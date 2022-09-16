Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Size to Grow by USD 199.54 Million, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Femtosecond laser belongs to the category of ultrafast and ultrashort lasers and releases optical pulses every 10-15 seconds. The laser uses ultrashort infrared laser pulses that are applied predictably and precisely with minimal collateral tissue damage, which makes it ideal for highly precise ophthalmic surgeries.
The ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market size is expected to grow by USD 199.54 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026: Scope
The ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market report covers the following areas:
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market, including Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Clark-MXR Inc., CLASS 5 PHOTONICS GmbH, Ekspla, Fluence sp. z o.o, IMRA America Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KMLabs Inc., LENSAR Inc., Light Conversion UAB, Menlo Systems GmbH, Newport Corp., NKT AS, RPMC Lasers Inc., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Spark Lasers SAS, TOPTICA Photonics AG, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market vendors
Related Reports
Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ophthalmology surgical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 134.2 billion from 2020 to 2025.
Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 199.54 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.85
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Clark-MXR Inc., CLASS 5 PHOTONICS GmbH, Ekspla, Fluence sp. z o.o, IMRA America Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KMLabs Inc., LENSAR Inc., Light Conversion UAB, Menlo Systems GmbH, Newport Corp., NKT AS, RPMC Lasers Inc., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Spark Lasers SAS, TOPTICA Photonics AG, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Consumable and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alcon Inc.
10.4 Bausch Health Co. Inc.
10.5 Carl Zeiss AG
10.6 Johnson and Johnson
10.7 KMLabs Inc.
10.8 LENSAR Inc.
10.9 Menlo Systems GmbH
10.10 NKT AS
10.11 SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH
10.12 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ophthalmic-femtosecond-lasers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-199-54-million-north-america-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301625411.html
SOURCE Technavio