Serabi Gold plc
·16 min read
Serabi Gold plc
For immediate release

17 August 2022

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Operational Update

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to provide an update from its operations in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil.

Highlights

  • Total production for the month of July of 2,703 ounces, including contribution of 241 ounces from the Coringa project.

  • Serabi remains on course to meet its production guidance of 30,000 ounces for 2022.

  • Coringa on-lode development extended to 494 metres with further excellent channel samples including:

    • 0.63 metres @ 108.34g/t Au (SRR-320-069 - development 320_V1N)

    • 0.33 metres @ 171.67g/t Au (SRR-320-073 - development 320_V3S)

    • 0.63 metres @ 93.80g/t Au (SRR-320-102 - development 320_V3S)

    • 0.94 metres @ 57.94g/t Au (SRR-320-103 - development 320_V3N)

    • 0.32 metres @ 179.00g/t Au (SRR-340-073 - development 340_V3S)

    • 0.25 metres @ 302.37g/t Au (SRR-320-109 - development 320_V3S)

Mike Hodgson CEO said

“The Palito Complex continues to deliver steady production with 2,462 ounces of gold produced during July, supplemented by an additional 241 ounces from Coringa, which were processed at the existing Palito plant. With the successful implementation, earlier this year, of measures to reduce dilution, we remain on course to meet our 2022 guidance of 30,000 ounces. Given the stabilised production levels, we intend to revert to reporting gold production on a quarterly basis going forward.

“Development at Coringa is also progressing extremely well with close to 500 metres of on-lode development completed and further excellent channel sample results. We continue to split blast, ensuring a high-grade product is extracted from the development and we will be preparing the mine for initial stoping over the coming months. This will enable us to increase our production rate and continue to minimise dilution.”

RESULTS

Production Update

The Palito Complex produced a total of 2,462 ounces during July, from the processing of 13,961 tonnes grading at 5.84 g/t gold. Total mined tonnage from the Palito Complex for the month was 15,620 tonnes at 6.05 g/t gold. The Coringa Project produced a total of 241 ounces during July, from the processing of 1,057 tonnes grading at 7.25 g/t gold. Total mined tonnage from the Coringa Project for the month was 1,492 tonnes at 8.41 g/t gold.

Coringa Mine Development 

Total on-lode development extended to 494 metres of the Serra orebody as illustrated in Figures 1 and 2 with split-blasting employed to minimize waste and ensure a high-grade product is extracted. Geological mapping and channel sampling is undertaken along this development with channel sample results from the V1 and V3 veins, assayed at Serabi’s in-house laboratory, set out in the table below.

Sample I.D.

Interval and grade

Level, vein and heading

SRR-320-068

0.53 metres @ 35.02g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-069

0.63 metres @ 108.34g/t Au

320_V1N

SRR-320-070

0.34 metres @ 9.17g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-070

0.36 metres @ 12.45g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-071

0.33 metres @ 0.71g/t Au

320_V1N

SRR-340-054

0.21 metres @ 58.75g/t Au

340_V3N

SRR-340-055

0.19 metres @ 21.81g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-056

0.26 metres @ 6.25g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-057

0.12 metres @ 7.15g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-058

0.15 metres @ 5.69g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-320-072

0.37 metres @ 42.37g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-073

0.33 metres @ 171.67g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-074

0.48 metres @ 1.27g/t Au

320_V1N

SRR-320-075

0.17 metres @ 15.75g/t Au

320_V1N

SRR-320-076

0.16 metres @ 14.47g/t Au

320_V1N

SRR-320-077

0.22 metres @ 129.37g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-078

0.19 metres @ 11.27g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-078

0.55 metres @ 0.23g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-078

0.24 metres @ 3.13g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-079

0.32 metres @ 14.23g/t Au

320_V1N

SRR-320-079

0.53 metres @ 0.01g/t Au

320_V1N

SRR-320-079

0.20 metres @ 0.12g/t Au

320_V1N

SRR-320-080

0.22 metres @ 19.61g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-081

0.49 metres @ 39.44g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-082

0.48 metres @ 28.84g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-340-059

