U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,696.50
    +11.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,792.00
    +79.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,365.75
    +47.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.70
    +12.80 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.15
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.62
    -5.56 (-20.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3203
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7200
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,233.01
    -1,771.36 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,282.29
    -38.99 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,352.84
    +12.94 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

Opontia gets $42M to buy more e-commerce brands in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

E-commerce roll-up play Opontia launched in June, raising $20 million in debt and equity to acquire older, small e-commerce brands in the Middle East and Africa. Today, the company confirmed to TechCrunch that it has closed a subsequent round, a $42 million Series A nine months after it was founded.

Roll-up plays are generally known to secure more debt than equity when they raise mega-round deals. Opontia's seed round was the case, but the share between equity and venture debt stands at about 50% each for its Series A financing.

STV led the round, with Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Upper90 and VentureSouq participating. Angel investors Salman Butt of Salla and Wiktor Namysl of McKinsey Poland joined, as well. San Francisco-based venture debt fund Partners for Growth funded Opontia's debt financing.

TechCrunch gathered that Opontia has somewhat switched focus on its target market. Though it launched with eyes on the Middle East and Africa, the company has only made efforts in some parts of the former (the UAE and Saudi Arabia) while making significant headway into Central and Eastern Europe, particularly Turkey and Poland.

"There is opportunity there; it's just not the biggest markets," co-founder and co-CEO Philip Johnston said when asked why Opontia wasn't in Africa yet. "Poland is six times the size of Egypt, for example, in terms of e-commerce spend. We're definitely going to Africa; we just are doing the biggest markets first. So if you have to prioritize, you go for the market that's the biggest and then you work your way down. In terms of the biggest markets for us, it's Poland, Turkey, Saudi, UAE, Nigeria, after that is Egypt and Pakistan."

The majority of the e-commerce roll-up brands we have covered -- Elevate, Heroes, SellerX, Rainforest, Una Brands Perch, Berlin Brands Group, Thrasio, Heyday, The Razor Group, Branded, Benitago, Valoreo -- use a similar playbook where Amazon merchants are the catch.

In the areas where these companies operate, Amazon is a ubiquitous marketplace that sells goods and uses its fulfilment arm and Prime service as the infrastructure to fulfil the orders. Roll-up businesses convince smaller players on Amazon's marketplace to sell their brands, thereby consolidating them into a single brand and managing their operations.

Opontia
Opontia

Manfred Meyer and Philip Johnston (co-CEOs)

Opontia has a slight operational and geographical difference, though. According to Opontia founders, while Thrasio, Berlin Brands, Branded are focused on Western Europe, Opontia has found an opening in targeting brands in East and Central Europe.

Also, none of these players except Opontia is active in the Middle East. And unlike the more prominent players, Opontia pursues an omnichannel model instead of a singular model targeting primarily "FBA" -- fullfillment by Amazon -- businesses.

"I think when one of our unique values is we are building like a house of brands on our omnichannel setup. So compared to Thrasio, which is fully focusing on FBA, we focus on three different sales channels -- marketplaces, website, Shopify and social commerce," co-founder and co-CEO Manfred Meyer said.

"So our acquisitions are now like 50% marketplace, but 50% marketplace and Shopify. What we're doing is like really like building a setup where you can serve all the customers directly, not only on the Amazon marketplace."

When the founders spoke to TechCrunch in June, they mentioned that Opontia was in talks with "more than 100 small e-commerce brands" and claimed to have signed several term sheets.

Since then, it has purchased four brands, including Novimed, a UAE-based direct-to-consumer outfit that sells medical equipment and therapeutic products. And since acquiring Novimed in August, Opontia said it has quadrupled the brand's revenues and doubled its profit.

"Opontia exists because we realized that there are many e-commerce entrepreneurs in CEEMEA who have grown their brands to a certain point but now need help to take it to the next level," the founders said in an email response on why brands see getting acquired by Opontia as a viable option. "We give the founder an attractive exit, while also giving them a share in the future growth in the profit of the brand as we scale them rapidly,"

The company said it wants to acquire 20 more brands across Eastern and Central Europe and the Middle East in six months. Johnston said at least two-thirds of the Series A investment, about $30 million, will be used to carry out these acquisitions.

