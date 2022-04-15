Opera brings its Crypto Browser to iPhones and iPads

Opera has launched the iOS version of their Crypto Browser, designed for accessing web3, with a non-custodial crypto wallet built-in.

The browser was previously available on Windows, Mac and Android devices.

Opera says they built this browser for those who are familiar with cryptocurrencies already as well as newcomers. The app's built-in crypto wallet supports Ethereum, Polygon and Celo blockchain technology and Opera plans to integrate more ecosystems. Users can purchase crypto using fiat currency and exchange, and send and receive supported tokens. Users can also integrate their existing crypto wallets, provided they're compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine, into the browser's built-in wallet.

The Crypto Browser app also includes a feature called Crypto Corner, which rounds up news and information about crypto, along with events, airdrops and podcasts, to help users stay up to date on the technology.

One of the aims of the Crypto Browser is to make navigating web3 as easy as Web 2, says Opera. With the Crypto Browser, users can access web3 NFTs and decentralized apps, including 7,000 Polygon-supported services.

"The interest in Web3 is continuing to grow," Jorgen Arnesen, executive vice president of Mobile at Opera, said in a statement. "The Opera Crypto Browser Project was built to simplify the Web3 user experience that has often been bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use in order to reach its full potential and a mass adoption."

The browser also comes with security features like an ad tracker, pop-up blocker and cookie dialogue blocking. It also uses cryptocurrency mining protection to block cryptojacking scripts.

To address environmental concerns about the high energy usage of blockchain, Opera said it was working on integrating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions, which are supposed to reduce the environmental impact of the technology. In February, Opera announced that it had integrated Layer 2 into the Crypto Browser Android app. The iOS app also implements Layer 2 technology.

Update, April 15, 11:24 am EST: The article was updated to include that Ethereum Level 2 integration is involved in the iOS Crypto Browser app.