0.31 metres @ 102.09g/t Au

340_V3N

SRR-340-060

0.39 metres @ 5.01g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-061

0.12 metres @ 11.49g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-320-082

0.13 metres @ 34.02g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-083

0.37 metres @ 18.51g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-084

0.48 metres @ 10.03g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-085

0.60 metres @ 3.29g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-086

0.22 metres @ 0.86g/t Au

320_V1N

SRR-320-087

0.59 metres @ 6.70g/t Au

320_V1S

SRR-320-087

0.33 metres @ 0.65g/t Au

320_V1S

SRR-320-087

0.32 metres @ 0.03g/t Au

320_V1S

SRR-320-087

0.20 metres @ 0.23g/t Au

320_V1S

SRR-320-087

0.56 metres @ 0.15g/t Au

320_V1S

SRR-320-087

0.27 metres @ 1.73g/t Au

320_V1S

SRR-340-062

0.15 metres @ 12.31g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-320-088

0.15 metres @ 14.08g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-089

0.31 metres @ 28.11g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-090

0.16 metres @ 6.41g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-091

0.16 metres @ 1.46g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-340-063

0.20 metres @ 43.20g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-320-092

0.80 metres @ 23.51g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-093

0.40 metres @ 112.26g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-094

0.30 metres @ 27.61g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-095

0.39 metres @ 1.39g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-096

0.20 metres @ 10.18g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-097

0.89 metres @ 37.04g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-098

0.60 metres @ 5.44g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-099

0.41 metres @ 57.41g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-100

0.53 metres @ 92.72g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-340-064

0.68 metres @ 0.60g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-065

0.17 metres @ 8.43g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-066

0.28 metres @ 9.88g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-067

0.38 metres @ 37.96g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-068

0.21 metres @ 70.71g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-068

0.64 metres @ 0.49g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-068

0.13 metres @ 4.65g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-069

0.22 metres @ 12.71g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-070

0.26 metres @ 13.17g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-071

0.21 metres @ 0.24g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-320-101

0.22 metres @ 37.37g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-102

0.63 metres @ 93.80g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-103

0.94 metres @ 57.94g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-104

0.23 metres @ 57.92g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-105

0.13 metres @ 3.83g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-106

0.35 metres @ 32.66g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-107

0.27 metres @ 7.48g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-108

0.20 metres @ 36.41g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-340-072

0.16 metres @ 73.03g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-072

1.13 metres @ 0.77g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-072

0.14 metres @ 6.18g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-073

0.32 metres @ 179.00g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-074

0.16 metres @ 36.14g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-320-109

0.25 metres @ 302.37g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-110

0.60 metres @ 57.16g/t Au

320_V3S

SRR-320-111

0.34 metres @ 36.68g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-320-112

0.14 metres @ 0.51g/t Au

320_V3N

SRR-340-075

0.30 metres @ 2.10g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-075

0.32 metres @ 0.47g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-075

0.30 metres @ 27.10g/t Au

340_V3S

SRR-340-075

0.30 metres @ 0.65g/t Au

340_V3S

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

 

Michael Hodgson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive

Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

 

 

Clive Line

Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

 

 

Email: contact@serabigold.com

 

Website: www.serabigold.com

 

 

 

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

 

Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

 

 

Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker

 

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen

Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

 

 

Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker

 

Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868

 

 

Camarco        
Financial PR

 

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Ag

means silver.

Au

means gold.

assay

in economic geology, means to analyse the proportions of metal in a rock or overburden sample; to test an ore or mineral for composition, purity, weight or other properties of commercial interest.

CIM

means the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

chalcopyrite”

is a sulphide of copper and iron.

Cu

means copper.

cut-off grade

the lowest grade of mineralised material that qualifies as ore in a given deposit; rock of the lowest assay included in an ore estimate.

