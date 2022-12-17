U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -1.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6790
    -1.0610 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,629.17
    -779.68 (-4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Operational Update Regarding Noble Regina Allen

·2 min read

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday December 15th the jackup rig Noble Regina Allen experienced a mechanical issue while preparing to move from its location approximately 26 miles off the coast of Trinidad.

A technical failure in the jacking gear appears to have caused damage to the bow leg braces and joints, preventing the rig from being able to fully retract one of its legs. With the structural integrity of the leg compromised, all rig personnel have been evacuated after confirming watertight integrity.

The rig completed all well operations before the event occurred and thus the well is secure.  Noble is working closely with our customer and local authorities in response to the incident.

About Noble Corporation
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry.  The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry.  Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921.  Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide.  For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information contained in this news release is as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurances made as to future developments regarding the incident, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated. All statements are accurate as of the date of this announcement, however, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Noble Group's control that could cause the Noble Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operational-update-regarding-noble-regina-allen-301705559.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation plc

Recommended Stories

  • Linebacker Shane Lee will return to USC in 2023 — huge lift for the Trojans’ defense

    #USC LB Shane Lee will return in 2023. He made huge plays against UCLA. If he can stay healthy next year, he will be a high-impact player.

  • White House Begins Plan to Refill US Emergency Oil Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is making good on a plan to replenish the nation’s emergency oil reserves, starting with a 3 million barrel purchase of crude. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkThe pu

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkA new state-owned company called

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    As Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously said, it often pays to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy -- and there's certainly no shortage of fear shaping today's stock market backdrop. Macroeconomic conditions have generally led to brutal trading for tech stocks this year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is currently down 28% across 2022's trading. Economic uncertainty suggests that the market could continue to be turbulent in the near term, but investors also have opportunities to buy shares in category-leading companies at prices that set the stage for attractive long-term returns.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite Recession Risk

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and decent loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like JPM, BAC & C are worth a look.

  • Putin’s energy crisis in Europe has pushed global coal use to a historic high—but here’s why it won’t stay that way for long

    Global coal use will rise 1.2% this year to just over eight billion tons, according to the International Energy Agency.

  • 4 Gold Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry

    The Zacks Mining - Gold industry's near-term prospects are bright as gold prices are expected to gain. One can watch stocks like FNV, AEM, AU and GAU, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Energy Dept. to begin repurchasing oil to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    The U.S. Energy Department on Friday announced that it will start repurchasing crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The agency said the move provides an opportunity to “secure a good deal for American taxpayers by repurchasing oil at a lower price than the $96 per barrel average price it was sold for, as well as to strengthen energy security.” President Joe Biden had announced in October a plan to repurchase oil for the reserve when prices are at or below about $67-$72.

  • 20 Countries That Produce the Most Coal

    In this piece, we will take a look at 20 countries that produce the most coal. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Most Coal. The global coal market is worth billions of dollars according to a research report from The Business Research Company. The research firm estimates that the […]

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has Stomped on the Gas in 2022

    Williams (NYSE: WMB) is having a big year. The natural gas pipeline giant has gone on a shopping spree and recently unveiled its third acquisition to enhance its gas pipeline network. Here's a look at Williams' latest deal and how it will help put its high-yielding dividend on an even firmer foundation.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • 15 Countries That Produce the Most Corn

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 countries that produce the most corn. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Most Corn. Corn, or maize, is one of the most popular crops in the world. It is also one of the oldest known cultivated crops, which […]

  • Russia's Urals oil averaged $57.49/bbl in past month, below price cap

    The average price for Russia's Urals oil blend was $57.49 per barrel between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14, Russia's Finance Ministry said late on Thursday, below the Western cap of $60. That means Western shippers and insurers in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict would still be able to provide services to cover shipments of Russian crude without fear of being sanctioned. The drop from the average Urals price of $71.10 in the previous month was not because the country observed the price cap - which Moscow has said is illegal and threatened to cut oil output in response - but due to a general downward trend in global oil prices over the period.

  • Cisco (CSCO) Up 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    Cisco (CSCO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Celsius Holdings a Buy?

    Energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) continues to fuel its meteoric rise on a combination of dramatic sales growth, widening profit margins, and a new distribution deal with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) that could open international markets for its beverages. While Celsius is capitalizing on the currently trendy "functional beverages" buzz phrase, let's see whether it has what it takes to keep the momentum going, especially if the economy and market tank further next year. Functional beverages are a broad range of drinks that are sought out for their perceived health benefits, whether they are energy drinks; juices; alternatives based on dairy, plants, or nuts; teas, or so-called smart beverages.

  • Baker Hughes data show a second straight weekly decline in active U.S. oil-drilling rigs

    MARKET PULSE Baker Hughes [s: bkr] on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by five to 620 this week. That followed a decline of two in the previous week. The total active U.

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the best cars in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World. The car industry is one of the largest industries in the world. The industry is also often used […]

  • Carl Icahn Is Buying More Southwest Gas

    Southwest has announced the sale of its MountainWest Pipeline business for $1.5 billion