U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,114.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,801.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,274.75
    +41.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.80
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.97
    -0.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.80
    -10.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.19 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6590
    -0.0240 (-1.43%)
     

  • Vix

    21.83
    +0.49 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4127
    +0.0015 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9630
    -0.2060 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,901.02
    +7,664.80 (+22.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.92
    -18.55 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.48
    +34.28 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims fall to a new pandemic-era low

444,000 Americans filed new claims for the week ended May 15

Opera brings its gaming browser to mobile

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

In 2019, Opera launched a desktop browser for gamers to further distinguish itself from Google Chrome. Over the following months and years, it bolstered Opera GX with customization options, including Razer's Chroma lighting effects. And, in January, the browser maker doubled down on gaming by acquiring YoYo Games, the British company behind the game development platform GameMaker Studio 2. With an eye to expansion, Opera is now bringing its gaming browser to mobile. The company is beta testing Opera GX on iOS and Android starting today, with plans for a public launch in a few weeks.

So what sets it apart from regular browsers? For starters, Opera GX features a control panel that lets you set limits on CPU, RAM and network bandwidth. Mobile users can also utilize the fast action button to quickly access functions like search and to open and close tabs. Exporting elements from the world of gaming, the button also uses vibrations and haptic feedback. 

You can also sync the mobile browser with the desktop version by scanning a QR code. Doing this will allow you to transfer across files of up to 10MB, links, YouTube videos, photos and various ephemera. Additional features include a built-in ad blocker and safeguards from crypto-miners.

By targeting a niche, albeit a massive one, Opera may have created a recipe for success. A formula that could help it to thrive under the shadow of Google Chrome. As of March, Opera GX had exceeded 9 million monthly active gamers across Windows and Mac. That marks a jump of 190 percent over the previous year, according to the company. The dedicated gaming browser has also grown to become the largest tech server on Discord, with 285,000 members.

Recommended Stories

  • Slack adds a gender pronoun option to profiles

    Slack has officially launched a dedicated field for gender pronouns, so you can display them on your profile.

  • FTC sues Frontier for 'misrepresenting' internet speeds

    The FTC and six states have sued Frontier Communications for misrepresenting internet speeds to consumers.

  • Android users can now tap to pay for transit rides in the Bay Area

    Google Pay joins Apple Wallet in supporting Clipper cards.

  • New trailers show what the Indiana Jones movies look like in 4K

    The Indiana Jones movies will be available in 4K and HDR for the first time on June 8th.

  • Bang & Olufsen's latest speaker is waterproof and made of aluminum

    The Beosound Explore is a small portable speaker built for the outdoors, but it's still made of premium materials.

  • 'Mass Effect Legendary Edition' makes the original game tolerable

    Mass Effect Legendary Edition has arrived, and I’m so thankful that the original Mass Effect got the heaviest overhaul when it comes to gameplay and graphics. This is the definitive way to play the Mass Effect trilogy, even if the first game is still a struggle.

  • The 'Zelda: Skyward Sword' Switch remake locks a fast-travel feature behind an amiibo paywall

    Tap the amiibo on your Nintendo Switch, and Link can quickly take to the sky, even if you find yourself in the middle of a dungeon.

  • Zoom is launching a dedicated Events platform

    Zoom is launching an events platform that builds on its OnZoom beta test to offer a hub for online and real world gatherings.

  • Robb Recommends: The Hungarian Skin Recovery Serum That’ll Help You Face the World Again

    Omorovicza's Midnight Renewal Serum will put your grooming routine—and your reflection—back on track.

  • Microsoft used AI to generate a never-ending remix of Warren Hue's new song

    Microsoft teamed up with Asian record label 88rising on an AI-generated never-ending remix of Warren Hue's latest track "Too Many Tears."

  • Dooly raises $80M more for its AI tools to help salespeople manage their busywork

    Salespeople have more tools than ever these days to help them with their work, whether they are tools to source new leads, keep those leads interested or informed about what's being sold, to track how the sales process is going, to manage those relationships once they are secured, or accounting tools to manage how and where sales are actually coming in. Dooly -- which has built a set of AI-based tools to automate the busywork that goes into updating data in sales software, specifically apps like Salesforce, in order to get the most out of that software -- has closed $80 million in funding. This latest Series B is being led by Spark Capital, with Greenspring, Tiger Global, Lachy Groom, boldstart ventures, BoxGroup and Addition also participating.

  • Rocket League's Formula 1 Fan Pack arrives May 20th

    After mining our 80s nostalgia a few years ago, Rocket League is now gearing up to introduce F1 cars tomorrow, May 20th.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Retreat As Traders Move Away From Riskier Assets

    The crypto market, which serves as a decent indicator of current risk sentiment, suffered a serious blow today.

  • China Crypto Crash, Retail Earnings, Global Inflation - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Strengthens into Close Over $63.79, Weakens Under $63.02

    The direction of the July WTI crude oil market into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $63.79 and $63.02.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Climbs, Pushing Past ‘Musk Dip’ as Crypto Volatility Increases

    Investors are buying and no longer panicking.

