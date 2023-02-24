Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market to Reach USD 1.79 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for novel drugs for management of opioid induced constipation (OIC) disorder, rise in adoption of methylnaltrexone (parenteral – subcutaneous) for opioid induced constipation (OIC) treatment, and increase in awareness toward use of mu-opioid receptor antagonists and chloride channel type-2 activator drive the global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market by Drug Type (Mu-opioid Receptor Antagonists, Chloride Channel-2 Activators, Others), by Prescription Type (Over The Counter Drugs, Prescribed Drugs), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Providers, Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs industry generated $1.10 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.79 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rise in demand for novel drugs for management of opioid induced constipation (OIC) disorder, rise in adoption of methylnaltrexone (parenteral – subcutaneous) for opioid induced constipation (OIC) treatment, and increase in awareness towards the use of mu-opioid receptor antagonists and chloride channel type-2 activator drive the global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market. However, side effects of using opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs, high costs of novel pharmaceuticals, and unfavorable reimbursement policies restrict the market growth. On the other hand, rising R&D activities, surge in regulatory approvals, higher spending for opioid induced constipation (OIC) research, and increase in demand for novel therapeutics for treating opioid induced constipation (OIC) will present new growth opportunities for the global meniscus repair system market in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market:

The COIVD-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global opioid induced constipation drugs market, owing to rise in the number of patients suffering from chronic pain disorders.

Opioid misuse increased during the pandemic as people experienced worsened mental health, increased social isolation, increased job losses, and decreased access to treatment, all of which, contributed to the growth of the opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market.

The Mu-opioid receptor antagonists' segment to dominate the market during the forecast period:

In terms of drug type, the Mu-opioid receptor antagonists segment contributed to the largest share of more than half of the global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market in 2021, and is expected to maintain progressive growth during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in the number of product launches by the key players for treating opioid induced constipation (OIC) and the rise in research activities for evaluating safety and efficacy of these agents.

The prescribed drugs segment to rule the roost:

On the basis of prescription type, the prescribed drugs segment contributed to the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is due to the availability of major drugs and rise in number of manufacturing of these formulations by the key players. The over-the-counter drugs segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of these drugs along with prescribed drugs for opioid induced constipation (OIC) management.

The drug store and retail pharmacies to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period:

Based on distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacies garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is due to increase in preference of the people toward retail pharmacies, as retail pharmacies guide patients regarding medications and usage during treatment period. However, the online providers segment is projected to witness highest CAGR of 9.3%, owing to rise in popularity of online pharmacy and number of users preferring online pharmacies.

North America region garnered the major share in 2021:

By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. This is owing to the rise in prevalence of opioid induced constipation (OIC) cases, prevalence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increase in number of key players offering novel therapeutics. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of cancer cases resulting in rise in use of opioids, increase in awareness campaign and rise in investments for development of effective drugs for treating opioid induced constipation (OIC).

Leading Market Players:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mallinckrodt PLC

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Novartis AG

Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

