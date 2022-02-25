U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.46
    +92.76 (+2.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,034.43
    +810.60 (+2.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,683.14
    +209.55 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.09
    +39.08 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.31
    -0.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.50
    -33.80 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1274
    +0.0069 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3409
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5220
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,146.62
    +768.62 (+2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.47
    +23.36 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

A New Operational Model for Orthodontics Born out of Market Necessity

·2 min read

Smilebliss™ Provides Practice Owners with a Proven Model for Success and Efficiency.

METAIRIE, La., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As competition in the orthodontic industry increases, independent practices are feeling the squeeze. Pressure comes from saturated markets, general dentists providing orthodontic services, corporate dental acquisitions, and national direct-to-consumer providers like Smile Direct Club. Independent orthodontic practices don't have the resources to effectively compete on their own, which is why Smilebliss™ was created. With Smilebliss, independent practices will now have access to a proven operational model that brings accelerated growth, operational efficiency, and competitive market advantage.

Smilebliss&#x002122; is a ready-to-go practice model suited for a new practice or an existing practice looking to attract more new patients. The model is based on research that provides insight into consumer preferences regarding orthodontic treatment. This research has allowed Smilebliss&#x002122; to create a strategic brand and plan to deliver practice owners&#x002019; results.
Smilebliss™ is a ready-to-go practice model suited for a new practice or an existing practice looking to attract more new patients. The model is based on research that provides insight into consumer preferences regarding orthodontic treatment. This research has allowed Smilebliss™ to create a strategic brand and plan to deliver practice owners’ results.

Smilebliss™ is a ready-to-go practice model suited for a new practice or an existing practice looking to attract more new patients. The model is based on research that provides insight into consumer preferences regarding orthodontic treatment. This research has allowed Smilebliss™ to create a strategic brand and plan to deliver practice owners' results.

"Our Smilebliss™ license is the answer for practices that don't want to sell but are ready for the operational benefits of an OSO or DSO. The current market is too stressful for practice owners to continue on their entrepreneurship journey alone," explains Angela Weber, President of Smilebliss™. "We're providing the same type of data and strategic thinking as an elite OSO or DSO while adding a brand licensing program and an industry-leading marketing team to drive accelerated direct-to-consumer growth."

Smilebliss™ uses data and expertise to help orthodontic practice owners identify underserved markets, select profitable office locations, execute proven marketing strategies, implement efficient revenue cycle management systems, secure quality supplies at a discount, and lay the foundation for a strategic operational model to ensure accelerated growth.

"We knew this type of model was needed in the industry, but perhaps underestimated the urgency of that need based on the response we've received," said Angela Weber. "It's time for this industry to fill the gap for practice ownership, and Smilebliss™ will be the answer for many looking to take that leap."

About Smilebliss

The Benefits of Smilebliss™

  1. Jump-start your practice growth or revitalize your existing one

  2. Gain greater brand awareness with marketing that gets people in the door & in your chair

  3. Get access to established & proven practice operations

  4. Save money on equipment & supplies

  5. Get expert help with training programs, procurement, insurance & billing

The mission of Smilebliss™ Orthodontics
At Smilebliss, our philosophy is simple: To provide affordable orthodontic care that gives patients the confidence they need to follow their bliss — wherever it may take them.

For more information, visit www.joinsmilebliss.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-operational-model-for-orthodontics-born-out-of-market-necessity-301490850.html

SOURCE Smilebliss

Recommended Stories

  • Emirates warns Airbus over A350 deliveries amid paint row -report

    "We made it absolutely clear in Toulouse now that, if we have the same problem on one of our aircraft, we won’t take them over," Tim Clark told industry publication AirlineRatings. Airbus declined to comment on Clark's remarks. It is locked in a dispute with Qatar Airways over the contractual and safety implications of paint and lightning protection damage on A350 passenger jets.

  • Activision Blizzard Is Being Sued by Shareholders Over Microsoft Sale. Here's Why it Matters.

    Once one of the game industry's most beloved publishers, Activision Blizzard has fallen from grace in a major way over the last year--and it just keeps on tumbling. The first was filed in California on Thursday by shareholder Kyle Watson in reaction to its upcoming sale to Microsoft and a second was filed (uploaded by Polygon) by shareholder Shiva Stein on Feb. 25. What Are the Activision Blizzard Lawsuits About?

