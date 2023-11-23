How the Oppenheimer of AI defeated the doomsayers

The OpenAI co-founder is preparing to make a dramatic return just days after being sacked by the board - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America

Sam Altman has a habit of comparing artificial intelligence to nuclear weapons.

A few months after ChatGPT was launched, the co-founder of OpenAI signed a declaration saying governments should treat AI as seriously as the atomic bomb. He has since led calls for a global body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency for addressing the technology’s risk.

Altman also tends to draw personal comparisons to Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. He is 38, the same age that Oppenheimer was when recruited to the Manhattan Project. Altman also quotes the scientist in interviews and points out that the two share the same birthday.

Watching this year’s biopic of the Atomic scientist, he was let down by its anti-nuclear message. “I was hoping that the Oppenheimer movie would inspire a generation of kids to be physicists,” Altman tweeted after seeing the film, “but it really missed the mark on that.”

For the four board members who fired OpenAI’s chief executive last week, comparisons between Altman and Oppenheimer may have been too close for comfort. While the board has failed to publicly explain its actions, their multiple gripes are believed to have included concerns that Altman was paying too little attention to the dangers posed by AI.

Altman’s ousting appears to have been an attempt to wrest control of AI and slow development of the world-changing technology down while guardrails are put in place.

Yet if that was the motivation, it has spectacularly backfired. Altman returned to OpenAI on Tuesday after a revolt from investors and staff over his removal, while key architects of his dismissal have now been ousted themselves.

Instead of wresting control away from Altman, the cack-handed coup has handed him even greater power.

Dozens of staff flooded into OpenAI’s San Francisco offices for an impromptu party on Tuesday night after Altman was reinstated, with hundreds more joining virtually. OpenAI chair Greg Brockman, who was also ousted and has now returned, tweeted a pre-midnight selfie surrounded by cheering employees.

we are so back pic.twitter.com/YcKwkqdNs5 — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella, who had sprung into action over the weekend to protect his estimated $13bn (£10.4bn) investment in OpenAI, said he was “encouraged” by the news.

It followed a chaotic few days that saw Altman and Brockman briefly hired by Microsoft, the former head of Twitch named new chief executive of OpenAI and more than 700 OpenAI staff threatening to quit.

The whirlwind began on Friday night when news broke that Altman had been sacked with little explanation. The shock decision sparked anger among both staff and investors, including Microsoft, who worked behind the scenes to convince the board to reverse course.

Altman was invited back to OpenAI’s offices on Sunday by senior staff for talks about his possible return and it looked at one point as if he was on the verge of being reappointed.

However, the board ultimately baulked and appointed Emmett Shear, the co-founder of video streaming Twitch, as OpenAI’s new chief. Microsoft promptly snapped up Altman and Brockman.

Rather than settle the matter, the moves provoked open revolt from staff. A letter began circulating calling for the board to go and Altman to return, eventually attracting support from 95pc of employees. Even Ilya Sutskever, a board member seen as the architect of Altman’s dismissal, recanted and signed the letter.

Shear also questioned why exactly the board had taken action and vowed to open an investigation.

Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear was appointed as Altman’s replacement shortly after he was ousted - Eoin Noonan /Web Summit/Getty Images Europe

By Tuesday, with the board’s position increasingly untenable, directors opened negotiations with Altman about his return to OpenAI in order to stop the company from crumbling.

The entrepreneur may now be back in his job but things are not back to normal. The events of the last few days means the balance of power within OpenAI has shifted.

Momentum has swung against those calling for progress to slow down in the name of safety. Instead, ChatGPT’s development may well now be supercharged by those looking to cash in on the innovation.

OpenAI is Silicon Valley’s hottest start-up, with a prospective $86bn valuation. In ChatGPT, it has the most exciting new product in over a decade.

However, unlike past successes such as Facebook or Google, the company has a unique corporate structure.

OpenAI is structured as a non-profit parent entity that owns the separate, for-profit, subsidiary that employs staff and raises funds. The for-profit subsidiary is overseen by the non-profit board, which is not answerable to shareholders but instead heeds a mission to “benefit all of humanity”.



It is this set-up that led to clashes at the top, with disagreements as to what “benefit all of humanity” means exactly.

Artificial intelligence researchers disagree vehemently on whether AI is like the printing press – a revolutionary invention that will benefit humanity and create riches – or the atomic bomb – a threat to civilisation.

They are divided into philosophical camps with a jargon impenetrable to the outsider: decels, EAs, e/accs, doomers, x-risk deniers, and so on.

Two of the people departing from OpenAI – Helen Toner, an academic at Georgetown University, and Tasha McCauley, a robotics entrepreneur and scientist at the RAND Corporation think tank – are linked to effective altruism, a movement deeply rooted in concerns about AI’s threat to humanity.

Sutskever, who personally told Altman he was being fired last Friday, had also grown increasingly worried about AI’s risks. His status at OpenAI was unclear on Wednesday, but he has not been named on the new board.

Ilya Sutskever, who personally told Altman he was being fired, has grown increasingly worried about AI’s risks - JACK GUEZ/AFP

Of the four directors who had voted to remove OpenAI’s founder just days earlier, only one – tech entrepreneur Adam D’Angelo – will remain on a reconstituted board.

Replacing those who have left are Larry Summers, the former US Treasury Secretary, and Bret Taylor, a well-connected Silicon Valley executive who shepherded Twitter through its sale to Elon Musk as the company’s chairman. Both have appeared to focus more on AI’s potential to affect business and employment than its risk to humanity.

Altman is also expected to return to the board, though he has not been reinstated for now.

One well-connected tech investor says Altman’s return is unlikely to mean concerns about risk will be tossed aside. “It got painted as an acceleration vs safety thing, but it’s more a safetyist civil war. Sam genuinely worries about AI safety, but he has a very different approach.”

The company looks almost certain to have a more commercial bent, however.

According to tech news site The Verge, the board will ultimately expand to up to nine people, with Microsoft lobbying for a seat. OpenAI’s non-profit future may hang on an independent investigation into the events of the last few days.



While much is still up in the air, the widespread feeling on Wednesday morning was that Altman had emerged stronger than he had been a week ago. One entrepreneur who has had dealings with Altman even suggests that the coup has worked out so well for him that it could have been manufactured.

“This whole thing could have been engineered by Sam himself. He’s newly emboldened, there’s a new board you assume he’s handpicked with nobody else to appoint them, he’s got all the power, all the authority, [and] Microsoft behind him.”

Altman’s return does not fix all the damage done by the failed coup.

Connor Leahy, the chief executive of safety research company Conjecture, argues that the saga shows companies such as OpenAI cannot be trusted with their own technology and need stricter regulation.

“It’s the clearest demonstration yet that even the most ambitious and well meaning ‘self governance’ is wholly inadequate [compared to] properly governing the industries and people with this much power,” he says.

Some ChatGPT customers have also been left unhappy.

“OpenAI is in free fall until the governance issue is resolved,” says Barney Hussey-Yeo, the chief executive of AI-powered budgeting app Cleo and an OpenAI customer.

“We spend hundreds of thousands a month on [AI] providers and are moving volume over to [rival] Anthropic until there’s clarity. It’s not tenable to have a CEO who’s not on the board and in an open war with another board member.”

Altman must prove to investors and customers that OpenAI is not the circus it has been for the last few days. Yet after a tumultuous week, that may seem like a relatively easy task compared to what the Oppenheimer of AI has just been through.

