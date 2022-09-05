U.S. markets closed

Ophthalmic Lasers Global Market Report 2022: Diagnostic Application of Lasers Presents Future Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Ophthalmic Lasers

Global Market for Ophthalmic Lasers
Global Market for Ophthalmic Lasers

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Lasers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ophthalmic Lasers estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Femtosecond Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$632 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Excimer Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $343 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Ophthalmic Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$343 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$361.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Nd:YAG Lasers Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Nd:YAG Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$191.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$258.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$230.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured):

  • Alcon Management S. A.

  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.

  • Iridex Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

  • LIGHTMED Corporation

  • Lumenis Ltd.

  • Nidek Co., Ltd.

  • Nova Eye Medical Limited

  • Quantel Laser

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Emerging Use of Micropulse Laser Therapy for Retinal Disorders

  • Micropulse Laser Vs. Conventional Laser Photocoagulation

  • Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Demand for SLT

  • Advances in Refractive Surgery Enable Vision Optimization for Broader Range of Patients

  • Tissue Implantation

  • Laser-Induced Refractive Index Change

  • Accurate Measurements

  • Integration of Augmented Reality and Navigated Laser Systems

  • SMILE Grows in Popularity

  • Retinal Laser Technology Evolves over the Years

  • Selective Retinal Therapy (SRT) with Microsecond Pulses: A Novel Approach

  • Femtosecond Lasers Garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes

  • Laser Vision Correction (LVC): An Expanding Market

  • Advancements in LASIK Widens Opportunities

  • Myopia Control: An Expanding Opportunity

  • Glaucoma Management: A Review of Recent Developments

  • Retinal Rejuvenation Therapy for AMD Patients

  • Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery Witnesses Improved Growth

  • Technology Advancements Augment Cataract Surgery Outcomes

  • Nanosecond Laser Cataract Surgery

  • Diagnostic Application of Lasers Gain Significant Attention

  • Demographic Shift Drive Demand for Ophthalmic Lasers

  • Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2020E

  • Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth

  • Millennials: The New Target for Laser Vision Correction

  • Percentage of Occurrence of Refractive Errors by Age Group

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

  • Alcon Management S. A.

  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.

  • Iridex Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

  • LIGHTMED Corporation

  • Lumenis Ltd.

  • Nidek Co., Ltd.

  • Nova Eye Medical Limited

  • Quantel Laser

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u08x1t

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


