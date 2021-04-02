U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5300
    -0.0530 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,926.54
    +785.71 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.92
    +23.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (Ophthalmic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Summary Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (Ophthalmic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Ophthalmic Devices therapeutic area.

New York, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (Ophthalmic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045236/?utm_source=GNW


The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market for the year 2020 and beyond.Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, also known as OVDs, are devices used during intraocular surgery and are primary composed of sodium hyaluronate, chondroitin sulphate, or hydroxypropyl methylcellulose.

These devices protect delicate ocular structures and reduce post operational complications such as corneal edema.

OVDs help maintain pressure in the anterior chamber of the eyes and prevent iris prolapse by maintaining compartmentalization of the eyes.The use of these devices significantly reduces patient recovery times.

They are often used in cataract surgeries, including extracapsular and phacoemulsification surgeries.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) have a long history of use in the US and European markets and are well established in emerging markets such as APAC and South America.

Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).

Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model are -

Currently marketed Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices and evolving competitive landscape -
- Insightful review of the key industry trends.
- Annualized total Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.
- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -
- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.
- SWOT analysis for Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices market.
- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Venous Stents market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.
- Country specific reimbursement policies.
- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.

In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Companies covered - Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch and Lomb, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Alcon Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lenses, Aurolab

Countries covered - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

Scope
This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source.

The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -
- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.
- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy
The model will enable you to -
- Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD).
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD).
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Track device sales in the global and country-specific Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market from 2015-2030.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06045236/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


