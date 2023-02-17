Ophthalmic Device Global Market Report 2023: Launch of New Biocompatible Materials Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years there have been significant advances in the development of ophthalmic devices and surgical procedures that have helped to improve diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of ophthalmic conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma, refractory and retinal disorders.

The growth is being driven by the launch of new biocompatible materials, improvements in clinical optics and the launch of high-end surgical devices. Advancements in cataract and refractory surgery devices have also resulted in the improved safety and efficacy of routine procedures, helping to improve surgical outcomes, reduce preoperative morbidity and increase the number of patients willing to undergo surgery.

The global ophthalmology device market is being driven by patient demographics such as the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity and the increasing geriatric population, which is increasing the number of patients with conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, and helping to expand the addressable patient population in need of ophthalmic devices.

In addition, market growth is being aided by growing awareness and early detection and monitoring of ocular disease, the rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in Asia-Pacific, greater healthcare insurance coverage in Europe and positive reimbursement of ocular devices and surgical procedures in the United States.

The market is dominated by a few players: EssilorLuxottica, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek, Topcon Corp. and Hoya Vision Care. Innovative new companies such as EyeKon Medical, Glaukos Corp., Optos and others, are gradually making headway in the market. Within the market, EssilorLuxottica is the dominant player.

Growth in this market has been driven by innovations in eyeglasses and biocompatible materials encompassing silicone hydrogels, hydrogels and newly emerging hybrid materials, all of which are designed to improve contact lens safety and comfort.

Report Includes

50 data tables and 13 additional tables

A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for ophthalmic devices and related technologies

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with data for 2019-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of the industry growth driving factors and challenges that will shape the market for ophthalmic devices as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global ophthalmic devices market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application, and region

Analysis of the recent advances in contact lenses, cataract surgery, implantation ophthalmic devices, and complex medical surgeries; and their potential impact on diagnosis of prevalent eye conditions and improved healthcare solutions

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics, technology updates, latest developments, industry regulations, and other macroeconomic forces affecting the present and future market outlook

Assessment of the recent industry structure, ongoing research activities, analysis of competitive environment, and COVID-19 effects on the ophthalmic devices market ecosystem

Patent review and analysis of patent grants on ophthalmic device technologies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including EssilorLuxottica, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek, Topcon Corp., and Hoya Vision Care

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Eye Conditions

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

5.1 Global Market by Segment

5.1.1 Contact Lenses and Eyeglasses

5.1.2 Cataract Surgery Products

5.1.3 Other Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

5.1.4 Ophthalmology Diagnostic and Imaging

Chapter 6 Recent Advances in Contact Lenses and Eyeglasses

Chapter 7 Recent Advances in Cataract Surgery

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intraocular Lenses

7.3 Cataract Surgery Products

7.3.1 Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery

7.4 Recent Product Introductions

7.4.1 Femtosecond Lasers

7.5 Cataract Surgery Product Market Forecast

Chapter 8 Recent Advances in Other Types of Ophthalmic Surgeries

8.1 Introduction to Other Types of Ophthalmic Surgeries

8.1.1 Age-Related Macular Degeneration Surgery Devices

8.1.2 Surgical Devices for Dry Eye Syndrome

8.1.3 Macular Edema Surgery Devices

8.1.4 Glaucoma Surgery Devices

8.1.5 Refractive Surgery

8.1.6 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

8.1.7 Other Ophthalmic Surgery Devices and Accessories

8.2 New Product Launches

8.3 Market Forecast for Other Types of Ophthalmic Surgeries

Chapter 9 Recent Advances in Diagnostics and Imaging Products

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Corneal and Anterior Segment Imaging

9.1.2 Retinal Imaging

9.1.3 Angiography

9.2 Recent Product Launches

9.2.1 Diagnostic and Imaging Market Forecast

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions in Ophthalmology

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb Inc.

Bio-Tissue Inc.

Coopervision

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International Bv

Ellex Medical Lasers

Essilorluxottica

Eyenuk Inc.

Glaukos

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Hoya Corp.

Ioptima Ltd.

Iridex Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Lenstec Inc.

Lumenis

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Oasis Medical Inc.

Quantel Medical

Sav-Iol Sa

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Sight Sciences Inc.

Softcare Solution Inc.

Staar Surgical

Tearscience Inc.

Topcon

Vasoptic Medical Inc.

Zeiss Group

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0gjz5

