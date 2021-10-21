Ophthalmic Lens Market to grow by USD 3.21 bn from 2020 to 2024|Increasing prevalence of refractive errors to boost growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ophthalmic lens market is expected to grow by USD 3.21 bn from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4.12%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Attractive Opportunities in Ophthalmic Lens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ophthalmic Lens Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Geographic

Ophthalmic Lens Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ophthalmic lens market report covers the following areas:

The increasing prevalence of refractive errors, technological advances in ophthalmic lenses, and initiatives to create awareness about benefits and advances in ophthalmic lenses will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of ophthalmic lenses, adoption of refractive vision correction surgeries, and stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Ophthalmic Lens Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ophthalmic lens market, including Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica Group, HOYA Group, Johnson & Johnson, Nikon Corp., Novartis AG, SynergEyes Inc., and The Cooper Companies Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ophthalmic lens market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&A as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ophthalmic Lens Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ophthalmic lens market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ophthalmic lens market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ophthalmic lens market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmic lens market vendors

Ophthalmic Lens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica Group, HOYA Group, Johnson & Johnson, Nikon Corp., Novartis AG, SynergEyes Inc., and The Cooper Companies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

