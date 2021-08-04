U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.00
    -2.56 (-3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4800
    +0.4300 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,643.29
    +1,559.98 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.44
    +50.68 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

OpGen Announces the Cancellation of Adjourned Portion of Annual Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
OpGen, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or the “Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that it has determined to withdraw from stockholder consideration Proposal 2 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2021, relating to an increase in the number of shares of capital stock authorized for issuance under the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. In light of the withdrawal of such proposal, the Company has determined to cancel the reconvening of the adjourned portion of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders for the consideration of Proposal 2, which was previously adjourned solely with respect to Proposal 2 to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021. All other proposals in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement were previously submitted to a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting on June 9, 2021, at which all such proposals were approved. The Company plans to continue evaluating alternatives for financing the future development and growth of the Company.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Rockville, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero®, Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb®, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements regarding OpGen’s Annual Meeting. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s Unyvero products, their commercialization and launch, future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the fact that we may not effectively use proceeds from recent financings, the realization of expected benefits of our business combination transaction with Curetis GmbH, the success of our commercialization efforts, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations, financial results, and commercialization efforts as well as on capital markets and general economic conditions, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OpGen:
Oliver Schacht
President and CEO
InvestorRelations@opgen.com

OpGen Press Contact:
Matthew Bretzius
FischTank Marketing and PR
matt@fischtankpr.com

OpGen Investor Contact:
Max Colbert
Edison Group
mcolbert@edisongroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) fell sharply on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, expect Fastly's revenue to grow 14.8% year over year to $85.7 million. Expectations imply a significant revenue growth deceleration from Fastly.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • ‘Expect very strong results out of Uber’: Analyst

    Angelo Zino, Senior Industry Analyst at CFRA Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Lyft’s earnings and expectations as Uber readies to release their results Q2 results.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Uber Q2 earnings beat expectations but EBITDA loss steeper than expected

    Uber reported its Q2 earnings after the bell, and while it beat expectations on bookings, EBITDA losses were greater than anticipated

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Plummeted 19.3% in July

    Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 19.3% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The augmented reality and smart glasses stock has gone on a wild ride so far in 2021. Vuzix stock started its meteoric rise this March when it announced new contracts with a major U.S. insurance company and The Cooper Companies, a medical device manufacturer.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why GEO Group Is Soaring Today

    What happened  Shares of GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) were jumping 10% higher in afternoon trading after the private prison operator reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations. So what GEO Group, which is organized as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, reported adjusted funds from operations of $0.