IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market Size to Grow by USD 45.21 billion, Recent Developments to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market by Deployment (cloud and on-premise) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the IT operation analytics (ITOA) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 45.21 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Market Segmentation
By deployment, the cloud segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The cloud model offers advantages such as effective quality control, intuitiveness, and easy maintainability. Log management, network and security management, application performance management (APM), root cause analysis, and anomaly detection are some of the most widely used cloud solution offerings. SMEs and startups are significantly contributing to the growth of the cloud segment of the market.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: Recent developments are driving the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2020, SolarWinds expanded its IT operations management product. In July 2020, Citrix and Microsoft collaborated to establish hybrid IT environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The companies announced the collaboration of their products and services to help the clients of Citrix migrate from on-premises to Microsoft Azure. They will develop a linked roadmap to make sure that the work experience is consistent and optimal. In June 2020, SAP announced the launch of the Corona Warn App for the Government of Germany. The country is one of the first in Europe to commission this app, based on the current Exposure Notification Framework criteria of Apple and Google. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus.
Market Challenge: The increasing complexities and dynamic nature of IT architecture will challenge the growth of the IT operation analytics (ITOA) market during the forecast period. Organizations use modern IT architecture to make their IT infrastructure more dynamic and adaptable. This is achieved by leveraging virtualization technologies such as containers, cloud, and virtual machines. Firms respond to variable resource demand because of the sheer dynamic nature of cloud and analytics technology. However, this has resulted in a decrease in visibility for organizations, as workflows and workloads are far from physical IT infrastructure. Such factors are expected to challenge the growth of the market in focus.
Some Companies Mentioned
Broadcom Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Elastic NV
Evolven Software Inc.
ExtraHop Networks Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
iOPEX Technologies Inc.
Micro Focus International Plc
Microsoft Corp.
Moogsoft Inc.
Nastel Technologies Inc.
NetApp Inc.
Nexthink SA
Oracle Corp.
Resolve Systems LLC
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Splunk Inc.
XpoLog Ltd.
IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.21%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 45.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
34.7
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Elastic NV, Evolven Software Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., iOPEX Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Moogsoft Inc., Nastel Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., Nexthink SA, Oracle Corp., Resolve Systems LLC, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., and XpoLog Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