“dacite porphyry intrusive”

a silica-rich igneous rock with larger phenocrysts (crystals) within a fine-grained matrix

deposit

is a mineralised body which has been physically delineated by sufficient drilling, trenching, and/or underground work, and found to contain a sufficient average grade of metal or metals to warrant further exploration and/or development expenditures; such a deposit does not qualify as a commercially mineable ore body or as containing ore reserves, until final legal, technical, and economic factors have been resolved.

electromagnetics

is a geophysical technique tool measuring the magnetic field generated by subjecting the sub-surface to electrical currents.

“garimpo”

is a local artisanal mining operation

garimpeiro

is a local artisanal miner.

geochemical

refers to geological information using measurements derived from chemical analysis.

geophysical

refers to geological information using measurements derived from the use of magnetic and electrical readings.

geophysical techniques

include the exploration of an area by exploiting differences in physical properties of different rock types. Geophysical methods include seismic, magnetic, gravity, induced polarisation and other techniques; geophysical surveys can be undertaken from the ground or from the air.

gossan

is an iron-bearing weathered product that overlies a sulphide deposit.

grade

is the concentration of mineral within the host rock typically quoted as grams per tonne (g/t), parts per million (ppm) or parts per billion (ppb).

g/t

means grams per tonne.

“granodiorite”

is an igneous intrusive rock similar to granite.

hectare” or a “ha

is a unit of measurement equal to 10,000 square metres.

“igneous”

is a rock that has solidified from molten material or magma.

IP

refers to induced polarisation, a geophysical technique whereby an electric current is induced into the sub-surface and the conductivity of the sub-surface is recorded.

“intrusive”

is a body of rock that invades older rocks.

"Indicated Mineral Resource

is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics can be estimated with a level of confidence sufficient to allow the appropriate application of technical and economic parameters, to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. The estimate is based on detailed and reliable exploration and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes that are spaced closely enough for geological and grade continuity to be reasonably assumed.

"Inferred Mineral Resource”

is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes.

“Inferred Mineral Resource”

‟ is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. The estimate is based on limited information and sampling gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes.

“mineralisation”

the concentration of metals and their chemical compounds within a body of rock.

“mineralised”

refers to rock which contains minerals e.g. iron, copper, gold.

"Mineral Resource

is a concentration or occurrence of diamonds, natural solid inorganic material, or natural solid fossilized organic material including base and precious metals, coal, and industrial minerals in or on the Earth's crust in such form and quantity and of such a grade or quality that it has reasonable prospects for economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade, geological characteristics and continuity of a Mineral Resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge.

“Mineral Reserve”

is the economically mineable part of a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified. A Mineral Reserve includes diluting materials and allowances for losses that may occur when the material is mine

Mo-Bi-As-Te-W-Sn”

Molybdenum-Bismuth-Arsenic-Tellurium-Tungsten-Tin

“monzogranite”

a biotite rich granite, often part of the later-stage emplacement of a larger granite body.

“mt”

means million tonnes.

“ore”

means a metal or mineral or a combination of these of sufficient value as to quality and quantity to enable it to be mined at a profit.

“oxides”

are near surface bed-rock which has been weathered and oxidised by long term exposure to the effects of water and air.

“ppm”

means parts per million.

“Probable Mineral Reserve”

is the economically mineable part of an Indicated and, in some circumstances, a Measured Mineral Resource demonstrated by at least a Preliminary Feasibility Study. This Study must include adequate information on mining, processing, metallurgical, economic, and other relevant factors that demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that economic extraction can be justified.

“Proven Mineral Reserve”

is the economically mineable part of a Measured Mineral Resource. A Proven Mineral Reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the Modifying Factors

“saprolite”

is a weathered or decomposed clay-rich rock.

sulphide

refers to minerals consisting of a chemical combination of sulphur with a metal.

vein

is a generic term to describe an occurrence of mineralised rock within an area of non-mineralised rock.

VTEM

refers to versa time domain electromagnetic, a particular variant of time-domain electromagnetic geophysical survey to prospect for conductive bodies below surface.

Assay Results
Assay results reported within this release include those provided by the Company's own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and these will not have been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company's activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company's management are satisfied that the Company's own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognised standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay

Qualified Persons Statement
The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 26 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognising him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations, or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

ENDS

