Ophthalmic lens market: Growth Opportunities led by Corning Inc. and EssilorLuxottica - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ophthalmic lens market size is forecast to grow by USD 14.3 billion at a CAGR of 4.85% between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of refractive errors. Furthermore, the increase in acquisitions and partnerships is expected to boost the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmic Lens Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the ophthalmic lens market segmentation by end-user (consumers, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers), product (spectacle lens, contact lens, and IOLs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Request A Sample Report

Ophthalmic lens market - Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Corning Inc.

EssilorLuxottica

Halma Plc

HOYA Corp.

Jiangsu Hongchen Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Nikon Corp.

Privo

Rodenstock GmBH

Shamir Ltd.

SynergEyes Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

The Walman Optical Co.

VISION EASE

Product Insights and News

Corning Inc.: The company offers Ophthalmic lens solutions such as High-Index and Photochromic Glass, and High Resistance Glass for Molds.

Halma Plc: The company offers Ophthalmic lenses through its brand Volk Optical.

HOYA Corp.: The company offers Ophthalmic lenses such as Anodic Bonding Glass (SD2), NIR Polarizer Glass CUPO, and Radiation Shield Glass (RB series).

Nikon Corp.: The company offers Ophthalmic lenses through its brand that is Nikon Optical USA.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc: The company offers Ophthalmic lenses through its MR brand.

For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by vendors, buy the report.

Ophthalmic lens market - Geographical Landscape

North America will contribute to 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The ophthalmic lens market will grow significantly in North America due to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of refractive errors, growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, high demand for advanced ophthalmic lenses, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of leading vendors. Besides, vendors operating in the market are focusing on product innovations, which is expected to foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic lens market - Market Segmentation

The consumers segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The increased use of digital devices has led to a rise in the number of eye-related conditions such as eye strain, redness, and dryness that cause vision problems. This is resulting in an increase in the awareness of vision-impairing conditions among consumers, which is increasing the demand for corrective solutions, such as ophthalmic lenses. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.- Download a sample report

What are the key data covered in this ophthalmic lens market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ophthalmic lens market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation size of the ophthalmic lens market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmic lens market vendors

Ophthalmic Lens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aksh Optifibre, Alcon Inc., Alpine Research Optics, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bod Lenses, Camax Optical Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EssilorLuxottica SA, Halma Plc, HOYA Corp., Jiangsu Hongchen Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

