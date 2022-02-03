OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Organic Growth Powers Record Q2 Revenues, Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) and Cloud Revenues
WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter Highlights
Total Revenues
(in millions)
Annual Recurring Revenues
(in millions)
Cloud Revenues
(in millions)
Reported
Constant
Reported
Constant
Reported
Constant
$876.8
$878.8
$699.8
$700.4
$364.9
$365.0
+2.5%
+2.7%
+2.2%
+2.3%
+4.1%
+4.2%
Annual Recurring Revenues represent 80% of Total Revenues
Record Q2 results reflective of our Cloud-first strategy to drive organic growth
Continued investments in talent, innovation, digital marketing and global sales coverage
Operating cash flows were $216.6 million and free cash flows were $206.0 million
GAAP-based net income of $88.3 million, up 234.9% Y/Y, margin of 10.1%, up 1,780 basis points Y/Y
Adjusted EBITDA of $343.5 million, margin of 39.2%
GAAP-based diluted EPS of $0.32, up 233.3% Y/Y
Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.89, down 6.3% Y/Y
Strengthened Security offering with acquisition of Zix Corporation for $896.0 million and Bricata Inc.
Issued $1.5 billion of senior notes to refinance existing debt and provide $650 million of incremental capital
During the quarter, the company repurchased and cancelled 1.8 million shares for $91.0 million under our share repurchase plans
Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.
"We delivered another robust quarter of organic growth driven by demand for OpenText Cloud Editions, closed the Zix acquisition and we are raising our Fiscal 2022 target model to include cloud growth of up to 10% and total revenue growth of up to 4%. The first half of Fiscal 2022 provides demonstrable progress towards our Fiscal 2024 Aspirations to include up to 4% organic growth," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Total revenues of $876.8 million grew 2.5% year-over-year and were led by Cloud revenues of $364.9 million, up 4.1% year-over-year. Total Annual Recurring Revenues of $699.8 million grew 2.2% year-over-year, representing 80% of our total revenues."
"OpenText brings a complete and integrated suite of Information Management solutions to customers of all sizes, while providing the layers of defense needed to help organizations secure their users, end points, and networks in the face of ever-increasing cyber threats and ransomware. With the addition of Zix to our Security & Protection Cloud, OpenText leads the market in cyber resiliency with a powerhouse SMB platform for data protection, threat management, email security and compliance solutions," said Mr. Barrenechea.
"I am very pleased with OpenText's performance in Q2. We delivered $343.5 million of adjusted EBITDA and $206.0 million in free cash flows while purchasing Zix Corporation for $896.0 million," said Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO. "With our recent refinancing of outstanding debt, we have approximately $1.5 billion of cash as of December 31, 2021, and a net leverage ratio of 2.0x. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong as we continue to focus on investments that advance our products and systems to drive our organic growth, while supporting the integration and profitability of current and future acquisitions."
