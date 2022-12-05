U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,063.00
    -12.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,386.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,968.25
    -42.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.30
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.43
    +0.45 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -0.78 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0450
    +0.7740 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,328.73
    +328.15 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.65
    +9.22 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Ophthalmic lens market: Growth Opportunities led by Corning Inc. and EssilorLuxottica - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ophthalmic lens market size is forecast to grow by USD 14.3 billion at a CAGR of 4.85% between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of refractive errors. Furthermore, the increase in acquisitions and partnerships is expected to boost the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmic Lens Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmic Lens Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the ophthalmic lens market segmentation by end-user (consumers, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers), product (spectacle lens, contact lens, and IOLs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Request A Sample Report

Ophthalmic lens market - Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • Corning Inc.

  • EssilorLuxottica

  • EssilorLuxottica SA

  • Halma Plc

  • HOYA Corp.

  • Jiangsu Hongchen Group Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc

  • Nikon Corp.

  • Privo

  • Rodenstock GmBH

  • Shamir Ltd.

  • SynergEyes Inc.

  • The Cooper Companies Inc.

  • The Walman Optical Co.

  • VISION EASE

Product Insights and News

  • Corning Inc.: The company offers Ophthalmic lens solutions such as High-Index and Photochromic Glass, and High Resistance Glass for Molds.

  • Halma Plc: The company offers Ophthalmic lenses through its brand Volk Optical.

  • HOYA Corp.: The company offers Ophthalmic lenses such as Anodic Bonding Glass (SD2), NIR Polarizer Glass CUPO, and Radiation Shield Glass (RB series).

  • Nikon Corp.: The company offers Ophthalmic lenses through its brand that is Nikon Optical USA.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc: The company offers Ophthalmic lenses through its MR brand.

For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by vendors, buy the report.

Ophthalmic lens market - Geographical Landscape

North America will contribute to 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The ophthalmic lens market will grow significantly in North America due to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of refractive errors, growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, high demand for advanced ophthalmic lenses, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of leading vendors. Besides, vendors operating in the market are focusing on product innovations, which is expected to foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic lens market - Market Segmentation

The consumers segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The increased use of digital devices has led to a rise in the number of eye-related conditions such as eye strain, redness, and dryness that cause vision problems. This is resulting in an increase in the awareness of vision-impairing conditions among consumers, which is increasing the demand for corrective solutions, such as ophthalmic lenses. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.- Download a sample report

What are the key data covered in this ophthalmic lens market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ophthalmic lens market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation size of the ophthalmic lens market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmic lens market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

  • The ophthalmology surgical devices market size is expected to increase by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is notably driving the eye care surgical devices market growth, although factors such as high cost and limited reimbursements may impede the market growth.

  • The ophthalmology devices market size is expected to increase by USD 17.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and technological advances in ophthalmology devices is notably driving the ophthalmology market growth, although factors such as high cost and limited reimbursement may impede the market growth.

Ophthalmic Lens Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 14.3 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aksh Optifibre, Alcon Inc., Alpine Research Optics, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bod Lenses, Camax Optical Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EssilorLuxottica SA, Halma Plc, HOYA Corp., Jiangsu Hongchen Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global ophthalmic lens market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Consumers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Spectacle lens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Contact lens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 IOLs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alpine Research Optics

  • 12.4 Bausch Health Co. Inc.

  • 12.5 Camax Optical Corp.

  • 12.6 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 12.7 Corning Inc.

  • 12.8 EssilorLuxottica

  • 12.9 EssilorLuxottica SA

  • 12.10 Halma Plc

  • 12.11 HOYA Corp.

  • 12.12 Jiangsu Hongchen Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.14 Mitsui Chemicals Inc

  • 12.15 Nikon Corp.

  • 12.16 Privo

  • 12.17 VISION EASE

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ophthalmic-lens-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-corning-inc-and-essilorluxottica---technavio-301692434.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made more progress toward reopening, OPEC+ kept output steady, and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeWest Texas

  • OPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ responded to surging volatility and growing market uncertainty by keeping oil production unchanged.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeThe outcome of the brief online mee

  • Russia Will Rely on ‘Shadow’ Tanker Fleet to Keep Oil Flowing

    Whether the world’s biggest crude exporter succeeds in skirting new harsh sanctions starting Monday depends on a non-Western aligned fleet.

