U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,655.04
    -38.19 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,260.81
    -329.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,802.92
    -65.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.88
    -23.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.75
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    -0.09 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9615
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0724
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5680
    -0.1120 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,198.02
    +417.54 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.96
    +5.86 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Ophthalmology Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 17.09 billion, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmology devices market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in the R&D of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026

The ophthalmology devices market size is expected to grow by USD 17.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The ophthalmology devices market report covers the following areas:

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The ophthalmology devices market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The market has several major market players. Prominent vendors are developing new devices with upgraded technologies to compete with existing vendors in the market. Some vendors are entering into partnerships to establish their market position globally. The competition in the market will intensify, with the rise in the number of ophthalmic disorders. Vendors are investing in developing customized solutions to expand their foothold in the market.

AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Digital Diagnostics Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EyeQue Corp., Glaukos Corp, HOYA Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson, LENSAR Inc., Lumenis Ltd., LUMIBIRD SA, Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd, STAAR Surgical Co., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG are among some of the major market participants.

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

  • End-user

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The vision care segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Spectacle lenses that are made of high-tech plastics are more resistant to scratches than conventional plastics. In addition, high-definition (HD) spectacle lenses can be customized for individuals. Thus, the rising investments in marketing and product promotions by vendors are driving the market growth.

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure on ocular diseases, the rising number of product approvals, and the growing adoption of technologically advanced ophthalmology devices. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key country for the ophthalmology devices market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each region summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Ophthalmology Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information about factors that will assist ophthalmology devices market growth during the next five years

  • Approximation of the ophthalmology devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ophthalmology devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmology devices market vendors

Related Reports

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ophthalmology surgical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Synoptophore Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The synoptophore market share is expected to increase by USD 62.28 million from 2021 to 2026.

Ophthalmology Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 17.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.51

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Digital Diagnostics Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EyeQue Corp., Glaukos Corp, HOYA Corp., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson and Johnson, LENSAR Inc., Lumenis Ltd., LUMIBIRD SA, Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd, STAAR Surgical Co., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Vision care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ophthalmology surgical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Ophthalmology diagnostic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Alcon Inc.

  • 10.5 Bausch Health Co. Inc.

  • 10.6 Carl Zeiss AG

  • 10.7 Danaher Corp.

  • 10.8 EssilorLuxottica

  • 10.9 HOYA Corp.

  • 10.10 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.11 NIDEK Co. Ltd

  • 10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ophthalmology-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-17-09-billion-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301631900.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Ford Asks for New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is a Dead Retailer Walking

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment

    SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) received approximately $16 million in international procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in August and early September. The orders include an approximate $10 million order by the European Commission and approximately $6 million of orders from two countries in the Asia Pacific region, one of which is a new customer. The order from the European Commission is for emergency short-term stockpiling and/or deployment of oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in connect

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • 2 High-Growth Electric Vehicle Stocks to Consider Buying (Other Than Tesla)

    In 2021, sales of new light-duty fully electric vehicles (EVs) nearly doubled in the United States from the prior year, while overall light-duty vehicle sales increased by only 3%, according to government figures. Two stocks that have strong long-term growth potential are those of lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). The U.S.-based company is one of the world's top producers of lithium, a component of the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.

  • Google's India policy head Gulati resigns - sources

    Google's head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country. The reasons for Archana Gulati's resignation were not immediately clear. Gulati, who previously worked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal think-tank, declined to comment.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's examine two stocks worth keeping in this challenging market and beyond: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Abbott Laboratories focuses on medical devices, although it has a diversified business with multiple segments that allow it to navigate difficult times. For instance, when the company's medical devices segment took a hit during the pandemic, its diagnostics unit picked up the slack.

  • Byron Allen sues McDonald's for a whopping $10 billion over "intentional discrimination"

    Byron Allen said Mcdonald's only spends $5 million of its $1.6 billion advertising budget on black-owned media.

  • Hurricane Ian Looms, But Oil Prices Fall to January Levels

    Crude oil prices slide further as the U.S. dollar strengthens while Hurricane Ian could impact some refiners.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.