Financial Highlights for Q2 Fiscal 2022 with Year Over Year Comparisons
Summary of Quarterly Results
(In millions, except per share data)
Q2 FY'22
Q2 FY'21
$ Change
% Change
Q2 FY'22 in
% Change
Revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
$364.9
$350.5
$14.4
4.1%
$365.0
4.2%
Customer support
334.9
334.5
0.4
0.1%
335.4
0.3%
Total annual recurring revenues**
$699.8
$684.9
$14.8
2.2%
$700.4
2.3%
License
109.5
107.3
2.1
2.0%
110.5
3.0%
Professional service and other
67.5
63.4
4.2
6.6%
67.8
7.0%
Total revenues
$876.8
$855.6
$21.2
2.5%
$878.8
2.7%
GAAP-based operating income
$192.9
$234.5
($41.6)
(17.7)%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)
$321.8
$340.5
($18.7)
(5.5)%
$326.1
(4.2)%
GAAP-based net income (loss) attributable to OpenText
$88.3
($65.5)
$153.8
234.9 %
N/A
N/A
GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share (EPS), diluted
$0.32
($0.24)
$0.56
233.3%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
$0.89
$0.95
($0.06)
(6.3)%
$0.90
(5.3)%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$343.5
$360.8
($17.2)
(4.8)%
$347.8
(3.6)%
Operating cash flows
$216.6
$282.5
($65.8)
(23.3)%
N/A
N/A
Free cash flows (1)
$206.0
$274.8
($68.8)
(25.0)%
N/A
N/A
Summary of YTD Results
(In millions, except per share data)
FY'22 YTD
FY'21 YTD
$ Change
% Change
FY'22 YTD
% Change
Revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
$721.5
$691.4
$30.0
4.3%
$718.2
3.9%
Customer support
670.1
663.9
6.2
0.9%
663.9
—%
Total annual recurring revenues**
$1,391.6
$1,355.3
$36.3
2.7%
$1,382.1
2.0%
License
183.0
175.9
7.2
4.1%
183.0
4.1%
Professional service and other
134.5
128.5
6.0
4.7%
133.4
3.9%
Total revenues
$1,709.1
$1,659.7
$49.5
3.0%
$1,698.5
2.3%
GAAP-based operating income
$375.6
$416.8
($41.3)
(9.9)%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based operating income (1)
$623.8
$660.9
($37.1)
(5.6)%
$625.9
(5.3)%
GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText
$220.2
$37.9
$182.3
481.1%
N/A
N/A
GAAP-based EPS, diluted
$0.81
$0.14
$0.67
478.6%
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
$1.72
$1.84
($0.12)
(6.5)%
$1.73
(6.0)%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$666.9
$703.1
($36.2)
(5.2)%
$668.8
(4.9)%
Operating cash flows
$406.3
$516.4
($110.0)
(21.3)%
N/A
N/A
Free cash flows (1)
$369.0
$493.4
($124.4)
(25.2)%
N/A
N/A
(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.
Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.
*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate.
**Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.
• Organic revenue growth is calculated by removing the revenue contribution from newly acquired companies for the first year post acquisition.
Dividend Program
As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on February 2, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.2209 per common share. The record date for this dividend is March 4, 2022 and the payment date is March 25, 2022. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.
Quarterly Business Highlights
OpenText buys Zix Corporation
OpenText announces significant expansion in partner relationship with Google
Key customer wins in the quarter include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Kimberly-Clark, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, CNX Resources Corporation, Becton Dickinson, The Auto Club Group, Lids Sports Group, B. Braun, PillPack, Inc., Aspen Dental Management, Hawaiian Electric Company, US Army Corps of Engineers and National Food Industries
OpenText announces executive appointments
OpenText named one of Canada's most admired corporate cultures for 2021
OpenText strengthens Security & Protection Cloud with Network Detection & Response
OpenText empowers companies to Be Digital at OpenText World
OpenText extends leadership in Global Digital Commerce with Business Network Cloud
OpenText announces pricing of senior unsecured fixed rate notes to redeem outstanding 2026 notes
Summary of Quarterly Results
Q2 FY'22
Q1 FY'22
Q2 FY'21
% Change
(Q2 FY'22 vs Q1
% Change
(Q2 FY'22 vs Q2
Revenue (millions)
$876.8
$832.3
$855.6
5.3%
2.5%
GAAP-based gross margin
70.2%
69.0%
70.5%
120
bps
(30)
bps
Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1)
76.4%
75.7%
77.1%
70
bps
(70)
bps
GAAP-based earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$0.32
$0.48
($0.24)
(33.3)%
233.3%
Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2)
$0.89
$0.83
$0.95
7.2%
(6.3)%
(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.
Conference Call Information
OpenText posted a quarterly shareholder letter and investor presentation on its Investor Relations website at http://investors.opentext.com and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.
A replay of the call will be available beginning February 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 8296 followed by the number sign.
Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to Non-GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 (Fiscal 2022) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, Fiscal 2024 Aspirations, declaration of quarterly dividends, potential share repurchases pursuant to its Repurchase Plan, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2022 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new strains or resurgences, as well as our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
OTEX-F
For more information, please contact:
Harry E. Blount
Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations
Open Text Corporation
415-963-0825
investors@opentext.com
Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$1,511,792
$1,607,306
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,849 as of December 31, 2021 and $22,151 as of June 30, 2021
427,020
438,547
Contract assets
22,336
25,344
Income taxes recoverable
19,855
32,312
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
118,353
98,551
Total current assets
2,099,356
2,202,060
Property and equipment
243,850
233,595
Operating lease right of use assets
230,973
234,532
Long-term contract assets
22,920
19,222
Goodwill
5,195,078
4,691,673
Acquired intangible assets
1,355,003
1,187,260
Deferred tax assets
747,780
796,738
Other assets
228,142
208,894
Long-term income taxes recoverable
41,428
35,362
Total assets
$10,164,530
$9,609,336
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$364,739
$423,592
Current portion of long-term debt
10,000
10,000
Operating lease liabilities
62,910
58,315
Deferred revenues
848,977
852,629
Income taxes payable
16,219
17,368
Total current liabilities
1,302,845
1,361,904
Long-term liabilities:
Accrued liabilities
16,401
28,830
Pension liability
75,055
74,511
Long-term debt
4,211,488
3,578,859
Long-term operating lease liabilities
214,824
224,453
Long-term deferred revenues
90,669
98,989
Long-term income taxes payable
34,133
34,113
Deferred tax liabilities
89,290
108,224
Total long-term liabilities
4,731,860
4,147,979
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
271,006,308 and 271,540,755 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited
1,990,913
1,947,764
Accumulated other comprehensive income
31,349
66,238
Retained earnings
2,174,467
2,153,326
Treasury stock, at cost (1,476,420 and 1,567,664 shares at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)
(67,966)
(69,386)
Total OpenText shareholders' equity
4,128,763
4,097,942
Non-controlling interests
1,062
1,511
Total shareholders' equity
4,129,825
4,099,453
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$10,164,530
$9,609,336
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
$364,886
$350,454
$721,475
$691,440
Customer support
334,875
334,492
670,112
663,891
License
109,493
107,348
183,022
175,871
Professional service and other
67,545
63,350
134,498
128,455
Total revenues
876,799
855,644
1,709,107
1,659,657
Cost of revenues:
Cloud services and subscriptions
122,129
117,882
241,908
230,506
Customer support
29,668
29,668
59,151
58,862
License
3,741
4,302
7,710
6,791
Professional service and other
53,041
46,619
104,766
93,200
Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
52,602
54,091
105,769
112,128
Total cost of revenues
261,181
252,562
519,304
501,487
Gross profit
615,618
603,082
1,189,803
1,158,170
Operating expenses:
Research and development
103,622
100,238
203,787
194,141
Sales and marketing
163,938
147,897
310,178
280,297
General and administrative
71,513
62,765
142,990
118,954
Depreciation
21,779
20,280
43,165
42,283
Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
52,665
54,926
104,549
109,919
Special charges (recoveries)
9,217
(17,494)
9,561
(4,250)
Total operating expenses
422,734
368,612
814,230
741,344
Income from operations
192,884
234,470
375,573
416,826
Other income (expense), net
(25,037)
5,251
4,745
8,134
Interest and other related expense, net
(40,245)
(37,595)
(77,300)
(76,684)
Income before income taxes
127,602
202,126
303,018
348,276
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
39,266
267,559
82,716
310,303
Net income (loss) for the period
$88,336
$(65,433)
$220,302
$37,973
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(38)
(44)
(89)
(74)
Net income (loss) attributable to OpenText
$88,298
$(65,477)
$220,213
$37,899
Earnings (loss) per share—basic attributable to OpenText
$0.32
$(0.24)
$0.81
$0.14
Earnings (loss) per share—diluted attributable to OpenText
$0.32
$(0.24)
$0.81
$0.14
Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's)
...
272,112
272,433
272,078
272,210
Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's)
272,931
272,433
273,074
273,019
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION