Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Successful Conclusion Of 24th Annual Technology Conference

·3 min read
Virtual Conference Drives Valuable Discussions on Critical Industry Trends Among Leading Technology Innovators and Institutional Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today successfully concluded its 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. The virtual conference, held from August 9 – 11, built upon Oppenheimer's technology thought leadership to advance discussions on significant trends and opportunities for institutional investors and companies across the sector. More than 150 leading public technology companies – including Atlassian, AT&T, Enphase, Fiverr, Lending Tree, The Trade Desk, Twilio, and Unity Software – were joined by over 25 disruptive private technology companies such as DialPad, Egnyte, Valens, and Vacasa for two days of virtual meetings with the more than 700 institutional investors who attended this year's event.

Robin Graham, Oppenheimer's Head of Technology Investment Banking, commented, "Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, technology continues to drive the evolution of the global economy across all industries. The pace at which companies worldwide adapted to the global disruption has been matched only by the speed at which technology companies have delivered next-generation solutions to enable learning, collaboration and productivity to resume and even thrive across virtual and hybrid environments. Through forums like this investor conference, Oppenheimer is proud to connect such innovative companies to the leading institutional investors funding their growth capital needs."

The event featured presentations and fireside chats, each hosted by an Oppenheimer Equity Research group member. Oppenheimer analysts involved in the conference include:

  • Dominick Gabriele, CFA, Fintech and Specialty Finance

  • Chris Glynn, Industrial Multi-Industry

  • Jason S. Helfstein, Internet

  • Timothy K. Horan, CFA, Communication & Cloud Services

  • George Iwanyc, Analytics, Collaboration and Infrastructure Software and Communication Technology Solutions

  • Noah Kaye, Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

  • Jed Kelly, Online Travel & Internet

  • Ittai Kidron, Analytics, Collaboration, and Infrastructure Software

  • Owen Lau, CFA, Exchanges, Information Analytics, and Asset Management

  • Ray McDonough, CFA, SaaS / Applications Software

  • Bo Pei, Internet China

  • Colin Rusch, Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

  • Richard E. Schafer, Semiconductors

  • Brian Schwartz, SaaS / Applications Software

  • Martin Yang, CFA, Emerging Technologies and Services

Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer, said, "Over the past year, technology companies have demonstrated their central role in helping the global economy continue to grow and evolve in the midst of unprecedented challenges. At our 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, Oppenheimer was pleased to bring together some of the most influential leaders, innovators and disruptors in the space to discuss the accelerating digital transformation of the SaaS / Applications sector, emerging trends in cloud computing and collaboration, the next generation of advances in analytics and more. We appreciate the participation of all our attendees and look forward to continuing to drive value-added discussions on emerging opportunities in the sector for both companies and investors."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contacts:
Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854
jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer--co-inc-announces-successful-conclusion-of-24th-annual-technology-conference-301353607.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

