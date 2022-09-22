IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market Size to Grow by USD 45.21 billion, Recent Developments to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market by Deployment (cloud and on-premise) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the IT operation analytics (ITOA) market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 45.21 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the cloud segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The cloud model offers advantages such as effective quality control, intuitiveness, and easy maintainability. Log management, network and security management, application performance management (APM), root cause analysis, and anomaly detection are some of the most widely used cloud solution offerings. SMEs and startups are significantly contributing to the growth of the cloud segment of the market.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: Recent developments are driving the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2020, SolarWinds expanded its IT operations management product. In July 2020, Citrix and Microsoft collaborated to establish hybrid IT environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The companies announced the collaboration of their products and services to help the clients of Citrix migrate from on-premises to Microsoft Azure. They will develop a linked roadmap to make sure that the work experience is consistent and optimal. In June 2020, SAP announced the launch of the Corona Warn App for the Government of Germany. The country is one of the first in Europe to commission this app, based on the current Exposure Notification Framework criteria of Apple and Google. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus.

Market Challenge: The increasing complexities and dynamic nature of IT architecture will challenge the growth of the IT operation analytics (ITOA) market during the forecast period. Organizations use modern IT architecture to make their IT infrastructure more dynamic and adaptable. This is achieved by leveraging virtualization technologies such as containers, cloud, and virtual machines. Firms respond to variable resource demand because of the sheer dynamic nature of cloud and analytics technology. However, this has resulted in a decrease in visibility for organizations, as workflows and workloads are far from physical IT infrastructure. Such factors are expected to challenge the growth of the market in focus.

Some Companies Mentioned

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Elastic NV

Evolven Software Inc.

ExtraHop Networks Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

iOPEX Technologies Inc.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Moogsoft Inc.

Nastel Technologies Inc.

NetApp Inc.

Nexthink SA

Oracle Corp.

Resolve Systems LLC

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Splunk Inc.

XpoLog Ltd.

IT and BPO Services Market in India by Product, End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT and BPO services market share in India is expected to increase by USD 116.01 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IT Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market share is expected to increase by USD 281.25 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IT Operation Analytics (ITOA) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 45.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Elastic NV, Evolven Software Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., iOPEX Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Moogsoft Inc., Nastel Technologies Inc., NetApp Inc., Nexthink SA, Oracle Corp., Resolve Systems LLC, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Splunk Inc., and XpoLog Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Broadcom Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 Hitachi Ltd.

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

10.7 Micro Focus International Plc

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 SAP SE

10.11 SAS Institute Inc.

10.12 Splunk Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

