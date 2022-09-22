U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    +0.68 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.90
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1253
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3910
    -1.6450 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,322.47
    +326.66 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.39
    +14.86 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

OpenText World 2022 set to Deliver the Ultimate Information Management Experience

0
·5 min read

The world's largest information management conference delivers insights and innovations to gain the information advantage

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the programming highlights for the world's largest information management conference, OpenText World 2022, being offered in-person and virtually. Registration is now open for the three-day interactive event being hosted live from The Venetian Hotel Resort Las Vegas from October 4–6.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)
OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

OpenText World 2022 brings together the brightest minds in information management, leading technology experts, exciting guest speakers, industry professionals, and strategic partners to showcase how information is driving change. Keynote highlights include OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, EVP and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, and Alex Honnold, the first person to free-solo climb El Capitan and founder of the Honnold Foundation, who will set the stage for three days of inspiring insights and endless learning.

"Today more than ever, companies are utilizing new digital capabilities to succeed in a world of hybrid work, modern supply chains, integrated machines, information security, and sustainability and ESG pledges," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "OpenText continues to open the door and lead the conversation surrounding the information advantage and how it can be used to expand, disrupt, and transform any industry – OpenText World 2022 is the perfect place to continue that journey."

In his keynote, OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will explore the state of the industry across the globe, the future of information management, and the path to information advantage. He'll also make some exciting announcements surrounding OpenText Project Titanium, the future platform in the cloud. Alex Honnold, one of the world's most recognized rock climbers, will join Mark to discuss managing risks, problem solving, and the ability to focus in extreme situations. Lastly, Mark will be joined by two OpenText customers: Mike Savage, Vice President, Total Rewards and Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) at ULTA Beauty and Denise Hemmert, Vice President, Enterprise Enablement Services at Cardinal Health.

OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub will showcase the newest OpenText innovations announced in Cloud Editions 22.4 as well as share the vision and timeline for Project Titanium and how the OpenText roadmap aligns to meet the future. As part of the Technology Innovation Keynote, Muhi will be joined on stage by Shyam Pitchaimuthu, Manager ESS, Document Management & Asset Lifecycle at Chevron.

Other conference highlights include:

  • Enfuse at OTW 2022 where experts come together to discuss the evolution of digital blind spots and how they can be eliminated.

  • The OpenText Developer Summit will explore the latest OpenText Developer Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) services and tools through interactive, hands-on sessions.

  • Google Cloud will be joining OpenText Executive Leaders on stage during OpenText World to discuss industry innovations.

  • Deloitte is a valued OpenText GSI Partner and Top Tier Innovator sponsor for the OpenText World conference. Deloitte will be hosting in-person and virtual breakout sessions and much more.

  • Customized track topics offering technical and business value deep dives into key subject areas tailored to customer communities.

  • Industry and regional workshops and peer group forums that will dive deep into the market trends, challenges, and areas of strategic investment that matter most to organizations.

  • Interactive labs will provide an opportunity to experience the latest OpenText innovations, complete training courses, and contribute to product roadmaps.

Registration is now open, and the full agenda for OpenText World 2022 is now live. Join us and discover your information advantage.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-world-2022-set-to-deliver-the-ultimate-information-management-experience-301631533.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin, other cryptos are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

    During his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, comparing them to Ponzi schemes.

  • Audits of Chinese Companies Start to Face U.S. Inspections

    The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is to determine whether Alibaba, Yum China and other firms can keep their listings on American stock exchanges.

  • Fed's rate hike success is dependent on 'collateral damage' in job markets: Analyst

    eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's most recent rate hike and what it will take for it to have a meaningful impact on the U.S. economy.

  • Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

    Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. The situation has been so out of control recently that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been threatening to crack down on the industry, demanding that airlines provide meal and hotel vouchers for passengers who face serious delays, and has also announced a proposal that would guarantee that customers would get a refund for a canceled flight or a flight delayed by more than three hours, if they chose not to take a later flight.

  • Jamie Dimon says stopping oil and gas funding would be ‘road to hell for America’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon assured lawmakers of his commitment to helping finance traditional energy sources.

  • Mark S. Sutton, International Paper CEO, on Building a Better IP

    Building a Better IP is our plan for accelerating improvement and creating long-term, sustainable value for all of our stakeholders. Our Vision 2030 goals are an integral part of this plan. They re...

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Microsoft survey reveals the downsides of all those remote meetings

    Workers are joining more meetings now than during the pandemic, according to data from Microsoft's Teams software.

  • Kia, Hyundai sued after viral TikTok causes rise in thefts

    Things I learned on TikTok: The hole in a pasta spoon is one serving of spaghetti. A trending TikTok challenge publicizing a technique for stealing certain makes and models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles caused vehicle thefts to soar across the country, according to reports from several police departments. Now, Kia and its parent company Hyundai are getting sued by pissed off victims.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Senators drill down on Zelle reimbursements, inflation and ‘uber-woke’ policies in bank CEO hearing

    Elizabeth Warren bears down on reimbursing Zelle customers cheated by scammers, while GOP senators push back on banks' liberal social policies.

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • Cryptocurrency lobby group gets court approval to weigh in on SEC vs Ripple’s XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency lobby group Chamber of Digital Commerce (CDC) has received approval from a U.S. federal court to be an amicus curiae (Latin for friend of court) in the lawsuit that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed in 2020 against Ripple Labs. See related article: Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit […]

  • China Will Benefit From Cheap Russian Gas—Eventually

    The “limitless” friendship between China and Russia notwithstanding, President Xi Jinping of China appears to be at least somewhat miffed at President Vladimir Putin of Russia. In theory, over the long run, Russia’s isolation from its major oil and gas customers in the West could be a boon for China—particularly with regards to natural gas, since the two nations have already agreed to expand the existing pipeline network between them. All this comes as China’s economy is already struggling with a punishing property downturn and deeply discouraged consumers.

  • 5 Reasons Oil Could Climb Back to $100 a Barrel

    J.P. Morgan's chief commodities strategist makes the case with both supply- and demand-related scenarios.

  • Congress asked US banks: What if China is the next Russia?

    China’s growing military aggression towards Taiwan has the world on edge. Even if it not for another five or ten years, an invasion seems impending. And when it does happen, the US will intervene and defend Taiwan, president Joe Biden has made clear.

  • 82% of Gen Z and millennial workers say ‘quiet quitting’ appeals to them, new study finds

    'Quiet quitting,' or doing nothing more than your job description, has been trending on TikTok for months.

  • IBM acquires Dallas-based Dialexa to power product engineering consulting business

    Founded in 2010, Dialexa provides digital product engineering services for clients such as Deere & Company, Pizza Hut US, and Toyota Motor North America. It has approximately 300 employees in its Dallas and Chicago offices.

  • Investors Will Want Rolls-Royce Holdings' (LON:RR.) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • Exclusive-China sends regulators to Hong Kong to assist U.S. audit inspection -sources

    Beijing has sent a team of regulatory officials to Hong Kong to assist the U.S. audit watchdog with onsite audit inspections involving Chinese companies, four people familiar with the matter said, as part of a landmark deal between the two countries. A China-U.S. agreement last month allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting firms that audit New York-listed companies, a major step towards resolving an audit dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges. About 10 officials from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) have arrived in Hong Kong and joined the audit inspection, which started on Monday, three of the people said.