Ophthalmic Lasers Market to hit US$ 2,021.5 Million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market is expected to clock US$ 2,021.5 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. As the growing prevalence of ocular diseases and improving clinical evidence are noted. This exclusive information is published by growth plus reports in its report titled “Ophthalmic Lasers Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/ophthalmic-lasers-market/7862

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global ophthalmic lasers market are:

  • Alcon Laboratories, Inc

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

  • Iridex Corporation Nidek Co

  • Limited

  • Lumenis Ltd

  • Allergan Ltd

  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

  • Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

  • Abbott Medical Optics, Inc

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc

  • MEDA Co., Ltd

  • SCHWIND Eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co KG

Market Drivers

The global ophthalmic laser market is driven by the increasing count of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive disorders. Furthermore, advancements in ophthalmology, especially in conditions that can be treated with laser procedures, contribute to the growth of the global market. Hence, the increased demand for laser treatment in treating ocular diseases is augmenting the market growth.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

Excimer lasers, femtosecond lasers, Nd: YAG lasers, diode lasers, and others are the different ophthalmic lasers categories studied in this report. The femtosecond lasers segment currently holds the most significant market share. It is anticipated to retain its dominance during the coming years. Increased prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, technical improvements, regulatory body approvals, and strong demand for femtosecond lasers are some factors driving the segment growth.

Excerpts from by Application’

The global market for ophthalmic lasers is segmented into four categories based on application:

  • Cataract Removal

  • Glaucoma Treatment

  • Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment

  • Refractive Error Correction

  • Others

Refractive error correction has dominated the market. The growth is attributed to the increased prevalence of refractive error correction in adults and children. Additionally, the preference for laser treatments for correcting the refractive error is increasing as better outcomes are obtained due to technological advancements. Glaucoma is expected to show high growth in the forecast period as glaucoma treatments demand ophthalmic lasers.

Excerpts from ‘End-user’

The global ophthalmic lasers market is segmented into:

  • Hospitals

  • ambulatory surgery centers

  • eye clinics

Due to the rising use of cutting-edge operations in hospitals and high footfall, the hospital segment has dominated the market for ophthalmic lasers. In the forecast years, it is projected that the eye clinics category will experience significant growth. Both in developed and emerging countries, growing customers preference for specialty eye clinics over other medical facilities is anticipated to boost segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘Region’

The global market for ophthalmic lasers has been divided into four geographic segments:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest Of The World

North America has dominated the market. The increase in the aging population, robust healthcare infrastructure, and high incidence of eye-related diseases such as glaucoma and refractive errors. Additionally, regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursements also drive the market position of North America. The European market is the second largest market for ophthalmic lasers. The rise in ophthalmic surgeries increased advanced technology, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure and facilities are all factors contributing to the market expansion in this region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show rapid development during the projection period. China and Japan region is expected to show maximum growth in this region. This expansion results from better healthcare infrastructure, an increase in hospital numbers, and a rise in the usage of highly developed instruments. Expanding ophthalmology-related research and development can also help grow the global ophthalmic laser market in the Asia Pacific.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1.  Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC LASERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT 

    1. Excimer Lasers

    2. Femtosecond Lasers

    3. Nd: YAG Lasers

    4. Diode Lasers

    5. Others

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Ophthalmic Lasers Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=PgYYOC3MNLTmUtG3PcnPkhwe6YBZPzv1Lm2UfWmv&report_id=7862&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ 


