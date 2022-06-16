U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.92
    -123.07 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,928.19
    -740.34 (-2.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,643.05
    -88.09 (-5.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +1.86 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    +35.50 (+1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.51 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2355
    +0.0183 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0710
    -1.7480 (-1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,875.39
    -789.53 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.45
    -33.56 (-7.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

OPENX NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN GEOFF WOLINETZ TO OVERSEE DEMAND-SIDE PLATFORM RELATIONSHIPS

·2 min read

PASADENA, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., a leading global omnichannel advertising exchange, today announced the appointment of broadcast and advertising industry veteran Geoff Wolinetz as senior vice president of demand platforms. In this role, Wolinetz will oversee OpenX's relationships with demand-side platforms (DSPs) with a focus on emerging digital platforms and TV. His immediate priorities are building and expanding the strategic relationships with DSP partners and helping them "future-proof" their businesses as the industry moves into a cookie-less environment.

As senior vice president of demand platforms, Geoff Wolinetz will oversee OpenX’s relationships with demand-side platforms with a focus on emerging digital platforms and TV.
As senior vice president of demand platforms, Geoff Wolinetz will oversee OpenX’s relationships with demand-side platforms with a focus on emerging digital platforms and TV.

"I'm thrilled to join the company and help grow our demand partnerships in new and interesting ways." - Geoff Wolinetz

Most recently, Wolinetz led the expansion of the connected TV business at Chalice, a marketing and data science company that helps brands create custom algorithms for DSPs, as the company's senior vice president of growth.

"Geoff brings a robust supply-side perspective, most notably in broadcasting and TV advertising, that will be invaluable in growing our DSP business," said John Gentry, chief executive officer of OpenX. "As OpenX continues to take a more holistic approach within the digital advertising value chain – reducing the friction between supply and demand – Geoff's previous experience on both sides of the equation will help us connect those dots."

Wolinetz's career has focused on building relationships with inventory suppliers and helping them monetize their businesses. Prior to Chalice, he was the senior vice president of client relationships and head of revenue at Comcast Corp.'s FreeWheel, which enables all segments of the new TV ecosystem. Earlier, he spent 16 years at Turner Broadcasting, Inc. supporting advertising and operational services in various leadership positions.

"OpenX is at an exciting stage of its evolution as an industry-leading connector of supply and demand, and it is making serious commitments to sustainability within the industry," said Wolinetz. "I'm thrilled to join the company and help grow our demand partnerships in new and interesting ways. I'm inspired by the culture of inclusivity and eager to be a part of an organization that places such emphasis on making the ecosystem a better place for everyone involved."

About OpenX

OpenX is a pioneering leader in advertising technology, helping create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 250 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and is on a path to becoming one of the first companies in the world to achieve Net-Zero status.

(PRNewsfoto/OpenX Technologies, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/OpenX Technologies, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openx-names-industry-veteran-geoff-wolinetz-to-oversee-demand-side-platform-relationships-301569916.html

SOURCE OpenX Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Stock Market Plunges To New Lows As This Leading Sector Sells Off

    It didn't take long for the bears to come off their one-day break. After surging Wednesday, the stock market indexes went right back to heavy losses, as the leading energy sector saw some of the worst action.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • 10 Safe Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 safe stocks to buy in 2022 according to Seth Klarman. You can skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s 13F portfolio and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Seth Andrew Klarman is a billionaire hedge fund manager with a […]

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks slide to 2022 lows amid renewed recession concerns

    U.S. stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed the potential economic costs of the Federal Reserve's ongoing fight with inflation.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Why General Motors Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the automotive maker were plummeting this morning after General Motors' (NYSE: GM) chief financial officer, Paul Jacobson, made comments yesterday that indicated the company is preparing for an economic slowdown. The comments came on the same day that the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by 75 basis points as it aims to curb inflation. CFO Jacobson spoke at a Deutsche Bank conference along with Ford's CFO, and both executives addressed rising inflation and higher material costs as well as the potential for a recession.

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.

  • ‘The stock market is not going to zero’: How this individual investor with 70 years of experience is trading the bear market

    'You must learn to control your fears,' says investor Warren Kaplan, who uses stock dividends to his advantage and sticks to a disciplined sell strategy.