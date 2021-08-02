U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.00
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,920.00
    +88.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.00
    +53.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    +13.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.72
    -1.23 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.60
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1898
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    +0.86 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3899
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5400
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,533.75
    -1,901.21 (-4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.82
    +12.92 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.27
    +52.97 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Ophthalmic Devices Market Size Worth $57 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.5%: Astute Analytica

·6 min read

NEW DELHI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report, Global Ophthalmic Devices Market published by Astute Analytica, the worldwide market for ophthalmic devices is projected to reach US$ 57 billion over the forecast period 2021-2027. Corresponding volume sales of all devices mentioned is expected to cross 5 billion devices by 2027. Globally, ophthalmic devices market is expected to grow at annual growth rate of 6.5 per cent in terms of revenue generated by the market during the forecast period.

Astute Analytica Logo
Astute Analytica Logo

Request for a sample report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ophthalmic-devices-market

As per the studies, various eye disorders including cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, myopia, and others are increasing, and vision loss is becoming a critical health issue. According to the analytical data provided by Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), about 2 million people in the United Kingdom were suffering from sight loss in 2013 and this number is expected to expand greatly by reaching approximately 4.1 million by 2050. Apart from rising prevalence of such cases, the technological advancements in the field of ophthalmic studies and the rise in geriatric population propelled the market growth. However, the cost associated with the ophthalmic surgery and other related treatments is quite high therefore, very limited portion of eye care is covered by the insurance policies. This seems to be a major hinderance for the market expansion. Also, lack of sufficient optometrists along with limited awareness regarding eye care further impedes the market growth.

Integration of advanced technology in the ophthalmic devices along with rise in eye related disorders provides opportunistic growth for the market

Due to the rise in technology in the field of ophthalmology, various innovative surgical techniques have been introduced in the market that in order to make surgery faster and precise. Various diagnostics test as well as biosensors for detection of eye problems are found helpful for the patients after an eye surgery. Besides, availability of portable medical devices for treatment and diagnosis at home is also one of the factors for the growth of Ophthalmic device market.

High prevalence of eye diseases across the nation, leads to the increase in demand for ophthalmic device market. It aids in early diagnosis of eye related issues thus providing better prescription to the patient. Apart from that, government is providing favorable norms concerning the prevention of eye disorders in the world which is further driving the market growth. Increasing elderly population is responsible for the rising demand for ophthalmic devices representing an upsurge in this market.

North America dominates the market with modernization in its healthcare sector

Global market for Ophthalmic devices includes the following regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, South America and Japan. North America is analyzed to hold the maximum share in global ophthalmic device market in 2020 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2 per cent during forecast period. However, the region with fastest CAGR is Asia Pacific with 7.9 per cent. In APAC region, more than 55% of market share is owned by China and Japan. According to Global Health Data Exchange, the prevalence of cataract in Japan increased by 34,563 in a year.

Competitive Landscape

Some major players covered in the report are Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Clearlab SG PTE, Ltd., EssilorLuxottica SA, Glaukos Corporation, Haag-Streit Holding, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Lumenis, Luneau Technology Group, Neo Vision, Nidek Co. Ltd. OcuLentis, Topcon Corporation, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Oculus Inc., Reichert, Inc Beye, LLC(Keeler), Iridex Corp and others. Increasing number of players and their involvement in the market raised opportunities to support the growth of market.

For instance, in September, 2020, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, one of the top players of the industry got CE Mark for its ablation laser Aquariuz which is a laser for refractive surgery. Similarly, in May 2019, Ellex launched a diagnostic ultrasound technology, Eye Prime.

Get Full Research Summary on " Global Ophthalmic Devices Market "

https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/ophthalmic-devices-market

Segment Outline

Market segments described in the report include market size analysis depending upon the revenue generated and volume distribution in different categories. For instance, vision care products in product category holds more than 50 per cent share of the market with market valued at around US$ 21,513.2 million in 2020. However, surgical devices have highest CAGR of 6.9%.

Each product category has number of devices and market growth shows a different pattern for each category. As for vision care products, spectacles segment dominates the market with US$ 13,321.9 Mn revenue in 2020. This is owed to the surge in vision care preventive measures. Similarly, in surgical device segment, cataract surgical devices segment is expected to reach around US$ 6,281.7 million by 2027 due to the rise in prevalence of cataract disorder round the globe.

Similarly, the consumer segment among various end users dominated the market with 56.4% share in 2020 while other-user segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The report provides thorough analysis of Ophthalmic Device Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast to 2027, based on the following.

