


Annual Recurring Revenues

(in millions)


Cloud Revenues

(in millions)

Reported

Constant
Currency


Reported

Constant
Currency


Reported

Constant
Currency

$876.8

$878.8


$699.8

$700.4


$364.9

$365.0

+2.5%

+2.7%


+2.2%

+2.3%


+4.1%

+4.2%

Annual Recurring Revenues represent 80% of Total Revenues

  • Record Q2 results reflective of our Cloud-first strategy to drive organic growth

  • Continued investments in talent, innovation, digital marketing and global sales coverage

  • Operating cash flows were $216.6 million and free cash flows were $206.0 million

  • GAAP-based net income of $88.3 million, up 234.9% Y/Y, margin of 10.1%, up 1,780 basis points Y/Y

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $343.5 million, margin of 39.2%

  • GAAP-based diluted EPS of $0.32, up 233.3% Y/Y

  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.89, down 6.3% Y/Y

  • Strengthened Security offering with acquisition of Zix Corporation for $896.0 million and Bricata Inc.

  • Issued $1.5 billion of senior notes to refinance existing debt and provide $650 million of incremental capital

  • During the quarter, the company repurchased and cancelled 1.8 million shares for $91.0 million under our share repurchase plans

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"We delivered another robust quarter of organic growth driven by demand for OpenText Cloud Editions, closed the Zix acquisition and we are raising our Fiscal 2022 target model to include cloud growth of up to 10% and total revenue growth of up to 4%. The first half of Fiscal 2022 provides demonstrable progress towards our Fiscal 2024 Aspirations to include up to 4% organic growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Total revenues of $876.8 million grew 2.5% year-over-year and were led by Cloud revenues of $364.9 million, up 4.1% year-over-year. Total Annual Recurring Revenues of $699.8 million grew 2.2% year-over-year, representing 80% of our total revenues."

"OpenText brings a complete and integrated suite of Information Management solutions to customers of all sizes, while providing the layers of defense needed to help organizations secure their users, end points, and networks in the face of ever-increasing cyber threats and ransomware. With the addition of Zix to our Security & Protection Cloud, OpenText leads the market in cyber resiliency with a powerhouse SMB platform for data protection, threat management, email security and compliance solutions," said Mr. Barrenechea.

"I am very pleased with OpenText's performance in Q2. We delivered $343.5 million of adjusted EBITDA and $206.0 million in free cash flows while purchasing Zix Corporation for $896.0 million," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "With our recent refinancing of outstanding debt, we have approximately $1.5 billion of cash as of December 31, 2021, and a net leverage ratio of 2.0x. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong as we continue to focus on investments that advance our products and systems to drive our organic growth, while supporting the integration and profitability of current and future acquisitions."

Financial Highlights for Q2 Fiscal 2022 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results









(In millions, except per share data)

Q2 FY'22

Q2 FY'21

$ Change

% Change


Q2 FY'22 in
CC*

% Change
in CC*


Revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions

$364.9

$350.5

$14.4

4.1%


$365.0

4.2%


Customer support

334.9

334.5

0.4

0.1%


335.4

0.3%


Total annual recurring revenues**

$699.8

$684.9

$14.8

2.2%


$700.4

2.3%


License

109.5

107.3

2.1

2.0%


110.5

3.0%


Professional service and other

67.5

63.4

4.2

6.6%


67.8

7.0%


Total revenues

$876.8

$855.6

$21.2

2.5%


$878.8

2.7%


GAAP-based operating income

$192.9

$234.5

($41.6)

(17.7)%


N/A

N/A


Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)

$321.8

$340.5

($18.7)

(5.5)%


$326.1

(4.2)%


GAAP-based net income (loss) attributable to OpenText

$88.3

($65.5)

$153.8

234.9 %


N/A

N/A


GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share (EPS), diluted

$0.32

($0.24)

$0.56

233.3%


N/A

N/A


Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)

$0.89

$0.95

($0.06)

(6.3)%


$0.90

(5.3)%


Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$343.5

$360.8

($17.2)

(4.8)%


$347.8

(3.6)%


Operating cash flows

$216.6

$282.5

($65.8)

(23.3)%


N/A

N/A


Free cash flows (1)

$206.0

$274.8

($68.8)

(25.0)%


N/A

N/A




Summary of YTD Results









(In millions, except per share data)

FY'22 YTD

FY'21 YTD

$ Change

% Change


FY'22 YTD
in CC*

% Change
in CC*


Revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions

$721.5

$691.4

$30.0

4.3%


$718.2

3.9%


Customer support

670.1

663.9

6.2

0.9%


663.9

—%


Total annual recurring revenues**

$1,391.6

$1,355.3

$36.3

2.7%


$1,382.1

2.0%


License

183.0

175.9

7.2

4.1%


183.0

4.1%


Professional service and other

134.5

128.5

6.0

4.7%


133.4

3.9%


Total revenues

$1,709.1

$1,659.7

$49.5

3.0%


$1,698.5

2.3%


GAAP-based operating income

$375.6

$416.8

($41.3)

(9.9)%


N/A

N/A


Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)

$623.8

$660.9

($37.1)

(5.6)%


$625.9

(5.3)%


GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText

$220.2

$37.9

$182.3

481.1%


N/A

N/A


GAAP-based EPS, diluted

$0.81

$0.14

$0.67

478.6%


N/A

N/A


Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)

$1.72

$1.84

($0.12)

(6.5)%


$1.73

(6.0)%


Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$666.9

$703.1

($36.2)

(5.2)%


$668.8

(4.9)%


Operating cash flows

$406.3

$516.4

($110.0)

(21.3)%


N/A

N/A


Free cash flows (1)

$369.0

$493.4

($124.4)

(25.2)%


N/A

N/A



(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.

