OPP Association Names New President and Vice President

·2 min read

BARRIE, ON, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - John Cerasuolo has been named the new President and CEO of the OPP Association. David Sabatini has been named the new Vice President. The announcements were made at the Annual General Meeting of the Ontario Provincial Association on October 20, 2022 in Collingwood, Ontario.

OPP Association President and CEO John Cerasuolo (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association)
OPP Association President and CEO John Cerasuolo (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association)

John is the first OPPA President from Northern Ontario. John previously was a Board member and Vice President of the OPP Association. Prior to his OPPA Board service, John served as an OPP officer in Espanola, Blind River, and Sault Ste Marie, where he currently resides.

Quote from John Cerasuolo, President and CEO of the OPP Association:

"Thank you to the voting delegates from the 20 Branches of the OPP Association for electing me to the Board of Directors and to the Board for naming me President. I am honoured and proud to represent the almost 10,000 members of the OPPA and look forward to getting to work on contract negotiations and working collaboratively to tackle our OPP staffing shortage. Our contract expires in December 2022 and will be my number one priority along with staffing and member wellness."

David is the first OPPA Vice President to be a Civilian Member. He previously served on the OPPA Board in the Civilian Director role. David worked at OPP GHQ in Orillia prior to being elected to the OPPA Board of Directors, and currently resides in Orillia.

Quote from David Sabatini, Vice President of the OPP Association:

"It is an honour to be named Vice President of the OPP Association and to be the first Civilian Member of the OPP to be named to this role. I look forward to tirelessly advocating for all of our members. This is the 20th anniversary of civilians in the OPP. We have come a long way for our civilian members over the years. We have a long road ahead to ensure the best possible working conditions for our civilian members, and all our members. I look forward to serving."

The OPPA Board of Directors elected at the 2022 AGM are Lynn Neale, Terri Hubbert, Mike Adair, Dave Dube and Rob Jamieson.

About the Ontario Provincial Police Association

Headquartered in Barrie, the Ontario Provincial Police Association (OPPA) acts as the bargaining agent for its nearly 10,000 Uniform and Civilian members. Of equal importance, the OPPA serves as the voice of its members in advocating for improved health and safety standards and better supports for members suffering from operational stress injuries.

OPP Association Vice President David Sabatini (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association)
OPP Association Vice President David Sabatini (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association)
OPP Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association)
OPP Association Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Provincial Police Association)

SOURCE Ontario Provincial Police Association

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c8006.html

