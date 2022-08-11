U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,242.50
    +32.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,534.00
    +274.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,496.25
    +104.25 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.80
    +17.30 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.37
    +1.44 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.40
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.48
    -0.27 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0350
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7570
    -0.0290 (-1.04%)
     

  • Vix

    19.77
    -2.00 (-9.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0030
    -0.8700 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,801.08
    +811.53 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.11
    +53.89 (+10.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.19
    -37.92 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Opera Limited announces date change for its second quarter 2022 financial results to August 30, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OPRA

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings release schedule for the second quarter 2022 financial results to align with the reporting date of Kunlun Tech Co., Ltd. ("Kunlun"), its controlling shareholder and a public company traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The financial results will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

Opera's quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of our website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 30th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EDT).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 877-830-2597
China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382
Hong Kong: +80-090-1494
Norway: +47 80-01-3780
United Kingdom: +44 0-808-101-1183
International: +1 785-424-1877
Confirmation Code: OPRAQ222

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Learn more about Opera at www.investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-limited-announces-date-change-for-its-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-to-august-30-2022-301604267.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

Recommended Stories

  • These Analysts Just Made An Downgrade To Their Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EPS Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ), with the analysts making...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Hut 8 Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q2 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Sanofi and GSK Sink as Zantac Worries Wipe Out $40 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi, GSK Plc and Haleon Plc extended their declines and have lost a combined $40 billion in market value since Tuesday’s close amid mounting concerns about litigations around recalled heartburn drug Zantac.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on

  • Investors bid Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) up US$448m despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 57%

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly...

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Rivian set to report second-quarter earnings after hours on Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at Rivian's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Tesla's Stock Split Was Approved. What Does That Mean for Investors?

    Smart investors shouldn't be concerned about stock splits. Instead, they should concentrate on a company's fundamentals.

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Pan American Silver (PAAS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -121.43% and 16.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology stocks have been among the best-performing sectors over the past month, second only to consumer discretionary stocks. Admittedly, the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 index is still down 19% in 2022, compared to a 13% decline in the S&P 500 and a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the rally indicates the sector is not dead. Tech stocks carried the market on its nearly decade-and-a-half bull run before they were frozen out at the end of last year as traders switched to seemingly more recession-resistant names.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Choosing stocks that can weather the storm and do well afterward, too, are the kinds of companies we should seek out, and the following trio of top tech stocks should outperform no matter what the market throws at it. Having shed its Warner Media division into the newly reconstituted Warner Bros Discovery in April, AT&T (NYSE: T) is now able to focus solely on its telecom operations and the rollout of its 5G network that will provide the industry with its next wave of growth. Although AT&T says it's not immune from the recessionary impacts affecting the broader economy, it's capable of managing through them and investing for the long-term benefit of customers and investors.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Fazal Merchant Is The Independent Director of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) And They Just Picked Up 217% More Shares

    Potential Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director...

  • Plug stock powers up amid the latest green energy bill

    Yahoo Finance Live check out Plug's stock amid its earnings miss.