*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.

**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

• Organic revenue growth is calculated by removing the revenue contribution from newly acquired companies for the first year post acquisition.


Dividend Program

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on February 2, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.2209 per common share. The record date for this dividend is March 4, 2022 and the payment date is March 25, 2022. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

  • OpenText buys Zix Corporation

  • OpenText announces significant expansion in partner relationship with Google

  • Key customer wins in the quarter include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Kimberly-Clark, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, CNX Resources Corporation, Becton Dickinson, The Auto Club Group, Lids Sports Group, B. Braun, PillPack, Inc., Aspen Dental Management, Hawaiian Electric Company, US Army Corps of Engineers and National Food Industries

  • OpenText announces executive appointments

  • OpenText named one of Canada's most admired corporate cultures for 2021

  • OpenText strengthens Security & Protection Cloud with Network Detection & Response

  • OpenText empowers companies to Be Digital at OpenText World

  • OpenText extends leadership in Global Digital Commerce with Business Network Cloud

  • OpenText announces pricing of senior unsecured fixed rate notes to redeem outstanding 2026 notes

Summary of Quarterly Results









Q2 FY'22

Q1 FY'22

Q2 FY'21

% Change

(Q2 FY'22 vs Q1
FY'22)


% Change

(Q2 FY'22 vs Q2
FY'21)


Revenue (millions)

$876.8

$832.3

$855.6

5.3%


2.5%


GAAP-based gross margin

70.2%

69.0%

70.5%

120

bps

(30)

bps

Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1)

76.4%

75.7%

77.1%

70

bps

(70)

bps

GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted

$0.32

$0.48

($0.24)

(33.3)%


233.3%


Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)

$0.89

$0.83

$0.95

7.2%


(6.3)%


(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted a quarterly shareholder letter and investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available beginning February 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8296 followed by the number sign.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to Non-GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 (Fiscal 2022) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, Fiscal 2024 Aspirations, declaration of quarterly dividends, potential share repurchases pursuant to its Repurchase Plan, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2022 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgences, as well as our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OTEX-F

For more information, please contact:

Harry E. Blount
Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations
Open Text Corporation
415-963-0825
investors@opentext.com

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



December 31, 2021


June 30, 2021

ASSETS

(unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents

$1,511,792


$1,607,306

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,849 as of December 31, 2021 and $22,151 as of June 30, 2021

427,020


438,547

Contract assets

22,336


25,344

Income taxes recoverable

19,855


32,312

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

118,353


98,551

Total current assets

2,099,356


2,202,060

Property and equipment

243,850


233,595

Operating lease right of use assets

230,973


234,532

Long-term contract assets

22,920


19,222

Goodwill

5,195,078


4,691,673

Acquired intangible assets

1,355,003


1,187,260

Deferred tax assets

747,780


796,738

Other assets

228,142


208,894

Long-term income taxes recoverable

41,428


35,362

Total assets

$10,164,530


$9,609,336

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$364,739


$423,592

Current portion of long-term debt

10,000


10,000

Operating lease liabilities

62,910


58,315

Deferred revenues

848,977


852,629

Income taxes payable

16,219


17,368

Total current liabilities

1,302,845


1,361,904

Long-term liabilities:




Accrued liabilities

16,401


28,830

Pension liability

75,055


74,511

Long-term debt

4,211,488


3,578,859

Long-term operating lease liabilities

214,824


224,453

Long-term deferred revenues

90,669


98,989

Long-term income taxes payable

34,133


34,113

Deferred tax liabilities

89,290


108,224

Total long-term liabilities

4,731,860


4,147,979

Shareholders' equity:




Share capital and additional paid-in capital




271,006,308 and 271,540,755 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited

1,990,913


1,947,764

Accumulated other comprehensive income

31,349


66,238

Retained earnings

2,174,467


2,153,326

Treasury stock, at cost (1,476,420 and 1,567,664 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)

(67,966)


(69,386)

Total OpenText shareholders' equity

4,128,763


4,097,942

Non-controlling interests

1,062


1,511

Total shareholders' equity

4,129,825


4,099,453

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$10,164,530


$9,609,336

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Six Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues:








Cloud services and subscriptions

$364,886


$350,454


$721,475


$691,440

Customer support

334,875


334,492


670,112


663,891

License

109,493


107,348


183,022


175,871

Professional service and other

67,545


63,350


134,498


128,455

Total revenues

876,799


855,644


1,709,107


1,659,657

Cost of revenues:








