Oppenheimer Continues Investment Banking Growth Momentum With Appointment Of Jason Fenton As Co-Head, Healthcare Equity Capital Markets

·4 min read
Fenton Brings Exceptional Relationships and Experience in Capital Raising for Life Sciences Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the continued build-out of its Healthcare Investment Banking practice with the appointment of Jason Fenton as Co-Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets, based in New York. In this newly created role, Mr. Fenton will report to Peter Bennett, Head of Equity Capital Markets.

Mr. Bennett said, "We are pleased to welcome Jason to our Healthcare Equity Capital Markets Group. Jason brings an exceptional depth of experience and extensive relationships in the biotech and life sciences sectors, at a time when this segment of our economy is positioned for accelerated growth. As a healthcare-focused investment banker with over 20 years of experience, Jason is the right person at the right time for this role and our broader healthcare sector activities. Jason's previous work in deal origination, capital markets advisory, as well as capital raising – including his deep, trusted relationships with corporate issuers and institutional investors will augment our firm's leadership in healthcare investment banking."

Mr. Fenton was most recently Head of Healthcare Capital Markets at Cowen and Company, where he focused on healthcare capital markets, and raised tens of billions of dollars for companies in the healthcare sector. He has advised emerging healthcare companies on equity financings, including IPOs, Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings, PIPEs, Follow-on Financings, and Private Placements.

Mr. Fenton said, "I am very excited to join the Healthcare Equity Capital Markets Group, led by seasoned veterans in the field who have decades of experience in executing transactions. Healthcare remains poised for continued innovation and growth, and remains one of the most attractive investment areas. Oppenheimer's corporate clients know they have a trusted advisor in the firm and rely on us to secure the capital they need to fund R&D that leads to meaningful medical breakthroughs. The firm's leadership has clearly identified healthcare as an area of growth, and I am honored to be joining a team committed to driving the success of companies and institutional investors in this space."

Launch of Annual Healthcare Conference; Record Growth in Investment Banking
The appointment of Mr. Fenton to this role comes ahead of the firm's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference in March. The leadership addition and the Annual Healthcare Conference collectively underscore Oppenheimer's ongoing commitment to the continued expansion of its global investment banking capabilities. The firm's healthcare investment banking activities delivered a record year in 2021, with bookrun deal volume up 36% last year, while average deal size increased 46%.

Oppenheimer has successfully closed 33 healthcare M&A deals valued at a total of $6.4 billion over the past three years, as the firm's investment banking business delivered a record quarter and a record year in 2021, two years in a row. Mr. Fenton and the other members of his group will work in concert with Oppenheimer's leading middle-market M&A and equity capital markets capabilities – while also leveraging the strengths of the firm's equity research platform to drive continued growth in the healthcare segment.

Mr. Bennett concluded, "Oppenheimer continues to be one of the most active middle-market banks on Wall Street for global firms in need of U.S. market access, including the healthcare sector. As our investment banking business generates record performance, we see multiple opportunities to facilitate M&A transactions and capital raising that creates the next generation of healthcare industry leaders."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contacts:
Elizabeth Shim / Joseph Kuo
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4861 or 424 317 4851
eshim@haventower.com or jkuo@haventower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer-continues-investment-banking-growth-momentum-with-appointment-of-jason-fenton-as-co-head-healthcare-equity-capital-markets-301481193.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

