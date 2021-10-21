Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 11, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report third quarter 2021 financial results and pipeline updates on Thursday, November 11, 2021, after U.S. financial markets close.



The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 11, 2021 to discuss the results and operational progress.

To access the call, please dial 877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 201-689-8263 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13723604. To access the live webcast, please visit http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146696. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

Thursday November 11 @ 4:30 pm ET

Domestic: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13723604 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146696

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: www.opiant.com and follow Opiant on Twitter (@Opiant_Pharma).

