Ophthalmology Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 17.09 billion, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmology devices market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in the R&D of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026

The ophthalmology devices market size is expected to grow by USD 17.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The ophthalmology devices market report covers the following areas:

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The ophthalmology devices market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The market has several major market players. Prominent vendors are developing new devices with upgraded technologies to compete with existing vendors in the market. Some vendors are entering into partnerships to establish their market position globally. The competition in the market will intensify, with the rise in the number of ophthalmic disorders. Vendors are investing in developing customized solutions to expand their foothold in the market.

AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Digital Diagnostics Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EyeQue Corp., Glaukos Corp, HOYA Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson, LENSAR Inc., Lumenis Ltd., LUMIBIRD SA, Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd, STAAR Surgical Co., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG are among some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

End-user

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The vision care segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Spectacle lenses that are made of high-tech plastics are more resistant to scratches than conventional plastics. In addition, high-definition (HD) spectacle lenses can be customized for individuals. Thus, the rising investments in marketing and product promotions by vendors are driving the market growth.

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure on ocular diseases, the rising number of product approvals, and the growing adoption of technologically advanced ophthalmology devices. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the ophthalmology devices market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information about factors that will assist ophthalmology devices market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the ophthalmology devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ophthalmology devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmology devices market vendors

Related Reports

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ophthalmology surgical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Synoptophore Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The synoptophore market share is expected to increase by USD 62.28 million from 2021 to 2026.

Ophthalmology Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Digital Diagnostics Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EyeQue Corp., Glaukos Corp, HOYA Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson, LENSAR Inc., Lumenis Ltd., LUMIBIRD SA, Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd, STAAR Surgical Co., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Vision care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ophthalmology surgical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ophthalmology diagnostic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Alcon Inc.

10.5 Bausch Health Co. Inc.

10.6 Carl Zeiss AG

10.7 Danaher Corp.

10.8 EssilorLuxottica

10.9 HOYA Corp.

10.10 Johnson and Johnson

10.11 NIDEK Co. Ltd

10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ophthalmology-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-17-09-billion-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301631900.html

SOURCE Technavio