Cloud services and subscriptions

122,129


117,882


241,908


230,506

Customer support

29,668


29,668


59,151


58,862

License

3,741


4,302


7,710


6,791

Professional service and other

53,041


46,619


104,766


93,200

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets

52,602


54,091


105,769


112,128

Total cost of revenues

261,181


252,562


519,304


501,487

Gross profit

615,618


603,082


1,189,803


1,158,170

Operating expenses:








Research and development

103,622


100,238


203,787


194,141

Sales and marketing

163,938


147,897


310,178


280,297

General and administrative

71,513


62,765


142,990


118,954

Depreciation

21,779


20,280


43,165


42,283

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets

52,665


54,926


104,549


109,919

Special charges (recoveries)

9,217


(17,494)


9,561


(4,250)

Total operating expenses

422,734


368,612


814,230


741,344

Income from operations

192,884


234,470


375,573


416,826

Other income (expense), net

(25,037)


5,251


4,745


8,134

Interest and other related expense, net

(40,245)


(37,595)


(77,300)


(76,684)

Income before income taxes

127,602


202,126


303,018


348,276

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

39,266


267,559


82,716


310,303

Net income (loss) for the period

$88,336


$(65,433)


$220,302


$37,973

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(38)


(44)


(89)


(74)

Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText

$88,298


$(65,477)


$220,213


$37,899

Earnings (loss) per share—basic attributable to OpenText

$0.32


$(0.24)


$0.81


$0.14

Earnings (loss) per share—diluted attributable to OpenText

$0.32


$(0.24)


$0.81


$0.14

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's)

...

272,112


272,433


272,078


272,210

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's)

272,931


272,433


273,074


273,019

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, raises Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reports fourth quarter results.

  • Why MP Materials Fell as Much as 19% Today

    The rare earth metals company was the subject of a negative research report and investors got spooked.

  • Great News for Shareholders! AMC Turns Positive on 1 Crucial Metric

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) released some preliminary fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter (ending Dec. 31) earnings results on Tuesday. As billions of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered and folks have felt increasingly comfortable leaving their homes, AMC's business is rebounding, albeit still not at full strength. In that regard, AMC hit another milestone and turned its cash flow from operations positive.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • Stocks in focus: Pinterest, Block, Amazon, Honeywell International

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick break down the intraday performances of several trending stocks.

  • Why Amazon Is Nearly 7% Lower Today

    A fellow internet name's numbers are casting a shadow of doubt on the e-commerce company's upcoming quarterly report.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again on Thursday

    It's Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index is plummeting -- now down 2.7% -- and it's taking the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the slide. Shares of the semiconductor giant were down 3.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET today. In a note out earlier this week, analysts at TheStreet.com reported that the semiconductor sector is in a slump despite a tight supply of microchips globally, with manufacturers having just five days' supply of chips on hand (versus closer to 40 days' worth as recently as 2019).

  • Why DXC Technology Is Up 14% Today

    In a sea of red linked to major earnings concerns, "not so bad" becomes the basis for bullishness.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Ford Earnings: A Beat Is on the Way, Says Credit Suisse

    It’s all change in the auto industry, which is currently in the midst of one of its biggest transformations of the past century. The rise of EVs and autonomous vehicles has signaled a whole new approach to auto design. By now it’s clear that adapting to this changing landscape is a do or die moment for legacy automakers. As such, industry giants such as Ford (F) are also pivoting toward this new opportunity. The market has noticed this and has rewarded the legacy name for its efforts. Ford share

  • All Eyes on Amazon Earnings; Analyst Weighs In

    Amazon (AMZN) will deliver one of this earnings season’s more intriguing financial statements when it reports Q4’s results today after the bell. This name has been out of favor with investors for a while following the huge height-of-the-pandemic success, as the company – somewhat unsurprisingly - has been unable to sustain the huge growth sprout Covid-19 provided. Not only that, but Amazon has also been spending heavily, in an effort to expand its fulfillment network. In 2021, the company opened

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Why Snap Stock Just Collapsed

    Following Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) flop of an earnings report last night, shares of rival social media stock Snap (NYSE: SNAP) suffered a sympathetic crash. As of 11:20 a.m. ET Thursday morning, Meta stock was down 24.5%, and Snap was down 20.5%. Meta Platforms missed on earnings, only barely beat on sales estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021, and predicted as much as a 10% sales miss for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Tech stocks tumble following huge Meta earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reviews the market and sector action surrounding the tech stock response to Apple's privacy change.

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.

  • Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Nikola Stock Today

    Not for the first time in its rather eventful life as a publicly traded company, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) took a solid hit to its share price on Wednesday. After a monster rival indicated it would spend more than previously disclosed on its electric vehicle (EV) efforts, Nikola's stock fell by almost 6% on the day. General Motors also said that it aims to spend more than the originally planned $35 billion through 2025 to get its EVs off the factory floor and onto the road.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.

  • Why Xylem Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) had slumped by around 10% midday on Thursday. Unfortunately, Xylem is one of them. It was so bad that Xylem missed the 2021 guidance that management set on its investor day presentation at the end of September.