Opinion of the Board of Directors on the Price of the Voluntary Public Offering of Aeroméxico's shares launched by a Third Party Offeror

MEXICO CITY, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX), informs again that, following the relevant events, dated February 19, 2021, December 16, 20 and 22, 2021, and February 14, 2022, disclosed by the Company in connection with the Notice on the Public Offering launched by Alinfra, S.C., with respect to the existing shares representing the current capital stock of Aeroméxico, at the price of $0.01 pesos (one cent of peso, Mexican currency) per share, payable in cash (the "Offering"), but which shares subject to the Offering will represent less than 0.01% (zero point zero one percent) of Aeroméxico's capital stock once becomes effective the capital stock increase approved by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on January 14, 2022 and the Plan or Reorganization approved by the Bankruptcy Court of the United States of America, which oversees the voluntary restructuring procedure of the Company and some of its subsidiaries under "Chapter 11" of the Bankruptcy Code, whose Confirmation Order dated February 4, 2022 was not appealed and became final on February 18, 2022 ("Plan of Reorganization"), the Offering will be open during the period from February 15 to March 14, 2022.

Pursuant to the authorization issued on February 11, 2022 by the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) by means of official communication 153/2573/2022, and for purposes of the second paragraph of Article 101 of the Securities Exchange Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores), Aeroméxico informs that its Board of Directors, at a Meeting held on March 1, 2022, taking into account the opinion of its Audit and Corporate Practices Committee and the terms of the Plan of Reorganization, unanimously resolved (i) that the total subscription price per share to carry out the Offering is reasonable and provides the current shareholders with an option to exit from the capital stock prior to the imminent equitization of various liabilities of the Company and its subsidiaries and new contributions into the capital stock, which, as it has been reported in multiple relevant events, will substantially dilute (to nearly zero) the current shares issued by the Company as it emerges from its restructuring proceeding, and (ii) to confirm that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company do not have any conflict of interest with respect to the Offering, which was published in a timely manner in the website of the Mexican Securities Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores), in accordance with the aforementioned relevant events.

The Company also informs that the members of the Board of Directors including the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who are also shareholders of the Company, have decided to accept the Offering with respect to the corresponding securities owned by them, as the case may be.

The parties under the Plan of Reorganization, our investors and any third party, continue, and will continue, to have full access to, and publicity of, all key documents and milestones relating to our Chapter 11 restructuring proceeding, information that is available in previous relevant events issued by Aeroméxico, and particularly in the public docket and public documents of our voluntary restructuring proceeding (https://dm.epiq11.com/case/aem/dockets).

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico: Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opinion-of-the-board-of-directors-on-the-price-of-the-voluntary-public-offering-of-aeromexicos-shares-launched-by-a-third-party-offeror-301495790.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