  • By Product

  • By Vision Care

  • By Surgical Devices

  • By Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

  • By End Users

  • By Region

For more details on report scope, please click here submit sample request @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ophthalmic-devices-market

Find more research reports on Healthcare by Astute Analytica

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost effective, value added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Nishi Sharma
BSI Business Park, H-15,
Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free);
+91-0120- 4251598 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ophthalmic-devices-market-size-worth-57-billion-by-2027--cagr-6-5-astute-analytica-301345819.html

SOURCE Astute Analytica

Recommended Stories

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • Can Last Year's Biggest Vaccine Stocks Crush the Market Again?

    Coronavirus vaccine stocks were the biggest investment theme of 2020. Since, two biotech companies -- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech -- actually have commercialized their vaccines. Let's take a look at where they're at with vaccine programs -- and whether they're on track to beat the market in the second half.

  • XPeng's stock rallies after record July delivery data, Nio's stock slips

    Share of Xpeng Inc. rallied 4.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported July deliveries that more than tripled from a year ago and rose 22% from the previous month, to mark a second-straight monthly record. Fellow China-based EV maker Nio Inc.'s stock slipped 0.2% ahead of the open, after July deliveries more than doubled from a year ago but slipped 1.9% from June. XPeng said late Sunday that it delivered 8,040 EVs in July, up 228% from a year ago and

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: American Express, GE, GlaxoSmithKline, Intel And More

    This weekend's Barron's offers investors an overlooked way to play the coming infrastructure surge. Other featured articles discuss how to find rising dividends, why some electric vehicle start-ups are in trouble and whether the shine is off big tech stocks after earnings. Also, see the prospects for a British pharmaceutical company, a travel recovery play, a recovering semiconductor leader, an industrial conglomerate and more. "Infrastructure Is on Its Way. Here's a Cheap Way to Play It" by Nic

  • Why Don't Investors Care About IBM's Chipmaking Breakthroughs?

    Earlier this year, IBM (NYSE: IBM) claimed to have developed the world's first 2nm chip technology. Let's take a look back at Big Blue's chipmaking breakthroughs, why investors were indifferent to those milestones, and whether or not these announcements actually matter to the company's future. The AIM alliance introduced PowerPC as an alternative chip architecture to challenge Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) dominance of the CPU market.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.

  • The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in August

    Whereas stock market volatility isn't every investors' cup of tea, it's the catalyst that's driven retail investors to put their money to work in the market. Online investing app Robinhood, which went public last week, has done a particularly good job of attracting new retail investors. Robinhood's platform offers a number of perks that retail investors enjoy.

  • Amazon’s Rough Week

    A new revelation of a record-breaking $887 million fine in Europe follows concerns over Amazon's earnings outlook.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Near Highs, Square Makes Huge Deal; Li Auto, Tesla Rivals Report Strong Sales

    The market rally is near highs. Square made a huge deal. Tesla rivals Li Auto, Xpeng, Nio reported July sales.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost impossible to predict when crashes will hit with a high level of consistency, but investors can dramatically improve their long-term performance by being ready to take action when volatility hits.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • Allianz Slumps as Insurer Warns on Impact of U.S. Fund Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE warned of a potentially material hit to its earnings after the U.S. Justice Department opened a probe into its Structured Alpha Funds, which are at the center of lawsuits in the wake of steep losses during the pandemic.Europe’s largest insurer slumped in Frankfurt trading after disclosing late Sunday that it received a “voluntary request for documents and information” from the DoJ and is cooperating with the probe, as well as with an investigation launched last year by

  • Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Revenue Forecasts

    The analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ( NYSE:EDU ) delivered a dose of negativity to...

  • Square to Buy Afterpay for $29 Billion to Tap Younger Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc., the digital-payments platform led by Twitter Inc. founder Jack Dorsey, agreed to buy Australian buy-now, pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. for $29 billion in its largest-ever acquisition.The all-stock offer values Afterpay shares at A$126.21 each, 31% higher than Friday’s closing price of A$96.66, the companies said in a statement. Still, that’s less than Afterpay’s February high of A$158.47. The stock jumped as much as 29% to A$125 in Sydney trading Monday.Square Buys

  • Square posts upbeat profits while also announcing $29 billion deal for Afterpay

    Square Inc.'s surprise release of its quarterly earnings report Sunday was its second-biggest news of the night, behind the announcement that it plans to purchase Australian buy-now pay-later company Afterpay Ltd. in a $29 billion all-stock deal.

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best bear market stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on July 28 asked Americans who […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • July jobs report, Etsy and Square earnings: What to know this week

    The July jobs report and another packed schedule of second-quarter corporate earnings results await investors this week, offering a host of potentially market-moving events.