Opontia has also hired a former executive at Jumia Kenya as its VP of operations, who will be responsible for the company's efforts in Africa as it hopes to establish offices in Egypt and Nigeria, in addition to those in Istanbul, Warsaw, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Opontia raises $20M to roll up e-commerce brands in Africa and the Middle East

Recommended Stories

  • How to Get Over the Anxiety That Your Photos Aren’t Good Enough

    What I'm about to tell you isn't a secret. It's come from a whole lot of experience as a photographer, a blogger, an employer, an Editor in Chief, and as a human being. It's easy to feel like your images aren't that great. It's true; your images can really, really suck. But you know what sucks even worse? Constantly being compared to others. I'd know. Do you have any idea how many times we've been compared to other photography blogs wrongfully? Do you know how many things folks have gotten plain

  • Sheriff's office announces promotions, new hires

    Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has announced three promotions to lieutenant, two promotions to sergeant and the hiring of five new deputies.

  • Child pornography charge carries maximum of 40 years in prison for Watertown man

    A Watertown man was convicted on a federal charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography and could be sentenced to up to 40 years.

  • Minister says Nigeria had only weeks to use some donated vaccines

    LAGOS (Reuters) -Nigeria's health minister said on Wednesday some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a shelf life that left only weeks to administer the shots. Osagie Ehanire said the health ministry had declined a request by some vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of the doses by three months. Two sources have told Reuters that up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms.

  • Amazon Web Services suffers major outage

    Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage that impacted popular websites and services, including those the company relies on to deliver packages.

  • You can now buy a Switch OLED dock without a Switch OLED

    You can now get the Switch docks with ethernet/LAN ports.

  • Looking for Good Stocks With Big Dividends? Here’s Our List.

    Our stock screen identifies companies that have paid a high dividend for at least 25 years and whose shares are rising this year.

  • ChargePoint Boosts Revenue Guidance. But a Wider Loss Sinks the Stock.

    ChargePoint posts a quarterly loss of $69.4 million, wider than a year-earlier loss of $40.9 million.

  • These Hedge Funds Dumped DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Before Its Large Q4 Loss

    We at Insider Monkey have gone over 867 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) based on that data. […]

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fetched a 39% Gain Today

    On a day when Wall Street is getting a relief rally as investors reassess a possibly less severe Omicron variant, pet insurance outfit Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) is up a whopping 39% as of 2:10 p.m. ET. The big news is that pet e-commerce leader Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is making its foray into pet insurance, and has decided to partner with Trupanion to do so. Chewy will offer its some 20 million customers access to wellness and insurance plans for accidents, illnesses, and chronic conditions for dogs and cats.

  • Why Jumia Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) surged 20.8% on Tuesday after the African e-commerce marketplace announced some key metrics from its Black Friday selling period. Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 30, Jumia's gross merchandise volume (GMV) -- essentially, the total value of transactions placed on its platform -- climbed 30% year over year to $150 million. The gains were driven by a 27% rise in unique visitors to Jumia's sites, to nearly 40 million, and a 39% increase in orders to 4.3 million.

  • Why Intel is unloading Mobileye

    Intel will look to spin-off Mobileye for big money. Here's why.

  • Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Ford Motor Company (F) Anymore

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Gundlach Sees ‘Rough Waters’ for Market as Fed Pursues Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach sees “rough waters” ahead for financial markets as the Federal Reserve is poised to accelerate the end of quantitative easing and then turn toward raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate

  • Is Sundial Growers Positioning Itself for a Buyout?

    Consolidation in the highly competitive cannabis industry is inevitable. Cannabis producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy with its own M&A this year, but investors shouldn't also rule out the potential for a larger company to acquire it. After announcing the closing of the second offering in February, it had an unrestricted cash balance of 610 million Canadian dollars -- more than 10 times the CA$60 million in cash it reported as of Nov. 9, 2020.

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 867 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Why Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, and Micron Technology Surged Today

    Receding omicron fears helped "cyclical" chip stocks, and a positive analyst comment boosted Micron in particular.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Failure to Hold $70.83 Could Trigger Break into $67.73 – $66.48

    The direction of the January WTI crude oil market on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $71.28.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Try To Rebound From China Delisting Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 8 Beaten-Down Pharmaceutical Stocks That Could Skyrocket In 2022

    The market's "man with a hammer" attitude toward pharmaceutical stocks has arguably created some truly compelling buying opportunities for patient investors, however. Here is a brief overview of eight pharmaceutical stocks (listed alphabetically) that have fallen way too far this year, making them top buys leading into 2022. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP), a cellular immunotherapy company, has so far lost 47.4% of its value relative to its 52-week high in 2021.