  • Opec cartel warns of immediate action on oil output ahead of Russia sanctions

    The Opec cartel has warned it could take immediate action on adjusting oil output as the group of producing nations braces for the fallout of fresh Western sanctions on Russia.

  • OPEC+ Keeps Oil Curbs Despite Russia Price Cap

    OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets two days after the Group of Seven nations agreed to a price cap on Russian oil, delegates said.

  • Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?

    Warren Buffett is considered the greatest investor of all time for having done that with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), and dramatically outperforming the S&P 500 by two-to-one over several decades. Earlier this year, he established a position in a tech stock that, while it didn't match his heavy bets on oil giant Occidental Petroleum made around the same time, is likely to become a long-term core holding for him. The personal computer market is not quite the same as it was a decade or more ago, but HP (NYSE: HPQ) is the largest U.S.-based manufacturer and the second-biggest worldwide behind Chinese PC maker Lenovo, with an 18.7% share of the global market.

  • No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty

    The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Supply Chain Risks Loom for Semiconductors and Tech Infrastructure

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss recent news impacting the semiconductor sector, from recent strikes affecting Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone production to the E.U. hoping to become a top player in semiconductor manufacturing.

  • OPEC+ keeps steady policy amid weakening economy, Russian oil cap

    LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) -OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets at a meeting on Sunday as the oil markets struggle to assess the impact of a slowing Chinese economy on demand and a G7 price cap on Russian oil on supply. The decision comes two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

  • Returns will be harder this season

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • Making EVs without China's supply chain is hard, but not impossible – 3 supply chain experts outline a strategy

    Automaker GMC shows off its Hummer EVs at a plant in Detroit. Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesTwo electrifying moves in recent weeks have the potential to ignite electric vehicle demand in the United States. First, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, expanding federal tax rebates for EV purchases. Then California approved rules to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The Inflation Reduction Act extends the Obama-era EV tax credit of up to US,500. But it includes some high hurdles.

  • Court Rules Man Shouldn't Be Fired for Not Being 'Fun' at Work

    Not having to make small talk at one's desk or go to "happy hours" when you just want to get home is a major reason more and more people are opting for remote work. The number of remote workers feeling "not connected" to their colleagues is, counterintuitevely to what some CEOs will argue, lower for remote workers than it is for those coming in to a physical office. In November, a Paris court determined that a consulting firm was incorrect in firing a man who refused to participate in them.

  • Forget DoorDash and Uber. Walmart and Kroger Are Now the Innovators in Food Delivery.

    The companies are looking to take greater control of their delivery services, while Amazon waits in the wings.

  • Countdown begins to Fed's last meeting of 2022: What to know this week

    A parcel of economic data awaits Wall Street this week as investors inch closer to the Federal Reserve’s final rate-setting meeting this year.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Dollar Falls, Asian Stocks Rise on China Reopening: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The greenback fell versus most of its major counterparts and Asian equities rose as traders bet on further reopening of the Chinese economy from Covid restrictions.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Infla

  • Bill Ackman says he sees why FTX victims want Sam Bankman-Fried to ‘suffer’ severe consequences ‘including jail time’

    Bill Ackman appears to be walking back comments he made via Twitter last week about Sam Bankman-Fried that some interpreted as supportive.

  • Credit Suisse’s Investment Bank Spinoff Attracts Saudi Crown Prince

    Mohammed bin Salman could invest $500 million to back CS First Boston and CEO-designate Michael Klein.

  • China Stocks Climb, Yuan Jumps Past Key Level on Reopening Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities rallied and the yuan strengthened past a key level, as the authorities accelerated a shift toward reopening the economy and more investors turned bullish. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See

  • A European Central Bank Blog Decries the End of Bitcoin, and We Aren’t Buying It

    Plus: What happens when you go from bitcoin-only to … not? Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.