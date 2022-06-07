U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

OpenText World EMEA 2022 To Showcase Innovations Enabling The Information Advantage™

The OpenText Cloud to help customers build digital fabrics for growth and resilience

WATERLOO, ON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today unveiled the programming highlights for OpenText World EMEA 2022, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) edition of the world's largest information management conference. The interactive event will be hosted live from the Allianz Arena – the home of FC Bayern Munich – on June 21-22, and registration is now open.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)
OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

OpenText World 2022 brings together leading information management experts, guest speakers, strategic partners and industry professionals to discuss solutions for today's toughest business challenges. Keynotes from OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, and Deepak Chopra, world-renowned author and alternative medicine advocate, will be center stage for two days of interactive dialogue and learning.

"It is clear that digital fabrics are enabling organizations to scale, be global, and to adapt to rapidly changing market requirements," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "The OpenText Cloud is helping customers be Intelligent, Connected and Responsible, to support growth that is both inclusive and sustainable. We plan to showcase at OpenText World EMEA 2022 a great acceleration of our edge and business cloud platforms, and new programs to help our customers turn these amazing innovations into value and gain the Information Advantage."

A highlight of the event will be a keynote from Mark J. Barrenechea, who will offer insights on how the constantly evolving rules for business in the new digital fabric are shaping automation, talent, supply chains and frictionless businesses, and how the future of growth needs to be inclusive and sustainable.

Mr. Barrenechea will be joined by Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, for a discussion on the long-standing partnership between OpenText and SAP and how its success is built on many shared values including customer-centricity, sustainability, and diversity. The two will also reflect on how cloud-based innovations in information management are advancing the world's largest organizations in their digital transformations to drive top and bottom-line growth.

Other event highlights include:

  • A keynote from Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, who will:

  • Deepak Chopra, New York Times bestselling author and founder of The Chopra Foundation will keynote OpenText World EMEA, inviting delegates to consider information advantage in an inclusive world. Deepak will also provide practical tools to navigate the current environment by taking them on a journey to wake up to new levels of awareness that will ultimately cultivate a clear vision, heal suffering in the mind and body, and help recover who we really are.

  • Guest client speakers who will share ideas and experiences for using information management technology to drive growth in their organizations, including:

  • An Innovations Demo Showcase hosted by Stephen Ludlow, SVP Product Management, and the OpenText Product Management team. Plus, breakout sessions for technology and product updates across Content Services, Business Network, Digital Experience, Security and Developer.

  • Panel discussions with the OpenText executive leadership team and Turbo-Talks with OpenText's sales leaders discussing relevant points from the day's keynotes.

  • Customized track topics offering technical and business value deep dives into key subject areas tailored to customer communities.

  • Industry and regional forums that will dive deep into the market trends, challenges, and areas of strategic investment that matter most to organizations across EMEA.

  • Interactive labs providing an opportunity to experience the latest OpenText innovations, complete training courses, and contribute to product roadmaps.

  • Roving reporter Delphine Theolier, Senior Director, Marketing at OpenText, will take audience members with her as she explores the Allianz Arena!

Registration is now open, and the full agenda for OpenText World EMEA 2022 is now live. Join us and discover your information advantage.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-world-emea-2022-to-showcase-innovations-enabling-the-information-advantage-301562185.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

