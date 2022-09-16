U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Size to Grow by USD 199.54 Million, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Femtosecond laser belongs to the category of ultrafast and ultrashort lasers and releases optical pulses every 10-15 seconds. The laser uses ultrashort infrared laser pulses that are applied predictably and precisely with minimal collateral tissue damage, which makes it ideal for highly precise ophthalmic surgeries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026
The ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market size is expected to grow by USD 199.54 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026: Scope

The ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market report covers the following areas:

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market, including Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Clark-MXR Inc., CLASS 5 PHOTONICS GmbH, Ekspla, Fluence sp. z o.o, IMRA America Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KMLabs Inc., LENSAR Inc., Light Conversion UAB, Menlo Systems GmbH, Newport Corp., NKT AS, RPMC Lasers Inc., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Spark Lasers SAS, TOPTICA Photonics AG, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market vendors

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ophthalmology surgical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 134.2 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 199.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Clark-MXR Inc., CLASS 5 PHOTONICS GmbH, Ekspla, Fluence sp. z o.o, IMRA America Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KMLabs Inc., LENSAR Inc., Light Conversion UAB, Menlo Systems GmbH, Newport Corp., NKT AS, RPMC Lasers Inc., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Spark Lasers SAS, TOPTICA Photonics AG, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Consumable and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alcon Inc.

  • 10.4 Bausch Health Co. Inc.

  • 10.5 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 10.6 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.7 KMLabs Inc.

  • 10.8 LENSAR Inc.

  • 10.9 Menlo Systems GmbH

  • 10.10 NKT AS

  • 10.11 SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH

  • 10.12 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ophthalmic-femtosecond-lasers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-199-54-million-north-america-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301625411.html

SOURCE Technavio