  • Root Insurance has vacated its second office at Easton

    After cutting one-fifth its workforce, Root Insurance is joining many employers in shrinking and redesigning office space to reflect permanent changes brought on by the pandemic.

  • Toyota agrees to union's pay hike demands

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp has accepted labour union pay demands, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda told reporters late Thursday, wrapping up annual wage negotiations with unusual speed amid calls by the government for firms to lift wages. "We have made an offer that fully met the union's demands," Toyoda said after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Neither Toyota or its union have disclosed the size of the pay rise that has been agreed.

  • The death of offices and the rise of remote work could mean someone with your title makes 20x more than you

    With the end of office culture comes the potential for heightened competition among white-collar workers and possibly a rise in income inequality.

  • Carvana Steps Out of Digital, to Acquire Adesa Auction House for $2.2B

    Carvana is spending big bucks to makes sure nearly 80% of U.S. citizens live within 100 miles of one of its physical fulfilment centers.

  • Healthcare Realty Trust Nears Deal With Healthcare Trust of America

    The owner-operator of medical-office buildings around the country is in advanced talks to combine with a smaller rival in a deal that could create a company worth more than $10 billion.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing, but there are risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • U.S. SEC investigating Goldman Sachs over employee communications

    The Wall Street giant in a regulatory filing said it was cooperating with the SEC and providing the necessary documents required for the investigation. The inquiry was first launched in October by the regulator to probe into how Wall Street banks and other large financial firms are keeping track of employees' digital communications. The SEC has contacted several financial institutions to check whether employees' work-related communications such as messages and emails, particularly on personal devices, have been properly documented.

  • J&J wins fight to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy court

    A U.S. judge ruled on Friday that a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary can remain in bankruptcy, preventing plaintiffs from pursuing 38,000 lawsuits against the company alleging its baby powder and other talc products cause cancer. J&J's stock rose more than 5%, its biggest one-day gain since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020. The company also said on Friday it planned to move ahead with a $5 billion settlement to resolve claims by states and local governments that J&J contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic.

  • Anglo American more than triples annual payout with $6.2bn in dividends

    Global mining company Anglo American posted record full year earnings of $20.6bn (£15.3bn) and more than tripled its annual payout to shareholders, as soaring commodity prices boosted profits.

  • Punishing Putin Through Swift Is Thorny

    Financial sanctions hitting Russian banks are hard to coordinate and threaten wider economic blowback.

  • European Natural Gas Flows From Russia Ramp Up as U.S. Sanctions Skip Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices halted a record-breaking rally after Russia boosted flows to the continent and U.S. sanctions targeting Moscow excluded the energy sector. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisU.S. Says It Will Join Sanctions Against Putin: Ukraine UpdateKyiv Under Fire as Putin Demands Ukraine Surrender Before TalksRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law:

  • Annuities Could Become a Default in Retirement Plans. Here’s How.

    Legislation with bipartisan support would allow employers to make annuities the default option in 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

  • How Southwestern Energy's capital budget will impact Appalachia drilling

    The company is much bigger than it was this time last year with two recent acquisitions that brought it into the Haynesville Shale.

  • Texas Spurs Copycats as States Punish Banks That Snub Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- State legislatures across the U.S. are drafting bills to prohibit business with finance firms that restrict ties to the oil and gas industry, following in the footsteps of Texas. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Me

  • Former Harley-Davidson executive Michelle Kumbier joins Briggs & Stratton

    Michelle Kumbier, a former high-profile executive for Harley-Davidson Inc. who reached a settlement with the motorcycle manufacturer over her departure in 2020, is taking over leadership of a division of Briggs & Stratton LLC.

  • Faraday Future unveils first production-intent EV on heels of executive shakeup

    The Los Angeles EV maker shared the latest iteration of its flagship FF 91 at its Hanford factory this week.

  • Rivian 'making progress' on production ramp-up, sets market share goal

    Rivian Automotive is "making progress" in the increase of production for electric vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant and is aiming to take 10% share in the EV market by 2030, Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe said on Thursday. "We're absolutely making progress," he said during a Wolfe Research conference of the push to increase vehicle production. Scaringe said Rivian, whose shares closed up 10.7% at $63.71, idled the plant for the first 10 days of January to make changes on the production lines in a move to boost output.

  • Retirement: How to manage your 401(k) account amid turbulent markets

    Katharine George, Financial Advisor at Wealthstream Advisors, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about ways investor portfolios can survive periods of market volatility, rebalancing and reducing risks, and financing for retirement in recovery periods.