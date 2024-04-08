Opinion: Tennessee must protect right-to-work in any UAW-pushed unionization

Tennessee’s economy consistently ranks as one of the strongest in the nation. To that end, the Volunteer State experienced the second largest growth in GDP among all states last year.

This isn’t an accident.

It’s the natural outcome of pro-growth policies that have attracted innovators and job creators to the state, which has in turn built our state and local economies into a juggernaut. My home county of Lawrence County is experiencing record growth and economic development.

That’s one reason why I am concerned about the United Auto Workers’ (UAW) aggressive campaign to organize the VW plant in Chattanooga as part of their overall strategy of unionizing international automaking facilities throughout the south. We’ve created economic growth and opportunity our way, and we don’t need union bosses from Detroit telling us how to handle our business.

The UAW’s expanded presence in Tennessee's automotive sector could pose significant challenges, restricting worker freedoms and constricting economic growth and opportunity in the state.

First and foremost, the UAW's rigid structure and approach to labor relations could impede worker freedoms within Tennessee's international automakers. Unionization often comes with standardized contracts and collective bargaining agreements that may not align with the diverse needs and preferences of individual workers.

By imposing uniform regulations and restrictions, the UAW could limit employees' ability to negotiate terms that best suit their circumstances, potentially stifling innovation and flexibility in the workplace along with pay for performance measures.

Moreover, the UAW's history of adversarial relationships with management could foster a climate of distrust and conflict within Tennessee's automotive companies. The union's confrontational tactics, including strikes and labor disputes, have the potential to disrupt production schedules and strain relations between workers and management, not to mention lead to mass layoffs, as the UAW’s strike against the Big Three did last year.

The UAW is deploying questionable strategies here in Tennessee such as pressuring employers into agreements that prohibit their communication with workers and originally a preference for “card check” over secret ballot elections. These tactics show a disdain for employers and a callous disregard for workers. They make clear that the union is out for the union, not the workers or the people of Tennessee.

Furthermore, the UAW's influence could hinder Tennessee's economy by deterring investment and job creation. International automotive companies are attracted to states like Tennessee due to their business-friendly environments, including right-to-work laws that give workers the freedom to choose whether or not to join a union.

However, the prospect of unionization may deter companies from expanding or establishing operations in the state, fearing the added costs and complexities associated with union representation.

Beyond economic ramifications, the UAW's presence in Tennessee could also hinder opportunities for workforce development and upward mobility.

By prioritizing seniority-based systems and rigid job classifications, unions often limit merit-based advancement and skills training programs that are essential for individual growth and career progression. This could leave workers trapped in stagnant positions with limited avenues for professional development and increased earning potential.

The United Auto Workers' presence in Tennessee's international automakers presents significant challenges that could undermine worker freedoms, disrupt economic growth and constrain opportunities for advancement.

Balancing the interests of workers, management and the broader economy is essential to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity for all stakeholders involved.

Ryan Egly, president and CEO of Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce

