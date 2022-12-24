U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.85 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    +1.86 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7900
    +0.4380 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,862.28
    +11.79 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.21
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Operations Update and Initiation of Arbitration

Jura Energy Corporation
·2 min read
Jura Energy Corporation
Jura Energy Corporation

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura”) is pleased to announce today that repair and testing of the Zarghun South sale gas pipeline, which was damaged due to flash floods, have been completed and the supply of sale gas has resumed from the Zarghun South Lease.

The Zarghun South Lease covers an area of 124.22 square kilometers in the western part of the Sulaiman Fold and Thrust Belt of the Middle Indus Basin. It is strategically located near the gas demand centre of the city of Quetta.

Jura holds a 40% working interest in the Zarghun South Lease, which is operated by Mari Petroleum Company Limited.

Jura also provides an update with regard to a dispute between its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Spud Energy Pty Limited (“SEPL”) and Frontier Holdings Limited (“FHL”), with Petroleum Exploration (Private) Limited (“PEL”) which was summarized in Jura’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and accompanying management’s discussion & analysis released on November 29, 2022. As of such time, PEL had attempted to invoke the forfeiture of FHL’s 27.5% working interest in the Badin IV North block for alleged non-payment of a cash call, which FHL considers improper. As an update on the matter, SEPL and FHL have recently commenced arbitration proceedings against PEL in this respect.

Given the confidential nature of arbitration proceedings the parties are restricted as to what public disclosures they can make about the proceedings. However, Jura is able to confirm that the Request for Arbitration has been filed in response to this previously disclosed matter. Jura, SEPL and FHL dispute PEL’s action and will vigorously defend FHL’s rights in the arbitration.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax: +92 51 227 0701
Website:        www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail:            info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Snow, Winds, Subfreezing Temps: Winter Storm Hits Holiday Weekend

    Heavy snow, strong winds and zero visibility caused by a “bomb cyclone” impacted flights and other travel well into the holiday weekend.

  • Winter Storm Is Freezing Pipes and Hammering Natural Gas Output

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas production suffered its biggest one-day drop in more than a decade on Friday as the massive winter storm battering much of North America froze liquids in pipes and forced wells to shut down.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayEastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide EmergencyAlameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled FTX LendersPower Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of Chao

  • 25 Least Developed Countries in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 least developed countries in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 Least Developed Countries in the World. The world has seen significant advancements in the last several decades, which have led to an overall improvement in […]

  • Here's what's in the new $53B retirement bill now headed to President Biden's desk

    Nestled inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill is a suite of significant reforms to the private retirement system.

  • New retirement bill means big changes for retirement and 529 plans

    The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.

  • McDonald's unveils first automated location, social media worried it will cut 'millions' of jobs

    Some users worried the technology will end up cutting "millions" of jobs, but McDonald's argued the system helps restaurant crews focus on speed and accuracy in food prep.

  • The 401(k) and IRA Changes to Consider After Congress Revised Many Retirement Laws

    Americans will need to rethink how they save after Congress passed a series of laws that stand to overhaul parts of the country’s retirement saving system. The retirement overhaul is part of a larger bill passed by Congress just before the holidays. It includes dozens of retirement policy changes that go into effect over the next decade.

  • How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals?

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Secure Act Will Change Retirement Policy. 6 Big Changes That Will Soon Become Law.

    The sweeping retirement legislation was approved by Congress as part of an omnibus federal spending bill with broad support from the wealth management industry.

  • Oil Rig Action Moves Offshore and Overseas

    While U.S. oil-rig growth has plateaued, demand for offshore rigs for overseas drilling has swelled. That is causing day rates to skyrocket and the stocks of drilling contractors to soar. There are now 622 oil rigs operating in the U.S., according to Baker Hughes, up from 480 at the start of the year. Still, the count is unchanged from six weeks ago and down from the 683 in operation in March of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Meanwhile, offshore rigs are hot commodities: day rates recently t

  • Supply chain challenges slow Boeing's work on 787 Dreamliner

    Boeing says it is "adjusting assignments" for some teams to ensure deliveries of its bestselling widebody jet remain on time.

  • How to Have a Comfortable Retirement by 62

    Age 62 is the first year you're eligible for Social Security, but your benefit amount will lower. We go over how to retire comfortably at 62.

  • Oil prices: Predictions for 2023

    Crude oil prices were on a roller coaster ride in 2022, going north of $130 in March amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Warren Buffett’s Investment Aides May Be Having a Tough Year

    Todd Combs and Ted Weschler run about 10% of Berkshire Hathaway's $350 billion equity portfolio.

  • Nuclear Power Is On The Cusp Of a $1 Trillion Resurgence

    Worldwide efforts to achieve net-zero goals are ongoing, and many nations are beginning to recognize the critical role nuclear energy plays in this race. One of the cleanest forms of power generati...

  • This Former Auto Executive Is Now CEO of a Billion-Dollar Online Pharmacy

    Alicia Boler Davis spent nearly 25 years at General Motors Co. rising up the ranks from a manufacturing engineer to running global manufacturing and labor relations for the automobile giant. “I never thought I’d leave,” said Ms. Boler Davis, who started at GM in 1994. During her career, she reported to GM Chief Executive Mary Barra, and at one point ran the company’s OnStar emergency-alert system division.

  • Oil Resumes Rally, Natural Gas Bounces Off Low

    Crude oil resumed its recent upward climb Friday, while natural gas bounced slightly from yesterday's low. + Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, [boosted today by a Russian threat to cut its oil production](https://www.wsj.com/articles/russia-threatens-to-cut-oil-output-by-up-to-7-11671813859), gained 3.6%, settled at $83.92 a barrel, and posted its second week of gains in a row. Month-to-date Brent is down 1.77%, and year-to-date it is up 7.89%. + WTI crude, the U.S. benchm

  • Gasoline Prices Are Heading Up Again

    Consumers who were counting on gasoline prices to fall to $2.99 a gallon won't get their wish in time for Christmas because of a second week of gains in crude oil prices. The recent increase in crude oil prices also pushed gasoline prices higher. Crude oil prices have risen lately and jumped by at least $2 a barrel on Dec. 23 when Russia moved to lower its output of crude oil due to the price cap instituted by the G7 countries on Moscow's exports.

  • Passive Income in a Bear Market? 1 Stock Warren Buffett Bought

    This company has grown its dividend for over three decades and can continue delivering in this bear market.

  • What stores are open on Christmas Eve? Get the full list

    Are grocery, convenience and retail stores open Christmas Eve? Get the Christmas Eve store hours for Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix and other major retailers.