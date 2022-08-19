U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,283.75
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,971.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,515.25
    -8.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.80
    -3.90 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.24
    -0.26 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.17 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0088
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1923
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1620
    +0.3000 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,817.09
    -648.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.73
    -15.00 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,967.94
    +25.80 (+0.09%)
     

Ophthalmic Lens Market to record USD 11.80 Bn growth -- North America to occupy 37% market share

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Lens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 11.80 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.03% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report

Attractive Opportunities in Ophthalmic Lens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Ophthalmic Lens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global ophthalmic lens market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. The vendors operating in the market are focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, quality, price points, and attractive discount offers. Vendors follow some criticality of input to compete in the market. The major inputs are the brand value and the technology used by them. They are also investing heavily in advanced technologies to build their brand image and enjoy the trust of consumers by providing a better online shopping experience. In addition, the factors of differentiation, such as price, quality, and innovation, are expected to rise among vendors during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of refractive errors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of ophthalmic lenses might reduce the growth opportunity for vendors. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Nikon Corp., Novartis AG, Rodenstock GmBH, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc. as dominant vendors.

The global ophthalmic lens market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The spectacle lens segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment growth is mainly driven by the increasing sales of plastic spectacle lenses. The advantages associated with plastic spectacle lenses, such as lightweight, break resistance, and superior protection against flying sparks is contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

37% of the global market share will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the largest revenue contributor in this region, followed by Canada. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of refractive errors, the growing aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure, the high demand for advanced ophthalmic lenses, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the strong market presence of leading vendors.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Request Sample Report Here

Ophthalmic Lens Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ophthalmic lens market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ophthalmic lens market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ophthalmic lens market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmic lens market vendors

Related Reports:

Ophthalmic Lens Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.03

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Nikon Corp., Novartis AG, Rodenstock GmBH, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Spectacle lens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Contact lens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 IOLs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.4 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 10.5 EssilorLuxottica

  • 10.6 HOYA Corp.

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 10.8 Nikon Corp.

  • 10.9 Novartis AG

  • 10.10 Rodenstock GmBH

  • 10.11 Seiko Holdings Corp.

  • 10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ophthalmic-lens-market-to-record-usd-11-80-bn-growth--north-america-to-occupy-37-market-share-301607428.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • BLUETTI To Have Power Week From August 18 to August 28

    A power cut on blistering summer days is catastrophic that can drive people nuts. To ease the rising electricity tension during this summer, BLUETTI will have a Power Week from August 18 to August 28. Scroll down to learn more.

  • Coal-Shunning Canadian Utility Opens Market For Green Hybrids in Loonies

    (Bloomberg) -- Capital Power Corp., a North American power producer that’s phasing out coal by the end of 2023, priced the first green hybrid bond in Canadian dollars.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding MoneyStock Market Plunge Punished 401(k) MillionairesEdmonton,

  • Senegal Presidential Hopeful Says He’s the Man to Beat in 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Senegal’s main opposition leader reasserted his presidential ambitions months after facing house arrest and getting disqualified from legislative elections.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding MoneyStock Market Plunge Punished 401(k) Millionaires“There

  • Ukraine spends US$54 mln in crypto donations towards war supplies

    The embattled Ukrainian government has spent US$54 million, raised through donations in cryptocurrencies, to supply defenders with military equipment, armor, clothing, medicines and vehicles, a senior minister said. See related article: Vitalik Buterin says he used Tornado Cash to donate to Ukraine Fast facts Ukraine spent the highest amount – US$11.8 million – on unmanned […]

  • Dollar hits 1-month high as Fed officials talk up rate hikes

    The U.S. dollar climbed to a fresh one-month high against a basket of major peers on Friday as Federal Reserve policymakers continued to talk up the need for further interest rate hikes ahead of their key Jackson Hole symposium next week. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he is leaning toward supporting a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September, while San Francisco Fed colleague Mary Daly said hiking rates by 50 or 75 basis points next month would be "reasonable." Kansas City Fed President Esther George said she and her colleagues will not stop tightening policy until they are "completely convinced" that overheated inflation is coming down.

  • Jokowi Wants to Add Job Creation in Central Bank’s Mandate

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo once again pushed for changes to the central bank’s charter to task monetary authorities with supporting jobs growth along with maintaining currency and price stability.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding MoneyStock Ma

  • Chinese Chip Software Maker Behind Mystery Buyer That UK Blocked

    (Bloomberg) -- A two-year-old Shanghai-based developer of chip design software was behind an attempt to buy a British firm that regulators blocked with little explanation, the latest example of Britain’s increasing hostility toward Chinese investment.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Lea

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Top after-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials, Weber and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Cisco earnings: ‘We’re supply constrained right now,’ CFO says

    Cisco CFO&nbsp;Scott Herren joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, consumer demand, supply chain constraints, retail investors, and the outlook for growth.

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • Deere's sales expected to rise on increased demand

    Deere & Co is expected to report double-digit sales growth in its Friday results, fueled by strong equipment demand from farmers flush with cash that has helped the company raise pricing. The farm-equipment-maker is likely to bounce back from its previous quarter sales miss, analysts said, as soybean and corn prices hit decade highs in the first half of the year and encouraged farmers to buy new tractors and combines. "Those are big factors you consider before buying equipment," said Eric Greaser, a senior analyst at Moody's.

  • Phillips 66 makes buyout offer for Colorado's biggest oil and gas employer

    The Houston-based oil and refining giant makes a move to consolidate its hold on the Denver-based natural gas company.

  • ‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

    It's always time to get rich — even in times of chaos.

  • Applied Materials (AMAT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Applied Materials (AMAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.99% and 4.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Cheap Coal Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap coal stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more cheap coal stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Cheap Coal Stocks to Buy Now. Slowing economic growth and energy market turbulence have added to the uncertainty around coal stocks in recent months, hitting […]