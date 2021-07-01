U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,297.75
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,495.00
    +96.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,553.50
    +4.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,318.50
    +10.70 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.87
    +0.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    +0.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1861
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.83
    -0.19 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2230
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,579.20
    -1,449.55 (-4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.06
    -25.85 (-3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.22
    +62.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,707.04
    -84.49 (-0.29%)
     

Opera's Android browser is now optimized for Chromebooks

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Opera has optimized its web browser for Chromebook, with the aim of giving users a full-featured alternative to Chrome. Opera for Chrome OS is based on the Android version of the browser. The company has made some laptop-focused tweaks, such as the addition of keyboard shortcuts.

The browser has a free, built-in VPN and ad and tracker blockers to bolster privacy. There are also baked-in messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger. Opera can thwart those irritating cookie dialogs that pop up when you visit certain websites, too.

Opera for Chromebook
Opera for Chromebook

Additionally, there's a built-in cryptocurrency wallet and you can pick from one of five color themes (in both light and dark modes) to match your aesthetic. On top of that, the browser includes a night mode that reduces blue light to help you sleep better.

You can sync Opera for Chrome OS with versions of the browsers on other platforms — all you need to do is scan a QR code. You'll then be able to take notes, save images and small files and share links between your desktop and mobile versions of Opera.

Opera claims many people prefer to use separate browsers for different needs, one for work and another for leisure, for instance. So Chromebook users might welcome another option with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a modern browser. You can download Opera for Chrome OS now.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T will soon enable RCS messaging for all Android phones

    Google Messages will be the default chat app for AT&T customers.

  • iOS 15 beta hands-on: A surprisingly complete preview

    iOS 15 features like SharePlay, Focus modes and Live Text are ready for testing.

  • IBM lands hybrid cloud deal with telcos

    IBM has inked hybrid cloud deals with global telecommunication giants, Verizon and Spain’s Telefonica, as the company that created the personal computer aims to build out 5G and edge networks.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 1st, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move back through the day’s pivot level to avoid another day in the red.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own depends on corporate and government spending priorities. The shift to remote work boosted cloud security. Then the Sunburst government hack impacted budgets.

  • Microsoft, Google Terminate Six-Year Pact On Lawsuits As They Set For Open Battle: FT

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google have ended an almost six-year treaty to prevent open warfare between the rival Big Tech companies, the Financial Times reported. What Happened: The move comes amid growing global regulatory scrutiny over anti-competitive practices. The software and internet search firms reached the pact 2015 soon after Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai assumed their offices in the firms. However, the companies did not renew the pa

  • Google and Microsoft End Their Five-Year Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft and Google have decided to stop playing nice. The two tech giants recently ended a years-long truce during which they agreed not to aim their substantial lobbying firepower against each other. With regulators around the world threatening to impose limits on the power of the biggest technology companies, the two rivals — which compete in web search, cloud computing and artificial intelligence — are now free to step up behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts and public complain

  • What is crypto-mining and can anyone do it?

    Crypto-mining requires either a high specification gaming desktop or a mining rig. But can it be done from home?

  • Software Giant Microsoft Readies 'Next Killer Platform'

    Fresh from announcing its Windows 11 operating system, Microsoft is preparing to introduce its Windows Cloud PC desktop-as-a-service.

  • 10 Best App Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best app stocks to buy today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best App Stocks to Buy Today. Mobile apps form the basis of the modern tech revolution. Billions of people access the internet for […]

  • PayPal takes on Square with launch of card readers in the U.S.

    PayPal Holdings Inc. plans a challenge to Square Inc. as it launches a physical card reader in the U.S.

  • Intel Falls on Latest Server Chip Delay; Rival AMD Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. fell after saying a new version of its Xeon server chip line will go into production in 2022, rather than by the end of this year as promised, the latest in a series of delays that have cost the company technology leadership of the chip industry.Rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose after Intel said Tuesday that a chip design, code-named Sapphire Rapids, will begin production in the first quarter of 2022 with the “ramp” beginning the following quarter. The world’s lar

  • AT&T to run core 5G network on Microsoft's cloud

    Microsoft Corp and AT&T Inc on Wednesday said that the carrier will run core parts of its 5G wireless network on Microsoft's cloud computing platform. The newer generation of networks, which AT&T began rolling out in 2018, is designed to rely more heavily on software and data centers for routing traffic rather than telecommunications specific gear. Microsoft, which analysts believe to be the second largest cloud computing provider by revenue behind rival Amazon Web Services, has been building out specific cloud computing offering to go after carriers, and AT&T is the Redmond, Washington-based company's first major win.

  • Chinese Technology | GAC to Cooperate Closely with Didi, Huawei

    GAC has long been a partner of leading Chinese ride-hailing app Didi and Chinese tech giant Huawei. By pooling resources, data, and scientific research, GAC and the two tech firms are excited to work together on the future of the automobile industry.

  • Dell’s $200 4K webcam uses a low-light Sony sensor

    Dell is releasing the 4K UltraSharp Webcam with HDR today.

  • Titan Medical: Innovation Leader in Robotic-assisted, Single Access Surgery Technology

    Robotic-assisted single access surgery might sound like a future pipe dream for the medical community, but the technology exists today, and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI; TSX: TMD) is paving the way to bringing its exciting technology to surgeons. Titan has one goal in mind: Develop leading-edge robotic tools and accessories that access the body through a single access point to help surgeons in the operating room and patients in recovery. By striving for and reaching its goals, Titan expects

  • Is the Shiba Inu Coin the Cryptocurrency You Should Be Watching?

    The weird world of cryptocurrency got even weirder with the arrival of Shiba Inu. Now among the top 30 or so cryptocurrencies in the world, its staying power is a testament to the might of memes, the...

  • Apple’s developer problems are much bigger than Epic and ‘Fortnite’

    The Epic v. Apple trial exacerbated the company's developer relations problem, and it could still get worse.

  • watchOS 8 beta hands-on: Subtle but useful changes

    The watchOS 8 public beta might not be as big a change as iOS 15, but it still promises better integration with your iPhone, along with health and fitness updates.

  • Ethereum makes crypto history by surpassing bitcoin in key milestone

    Price rally for world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency pushes it above btc in active address metric