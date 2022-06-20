U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.49
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.90
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6440
    -0.3160 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,309.50
    +1,981.90 (+10.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.36
    +2.43 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.19
    +30.94 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

OPENX CONTINUES ON ITS 'PATH TO NET-ZERO,' PARTNERS WITH SCOPE3 TO HELP BRANDS AND AGENCIES MEASURE AND REDUCE THE CARBON IMPACT OF THEIR AD CAMPAIGNS

·3 min read

CANNES, France, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., a leading global omnichannel advertising exchange, today announced that it is partnering with Scope3, Inc., a leader in supply chain emissions data, as part of OpenX's long-term effort to significantly lower the carbon footprint of programmatic advertising. Through this partnership, the company will offer Green Xchange Packages from OpenX (GXPs) that leverage Scope3 to measure and compensate for carbon emissions of brand advertising campaigns.

(PRNewsfoto/OpenX Technologies, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/OpenX Technologies, Inc.)

GXPs from OpenX will leverage Scope3 to measure and compensate for carbon emissions of brand advertising campaigns.

The partnership with Scope3 advances OpenX's "Path to Net-Zero," a comprehensive and ongoing initiative that has positioned the company at the forefront of sustainability practices in the digital advertising industry. OpenX is the first advertising exchange to be certified as carbon neutral, reducing its own carbon emissions by more than 90 percent and meeting the Science Based Target initiative's Net-Zero standard.

"OpenX's success in carbon reduction and our ongoing development of sustainable advertising products will drive our collective effort to reduce the carbon impact of digital advertising and help our customers meet their own sustainability goals," said John Gentry, chief executive officer of OpenX. "We're eager to support all companies making advances in sustainability within the industry, and working with Scope3 is an important step in providing advertising solutions that measure climate impact and consume less energy."

"Green Media Products are the fastest, easiest way to make a measurable impact on the carbon footprint of the advertising industry. By offering GXPs, a carbon neutral media product measured by Scope3, OpenX immediately provides marketers looking to reduce their emissions footprint with the lowest-carbon path to premium supply," said Brian O'Kelley, co-founder and CEO of Scope3. "OpenX's work in achieving carbon neutral certification and reducing carbon emissions across their operations establishes them as clear leaders and closely aligns with Scope3's mission to decarbonize digital advertising.

The Scope3 partnership announcement comes against the backdrop of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where OpenX will host two panel discussions focused on driving sustainability within the industry. The panels will take place at the OpenX floating venue at Jetée Albert Edouard on June 21.

About OpenX 
OpenX is a pioneering leader in advertising technology, helping create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 250 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and is on a path to becoming one of the first companies in the world to achieve Net-Zero status.

Media Contact: press@openx.com

OpenX today announced that it is partnering with Scope3 as part of OpenX’s long-term effort to significantly lower the carbon footprint of programmatic advertising. Through this partnership, the company will offer Green Xchange Packages from OpenX (GXPs) that leverage Scope3 to measure and compensate for carbon emissions of brand advertising campaigns.
OpenX today announced that it is partnering with Scope3 as part of OpenX’s long-term effort to significantly lower the carbon footprint of programmatic advertising. Through this partnership, the company will offer Green Xchange Packages from OpenX (GXPs) that leverage Scope3 to measure and compensate for carbon emissions of brand advertising campaigns.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openx-continues-on-its-path-to-net-zero-partners-with-scope3-to-help-brands-and-agencies-measure-and-reduce-the-carbon-impact-of-their-ad-campaigns-301570824.html

SOURCE OpenX Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Econom

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — why is he still swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Germany Plans Coal Reversal, Gas Funding to Counter Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGermany is stepping efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost about 15 bil

  • Saudi Arabian Stocks Tumble as Oil, Rates Roil Mideast Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeSaudi Arabian shares closed at the lowest level in about six months, leading declines in Middle East markets, following the global sell-off last week and oil’s plunge on Friday.The Tadawul

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Oil prices rise as tightening supply offsets global economic concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trade, reversing earlier losses, as tightening supplies outweighed concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand. Oil from Russia, the world's second-largest exporter, remains out of reach to most countries because of Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, actions that Russia calls a "special operation". Libya's oil production has remained volatile following blockades by groups in the country's east.

  • Indonesia looks to plug shortage of chicken supplies in Singapore

    Indonesian authorities hope to reach an agreement with Singapore to start exporting chickens within weeks, officials said, as the city-state scrambles to find alternative supply sources after another neighbour Malaysia restricted sales. In a further sign of growing global food shortages and supply chain issues, Malaysia halted chicken exports this month until local production and soaring costs stabilise. The move had a knock-on impact in Singapore with restaurants and street stalls hiking prices of its de-facto national dish, chicken rice.

  • Big Oil Bets That Green Hydrogen Is the Future of Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of dabbling, major oil companies are finally planning the kind of large-scale investments that would make green hydrogen a serious business. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThey’re chasing a very particular v

  • Iran to cut electricity to authorized crypto miners: report

    Iran's relationship with the crypto mining sector is a love-hate one. The government is again restricting crypto mining activity as it tries to ease the strain on the country's power supply, despite knowing the promise of crypto as a way to evade international sanctions. Electricity to all 118 government-authorized mining operators in Iran will be cut off from June 22 ahead of seasonal spikes in power demand, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, spokesman for Iran's power industry said in an interview with state TV, per a Bloomberg report.

  • China’s Alumina Exports Soar to Fill Russian Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s alumina exports soared again last month, as buyers in Russia sought to plug a shortfall because of war and sanctions.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe 190,000 tons shipped in May brings the year-to-date figure

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Mining Firms’ Cautious Spending Threatens Shift to Green Energy

    Rio Tinto, BHP and other big miners are giving priority to investor payouts instead of funding for new projects.

  • 9-foot Florida alligator eats 40-pound dog, owner says: 'Took him down like it was nothing'

    A man and his dog were unexpectedly attacked by an alligator while the two were playing fetch at a local park. Wildlife officials said later the alligator was 9-feet, 2-inches in length.

  • China's US$1.5 trillion opportunity: private pension scheme entices Fidelity, Manulife, Invesco, Hong Kong asset managers

    David Li, a mid-level executive at a wealth-management firm in Guangdong, knows he cannot rely on his basic government pension, or even on his extra personal investment in retirement insurance, to maintain his standard of living after retirement. "I feel anxious when talking about retirement," said the 43-year-old, who worries his pension and insurance might not keep up with inflation. However, a new option for Li arrived in late April when the Chinese government pushed out a new framework to ex