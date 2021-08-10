U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.75
    +4.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,264.67
    +162.82 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,788.09
    -72.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.36
    +4.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    +0.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5650
    +0.2600 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,477.57
    -466.64 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.30
    +883.62 (+364.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

OPG Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

·3 min read

Continues execution of Darlington Refurbishment; moving forward with developing low-carbon hydrogen production and small modular reactors

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation Inc. (OPG or Company) today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021, with net income attributable to the Shareholder of $518 million, compared to $458 million for the same period last year.

Ontario Power Generation Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)
Ontario Power Generation Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

"We are beginning to see light at the end of the long pandemic tunnel in Ontario," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "I am proud that throughout the pandemic, OPG workers have remained focused on keeping our power production facilities operating safely and reliably each and every day, while advancing essential projects and adhering to stringent COVID-related safety protocols."

"I am pleased that the Darlington refurbishment continues to progress on plan, with reactor disassembly on Unit 3, the second unit to be overhauled, well underway," said Ken Hartwick. "An extensive reconditioning of the turbine generator, a critical piece of equipment that is instrumental to ensuring Unit 3 can supply Ontarians with 24/7 emissions-free power for at least three more decades, is progressing well as part of the refurbishment, thanks to the efforts of our strong and dedicated project team."

Planning work continues toward siting a grid-scale nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) at the Darlington nuclear site as early as 2028, pending regulatory approvals and licensing. "Nuclear power is integral to our low-carbon future and SMRs are the flexible, scalable answer to achieving climate goals," said Ken Hartwick. "We are leveraging Ontario's decades of safe, reliable nuclear power experience to lead the way on SMRs, paving the way for others to utilize nuclear power to achieve climate objectives."

OPG continues to take meaningful steps to advance its Climate Change Plan commitments to be a net-zero company by 2040 and drive innovation to help achieve a net-zero economy by 2050. In addition to developing SMRs, this includes laying the groundwork for low-carbon hydrogen production in Ontario through subsidiary Atura Power, which is advancing the creation of regional hydrogen hubs as part of a new hydrogen-related business. Leveraging Ontario's clean electricity system, low-carbon hydrogen can reduce or offset carbon emissions in a variety of applications, including long-haul and heavy-duty trucking.

The increase in net income attributable to the Shareholder for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, was primarily attributable to market gains on non-core equity investments, partially offset by lower earnings from the regulated nuclear stations due to lower electricity generation in the quarter. The lower earnings from the lower electricity generation were mainly driven by actions taken in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 6, 2021, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) approved a settlement agreement on most of the issues in OPG's application for new regulated prices for nuclear electricity generation for the 2022-2026 period. Final regulated prices reflecting the settlement agreement and the OEB's pending decision on the unsettled issues are expected to be approved in the second half of 2021. The new regulated prices will be effective January 1, 2022. The base regulated price for OPG's hydroelectric electricity generation for the 2022-2026 period will be equal to the current approved 2021 regulated price. The settlement agreement did not impact OPG's financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province of Ontario, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

Ontario Power Generation Inc.'s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis as at and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 can be accessed on OPG's web site (www.opg.com), the Canadian Securities Administrators' web site (www.sedar.com), or can be requested from the Company.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c7479.html

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase reports Q2 financials, beats on revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Coinbase's Q2 financial report

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Popped and Then Dropped Today

    Investors initially cheered better-than-expected second-quarter revenue, but the surge didn't last.

  • Pan American Silver reports net income of $0.34 per share in Q2 2021 and increases quarterly dividend by 43% to $0.10 per common share

    Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021"). Pan American's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("financial statements"), as well as Pan American's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, are available on Pan American's website at panamericansilver.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 24% on Tuesday

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was anything but happy on Tuesday. A disappointing earnings report wiped the grins off investor faces, with the stock price cratering by slightly over 24% on the day. For its second quarter, the results of which were published Monday after market hours, SmileDirectClub booked $174 million in revenue, which was nearly 63% higher compared with the same period last year.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.

  • Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Diving Today Despite Q2 Beats

    Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) was having a terrible Tuesday, with its stock trading down by nearly 17% in late afternoon action. This doesn't necessarily mean the end of bardoxolone; Reata believes that "each of the identified issues is addressable with additional data and analyses."

  • Coinbase Earnings Crushed Estimates. Here’s Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase beat second-quarter forecasts, but a tepid outlook may be weighing on the shares.

  • FuboTV stock jumps more than 10% after sports-focused streamer predicts sales will double in 2021

    FuboTV Inc. easily surpassed expectations for sales growth in the second quarter and executives increased their forecast to call for full-year revenue to more than double, sending shares more than 10% higher in after-hours trading Tuesday.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.