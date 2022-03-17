Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Rollout of ATM Management Services to Further Diversify Service Offerings

Operational Security Solutions

Premier Risk Management Company to Offer Businesses in Emerging Markets Ability to Outsource ATM Cash Management to Trained OSS Personnel

FRESNO, CA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today the rollout of

ATM cash management services, further bolstering the company’s product offerings.

Trained OSS personnel will service their clients’ ATMs as the cash-in-transit partner – providing the change, cash pickups for deposit and also managing the full cash management cycle. The added service offering with ATM management diversifies OSS’ product offerings, which include secure cash-in-transit, risk management and compliance services, facility hardening – and a recently announced smart safe offering with American Security.

ATM robberies have increased in the last year, and outsourcing ATM management services to trained cash-handling professionals provides a safer work environment, more time for business leaders to focus on tasks that help build the business and also helps with revenue growth with more points for secure depository accounts.

“We are extremely excited to be adding ATM services and management to our service offerings,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of Operational Security Solutions. ““ATM services touch every market that OSS serves; including, smart safes, merchant payment processing, bank accounts, and secure cash-in-transit. Business leaders in highly-regulated emerging markets should absolutely outsource the cash management of their ATM services, and OSS is here to help.”

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

Operational Security Solutions Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

oss@cmwmedia.com

858-264-6600

www.cmwmedia.com







