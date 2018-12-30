Opko Surge Boosts Israeli Shares on Otherwise Calm Day: Inside EM

(Bloomberg) -- Opko Health shares jumped the most on record, lifting Israel’s main index by the most in the Middle East.

The company’s stock soared after Chairman Phillip Frost agreed to pay a penalty of about $5.5 million to end a “potentially expensive” litigation by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Opko will pay a $100,000 penalty.

Other Middle East markets were subdued, with the volume of trades for most major indexes across the region below their 30-day averages.

MIDDLE EAST MARKETS:

Israel’s TA-35 climbs as much as 1.5% Opko jumps 28%, most since the stock began trading in Tel Aviv in 2013On Friday: Opko Health Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day AverageIn Riyadh, Saudi Basic Industries Corp’s 1.2% advance is the biggest contributor to the Tadawul All Share Index’s gainDubai’s DFM General Index adds less than 0.1%, Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index declines 0.2%Dana Gas climbs as much as 8.4%READ: Dana Gets Additional Egypt Payments as It Plans More ExplorationEmaar Properties ends session up 0.3% after losing as much as 1.3% Egypt’s EGX30 Index falls 0.3%READ: Egypt Forces Kill 40 Militants After Deadly Attack on TouristsEmaar Misr declines 0.9%; Emaar’s Talks With Egypt Over New Capital City Project Stall

