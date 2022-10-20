U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Operating Room Management Market Is Expected to Generate USD 10.0 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

·6 min read
Rise in adoption of operating room management solutions by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, increase in awareness regarding the benefits offered by the operating room management software, and surge in prevalence of diseases that require surgical treatment drive the global operating room management market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total market share.

Portland, OR, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global operating room management market garnered $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $10.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5631

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$3.5 billion

Market Size in 2031

$10.0 billion

CAGR

13.0%

No. of Pages in Report

282

Segments covered

End User, Solution, Component, and Region.

Drivers

Surge in the pricing pressures on hospitals

Concerns over growing of healthcare costs

Increase in advantages of using operating room management systems

Rise in adoption of operating room management solutions by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers

Surge in prevalence of diseases that require surgical treatment

Opportunities

Increase in the awareness regarding the advanced technologies

Rise in awareness regarding the benefits offered by the operating room management software

Restraints

Lack of skilled technicians

High cost of maintenance of systems

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the operating room management market share in a negative way, as various other healthcare information technology industries were affected.

  • The pandemic affected the workforce and also created staffing issues, procedural prioritization, and transmission risk of the virus during the surgery procedures. This also decreased the number of surgeries performed in hospitals. The establishment of technologies in hospitals was also hampered due to lockdown issues.

  • The pandemic further created the financial revenue loss for various market players. For instance, Finland-based TietoEVRY witnessed a decline in overall revenues in 2020 as compared to 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19.

  • Moreover, Springer Nature analyzed the effect of the pandemic on the number of cases admitted and in-hospital mortality, as well as the prevalence of COVID-19 in general surgery patients in a multi-institutional setting of 66 general hospitals across Germany in 2020. The analysis showed decrease of 22.7% for the total number of patients in general and visceral surgery.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global operating room management market based on End User, Solution, Component, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global operating room management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on solution, the data management and communication solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global operating room management market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global operating room management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5631

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total operating room management market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global operating room management market analyzed in the research include Epic Systems Corporation., Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Surgical Information Systems llc, Picis Clinical Solutions Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Steris Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global operating room management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                               
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                             
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