  • Boohoo links executive bonuses to supply chain issue resolution

    British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bowed to pressure from lawmakers to link multimillion pound bonuses for its executives to improvements in its supply chain, including workers' rights. In September, Boohoo accepted the recommendations of an independent review which found major failings in its supply chain in England after newspaper allegations about working conditions and low pay, and set out steps to tackle the issues. Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products targeted at 16- to 40-year-olds, has also faced investor criticism over a bonus scheme which would pay up to 150 million pounds ($213 million) to its founders and executives if its share price rises 66% over three years from June 2020.

  • U.S. Stocks Mixed; Yields Rise on Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed and Treasury yields rose as minutes showed Federal Reserve officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. recovery at their April meeting, with some signaling they’d be open “at some point” to discussing scaling back the central bank’s massive bond purchases.The S&P 500 fell for a third day, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped to session highs following the release. Energy and raw-material stocks fell the most as commodities prices tumbled amid mounting concern about inflation and potential curbs on monetary stimulus. The Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. “We saw 10-year yields rise pretty sharply, clearly an upward move after the minutes were released -- it looks like it all comes down to minor changes in wording on tapering,” said Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research. “There might be a few participants who are getting a little eager to start the discussion, which might be more than the markets were expecting. For anyone waiting for the taper, this could be a hint it’s coming sooner rather than later.”Cryptocurrency-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. each fell more than 5% after Bitcoin touched its lowest level since January before bouncing back. Tesla Inc. fell to a two-month low after data showed a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. rallied to a record high after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared.At its worst moment, Bitcoin dropped about 30% to within a whisker of $30,000. It pared that decline to about 8% by 4 p.m. New York time. Other cryptocurrencies held double-digit percentage losses, pressured in part by a Tuesday statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse the Fed’s minutes for clues about the outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, which touched a nine-year high last week, fell for a second day as oil, copper, soybeans and almost every other futures contract linked to industrial and agricultural staples retreated.Read More: Some Fed Officials Favored Taper Talk at ‘Upcoming Meetings’Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4:04 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2176The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.4118The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.22 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.68%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures rose 0.2% to $1,871 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Whipsaws Investors With Same-Day Plunge, Rally of 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- A 31% plunge in the morning. A 33% surge in the afternoon.Such was the wild ride Bitcoin took investors on Wednesday, lopping off billions in value before comments from some prominent proponents helped propel it on a torrid rebound.The extreme price swings in an asset known for its turbulence caused outages on major crypto exchanges and dominated chatter on Wall Street. The tumult elicited a tweet from Elon Musk that implied Tesla Inc. wasn’t among the sellers, while Cathie Wood said her monitors flashed a “capitulation” that put the digital token “on sale.” Justin Sun, a tech entrepreneur who founded the cryptocurrency platform Tron, tweeted that he bought $152 million in Bitcoin for around $37,000 a coin.Read More: World’s Top Crypto Platforms Disrupted as Bitcoin, Ether TumbleDown to within a whisker of $30,000 just after 9 a.m. in New York, the coin pared its loss to 7% and periodically topped $40,000 again in the afternoon. It resumed declines into the next session and was trading around $35,500 as of 8:57 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday.Ether, the second-biggest coin, sank more than 40% Wednesday before cutting that nearly in half, and ended down 26%. It was down as much as 15% on Thursday.“The history of these assets has been littered with aggressive rallies and sickening selloffs,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial.Rarely do they happen in a single session. The volatility dominated Wall Street on a day when stocks and commodities were also under pressure and the Federal Reserve was set to release minutes from its latest meeting. Frantic selling sparked outages on some of the biggest exchanges, from Coinbase Global Inc. to Binance. #Cryptotrading was trending on Twitter, where critics and fans alike were in a tither over the rout.Tesla CEO Musk touched off the wild moves last week. Bitcoin plunged when he announced the carmaker wouldn’t take it as a payment, but then reversed when he said the company had no plans to sell its corporate crypto holdings. He seemed to imply in a tweet Wednesday that Tesla is not selling into the rout.Volatility erupted in crypto-land last week when Musk retracted plans to accept Bitcoin for his company’s cars. Selling resumed over the weekend when the mercurial CEO seemed to suggest Tesla might want to sell its corporate holdings, but reversed after he tweeted that the carmaker had no plans to do so. A statement on the People’s Bank of China’s WeChat on Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff.While all were proximate causes for the rout, nothing could explain the frantic rout Wednesday morning, when the coin dropped thousands of dollars in price in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. The selling accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.Chart-watchers pointed to key technical indicators as the coin sold off. Bitcoin bounced off the $30,000 level and many are waiting to see if it can break back above its 200-day moving average line. If it doesn’t, it could potentially retest Wednesday’s lows.Cryptocurrency-linked stocks also dropped, with shares of Coinbase falling near 13% at one point and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. slumping as much as 16%.Bitcoin had embarked on a multi-month rally following Tesla’s February announcement, soaring to its $64,870 peak, in large part due to the company’s embrace.Wiped OutAt the time, Tesla’s acceptance was hailed as a watershed moment for the coin, with many in the crypto world seeing it as yet another step in its evolution.All that’s been wiped out following Musk’s head-spinning tweets.“Realistically, it is not the first time Elon Musk’s tweets have been erratic and, frankly, wrong,” said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36. “The crypto markets are extremely emotionally driven and their participants are prone to overreacting to events they perceive as negative.”(Updates prices.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.