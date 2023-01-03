U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.25
    +34.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,563.00
    +278.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,130.00
    +107.75 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.30
    +20.40 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.73
    -0.53 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    +17.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.52 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0123 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    +1.46 (+6.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    -0.0131 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5630
    -0.1490 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.26
    +11.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.49
    +5.13 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.85
    +157.11 (+2.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

OPIM Wins the Best hedge fund platform of 2022

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management ("OPIM"), Asia's leading hedge fund platform, was voted the Best Hedge Fund Platform at the HFM Asian Services Awards 2022 on 30th November 2022. Year-on-year, the HFM Intelligence Asian Services Awards recognizes and rewards hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development, and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months.

(PRNewsfoto/OP Investment Management)
(PRNewsfoto/OP Investment Management)

This is OPIM's sixth win and its seventh successive nomination. In 2022, OPIM launched 9 funds, including strategies such as Equity Long Short/Long Bias, special thematic, private debt, and two very unique strategies:  advising its first digital assets fund followed by Asia's first revenue-based financing fund –MCI Connect. These were launched in an otherwise challenging market. OPIM now advises or manages 33 funds with AUM/AUA USD 1.5 billion on the platform.

OPIM is committed to supporting Asia's emerging and expansionary hedge fund managers and offers a suite of services across settlement, risk management, reporting, compliance, marketing, and regulatory infrastructure, enabling managers to focus on building their track record.

Alvin Fan, CEO comments, "We feel humbled considering the close competition this year.  The team has worked very hard in 2022 to support more pan-Asian strategies and digital assets."

Moving forward, OPIM intends to expand its offering through additional Asian funds. It has also acquired its QFI license in preparation for the PRC reopening of both its economy and commodities markets.

"Despite an overly bearish narrative on China, we are increasing our resources in preparation for an acceleration in the Great Bay Area plans and liberalization of the commodities and futures market.  Having both the QFI license and the expertise in cross-border asset management, OPIM is poised to support global institutions looking to participate locally."

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of OP Financial Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK). OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

About the Oriental Patron Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Oriental Patron Financial Group is an independent financial services group based and fully licensed in Hong with the Hong Kong Securities and futures Commission (the "SFC"). Oriental Patron provides a diverse range of financial securities from Advisory to Investing, Financing to Securities and Research.

For more information, please contact:
OP Investment Management Ltd
Tel: (852) 2916 9233
Fax: (852) 2916 9223
E-mail: info@opim.com.hk
Website: www.opim.com.hk

Disclaimer

This document is issued by OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM"). This document, and the website of OPIM (www.opim.com.hk) has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This document is solely for information purposes and is not intended as an offer, a solicitation of offer or a recommendation, to deal in shares of securities or any financial instruments. Past performance and the predictions, projections, or forecasts on the economy, securities markets or the economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of OPIM, any funds managed by OPIM, or any future funds to be launched under the Sunrise SPC Platform. Information herein is believed to be reliable at time of publication but OPIM does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and is not responsible for error of facts or opinion nor shall be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document may subject to change without notice. This document may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed without the prior written consent of OPIM.

SOURCE OP Investment Management

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise To Start 2023; The Red Flag In Tesla's Deliveries

    Dow Jones futures kick off the 2023 stock market after a "stay away" year. Q4 Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed lowered views again.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • ‘The Likelihood of Recession in the Next 6 Months Is Low’: Credit Suisse Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom is saying that after the high inflation and severe market losses of 2022, we’re in for a rough ride going forward. But there are always contrarian voices, giving alternate opinions and predictions – and that’s what we’re getting from Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. Golub’s point is based on data. As he sees it, “The data looks a lot less recessionary that it did three or four months ago... The things [consumers] buy aren't going to go up as

  • Where Will Carvana Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) stock hit an all-time high of $370.10 on Aug. 10, 2021. Carvana benefited from the post-pandemic acceleration in auto sales, even challenging traditional dealerships with its online platform that simplified the financing process, set firm prices, and enabled its customers to "get the car without the car salesman." Used car prices fell sharply as the vehicle shortage turned into a supply glut, inflation curbed consumer spending on big-ticket items like cars, and rising interest rates made it more difficult to finance those purchases.

  • Where Will Boeing Be in 3 Years?

    FCF is what's left over from net income after working capital requirements and capital expenditures have been taken out. It's the flow of cash in a year that can be used to make returns to investors (through dividends and share buybacks), fund acquisitions, or, as in Boeing's case, pay down debt. FCF should be a crucial focus for Boeing investors because it's gone south in recent years.

  • Chinese EV stocks rise after strong December deliveries

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers rose Tuesday in Hong Kong, led by Li Auto Inc., after strong December delivery data.

  • Tesla Delivers Record 405,278 Cars in Quarter But Misses Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered fewer vehicles than expected last quarter despite offering hefty incentives in its biggest markets, reinforcing demand concerns that contributed to the worst month and year for the electric-car maker’s stock since its 2010 initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of

  • FTSE 100 makes bright start to 2023

    Global investors will have one eye on the minutes from the Fed’s December policy meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.

  • Here Are Barron’s 12 Best Income Investments for the New Year

    While it might not be a feast now for income-oriented investors, it’s a lot better than the famine that prevailed for much of the past decade. Investors can get 3% to 5% yields on municipal bonds, 8% to 9% yields on junk debt, 6% to 8% on preferred stock, and 4% on risk-free short-term Treasuries. Within the stock market, there are yields of 5% to 9% on pipeline companies, 6% on telecom operators, 4% on real estate investment trusts, and 3% on utilities and a broad group of dividend-paying companies, including big banks.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without any Hesitation

    Tech stocks faced a tough 2022, with reductions in consumer spending dragging down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. According to IDC, in the third quarter of 2022, worldwide PC shipments declined by 15%, and smartphone shipments fell by 9.7% as consumers cut discretionary spending. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have each experienced double-digit decreases in their shares.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snaps Up More Tesla Shares

    Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF dropped 67% last year, and is down 80% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Futures Climb With Stocks on China Recovery Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures rose with stocks as signs of China’s recovery and resilience in Europe stoked optimism about the global economy. Treasuries and the dollar also gained.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaContracts on all three major U.S. gauges gained more

  • SpaceX Valued at $137 Billion in Latest Funding Round, CNBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is raising $750 million in new fundraising, which values the company at $137 billion, CNBC reported, citing correspondence it obtained. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaAndreessen Horowitz will likely lead the new

  • Should You Buy Lockheed Martin Stock, or Its New Rivals?

    Lockheed Martin is a familiar name to defense industry investors, but one foreign rival's stock looks twice as cheap.

  • General Electric Set to Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back on Power Division

    GE HealthCare shares start trading this week, but investors are cautious about prospects for the spinoff of the power business.

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Curbed Stock Sales When Shares Slipped

    Nvidia stock saw its market value cut in half in 2022. CEO Jensen Huang sold far less stock in 2022 than the previous year.

  • 2 Relatively Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

    The longer you're willing to hold a high-quality dividend stock, the more years of passive income your portfolio will enjoy. With that in mind, there are at least two healthcare businesses that are almost certainly going to make good on their promises of passive income over the coming decades.