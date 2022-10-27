U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.00
    +16.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,229.00
    +357.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,442.00
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.80
    +12.90 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.28
    +1.37 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,663.50
    -5.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9985
    -0.0102 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0260
    +0.0110 (+0.27%)
     

  • Vix

    27.39
    -1.07 (-3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1574
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1330
    -0.2270 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,710.15
    +173.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.57
    +15.98 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.67
    +6.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

OpenWeb Raises $170 Million In Series F as it Continues Rapid Expansion with $1.5 Billion Valuation

·4 min read

The innovative B2B2C platform empowers people, publishers, and advertisers alike with safe and engaging end-to-end experiences that contribute to a healthier, social open web.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the premium community engagement platform serving more than 1,000 publishers and leading the way in enabling a healthier open web, today announced it has raised $170M in Series F funding led by Georgian, bringing its total valuation to $1.5 billion.

OpenWeb logo (PRNewsfoto/OpenWeb,Spot.IM)
OpenWeb logo (PRNewsfoto/OpenWeb,Spot.IM)

This new financing will support the company's continued expansion as it grows from 100+ million active monthly users and pursues new publishers, more advertisers, innovative partnerships, and industry-leading applications.

"This investment represents an incredible show of confidence in the mission we have set for ourselves: To combat toxicity and create healthier, open spaces for conversations that move society forward," said Nadav Shoval, co-founder and CEO of OpenWeb. "There is a paradigm shift happening right now in the media, and we have the opportunity to drive major changes in how people communicate with one another in virtual spaces, as well as how publishers and advertisers form and maintain lasting relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb is delivering the building blocks for the future of online networks."

Sitting at the convergence of the needs of today's web users, publishers and advertisers, OpenWeb offers solutions that are uniquely positive for people, fair for content creators, safe for brands, and healthier for society at-large.

OpenWeb's B2B2C platform is designed to power end-to-end user experiences with user activation and management, first-party data aggregation and management, AI moderation, and social experiences. The company's proprietary technology is used by the world's top publishers, including The New York Times, Hearst, Yahoo!, Penske Media Corporation, and News Corp., to gain independence from traditional social media and cultivate trust, community, and quality conversations. The platform incentivizes civil engagement and the creation of high-quality content while leveraging and monetizing first-party data through scalable, brand-safe advertising.

"OpenWeb offers a wealth of premium publishers, engaged users, first-party data capabilities, and unique algorithms for moderation and targeting," said Margaret Wu, Lead Investor at Georgian. "As publishers and advertisers search for trusted, quality alternatives to the 'walled gardens' of social media, we saw an opportunity to collaborate with OpenWeb to create quality social environments for brands that deliver personalized advertising at-scale."

"Georgian is a leader in the space and shares our ambitious vision for a more civil, healthier, decentralized social experience online," said OpenWeb CFO Haim Sasson. "Despite some headwinds in the economy, the interest level for this funding round was high, and we couldn't have chosen better investors with whom to partner to build on the incredible momentum we've experienced."

The company has achieved impressive, sustained growth over the past six years and is on track to continue that trajectory heading into 2023. Today's announcement comes on the heels of recent senior hires including Chief Business Officer Mark Howard and the company's first Chief Marketing Officer, Tiffany Xingyu Wang. OpenWeb also recently announced the $100 million acquisition of global advertising platform ADYOULIKE. The Series F funding follows last November's Series E round, which raised $150 million. OpenWeb plans to further drive innovations for its partners, expand its global presence, and explore strategic acquisitions.

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve the quality of conversations online, building a healthier web where content creators of all kinds are empowered to thrive. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 1,000 top-tier publishers, hosting more than 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2015, OpenWeb has over 265 employees in New York City, Tel Aviv, Kiev, San Diego, Canada, London, and Paris and is backed by world-class investors including Georgian, Insight Partners, Entrée Capital, The New York Times, Samsung Next, Dentsu, and ScaleUp. To date, the company has raised $393 million in funding and is currently valued at $1.5 billion. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openweb-raises-170-million-in-series-f-as-it-continues-rapid-expansion-with-1-5-billion-valuation-301661238.html

SOURCE OpenWeb

Recommended Stories

  • Why is Meta stock tanking? 'The wrong number at the wrong time,' analyst explains

    Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?

  • This Monster Dividend Stock Continues to Give Investors Big Raises

    One factor driving Energy Transfer's high yield is a steady stream of big-time raises over the past year. Energy Transfer recently declared its latest cash distribution to investors. The new quarterly distribution is more than 70% above what Energy Transfer paid in the year-ago quarter.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pipe Dream Turns Into $588 Billion Nightmare

    Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alibaba Stock?

    Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock price tumbled to an all-time low on Oct. 24 after Xi Jinping was confirmed for a third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi's reelection wasn't surprising, but his replacement of several moderate members of the CCP's politburo standing committee with hardline loyalists indicated China would likely retain its controversial zero-COVID policies, tightly regulate the private sector, and continue to butt heads with the U.S. Why did Alibaba's stock crumble?

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Shopify Earnings Beat, Revenue Growth Re-accelerates

    E-commerce firm Shopify reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss while revenue topped estimates and re-accelerated after 6 quarters of slowing growth.

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Big tech stocks will be key for the current rally: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

  • Meta Plunges 20% as Zuckerberg Seeks ‘Patience’ on Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plunged more than 20% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • AutoNation reports lower profit, sets up $1 billion in buybacks

    Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc reported third quarter adjusted net income fell by 7%, largely because of lower used vehicle profits, but the company said it plans up to $1 billion in new share repurchases reflecting strong cash flow. AutoNation said third quarter, same-store used vehicle gross profits fell by nearly 22% in the quarter from a year ago. AutoNation reported net income of $6.31 a share and revenue of $6.39 billion, up less than 1% from a year ago.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • Merck Stock Jumps As Keytruda Sales Power Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost

    "We continue to execute on our strategy, invest in leading-edge science and drive innovation," said CEO Robert Davis.

  • Here's What's Wrong With Meta's Earnings Report

    Meta's expenses are surging as revenue declines, and some investors are likely losing faith in the company's ability to create meaningful shareholder value.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • Tobacco Firm Altria Stock Falls After Missing Profit Estimates

    Altria also said it make an initial capital contribution of $150 million towards a new venture with Japan Tobacco called Horizon Innovations.